Best running vests for everything from long distance to ultramarathons
These top-rated training accessories keep hold of your stuff and handle hydration when you’re on the move
When you first start running, outings usually involve chucking on some sports clothes and jogging out your front door. But as time goes on, ritualistic tendencies creep in.
Before long, you find yourself setting up your smartwatch, stocking up on energy gels and slipping on your specialist sunglasses before starting your comprehensive warm-up routine. If this is the case, you’re going to need somewhere to stash these supplies: that’s where a running vest comes in handy.
“Running vests are for all runners; it doesn’t matter if you’re doing one mile or 100 miles,” running coach, author and ultrarunner Sabrina Pace-Humphreys says. “There’s a bit of a stereotype on social media that you can’t wear them for shorter distances, but that’s rubbish. If you want to carry things with you like a phone, food, drinks and a running jacket in case it rains, a running vest can help.
“To find the right one, test what works for you – it’s very much a case of individual preference. However, you always want to look out for adjustable straps, enough storage for your needs, easily accessible pockets for everything you want to store, breathable materials, and you want to be able to wash it easily because these things get really smelly, really quickly.”
To help you find the right running vest for you, the IndyBest fitness team and I took Pace-Humphrey’s advice and set about testing a selection of the best, with the aim of tracking down products capable of going the distance. You can find a list of our favourites below.
How we tested the best running backpacks
Each vest was tested while carrying the mandatory supplies for most races, including a small first aid kit, a litre of water, a foil blanket, base layer, waterproof jacket and head torch. Distances varied from 10km to 16 miles, during which time liquid, gels or food were taken from the bag while in transit. Each vest was rated on:
- Comfort: If an item of clothing is uncomfortable, you shouldn’t wear it for a run. Running vests needed to fit well enough and be made from quality materials so they did not rub, pinch or chafe during lengthy exercise sessions.
- Accessibility: One of the big benefits of a running vest over a backpack, belt or bumbag is that you can access your stashed items while on the go and stay hydrated without reaching for a bottle. Points were on offer for clever storage options and adjustable fits which made drinking straws and belongings easy to reach without interrupting a run.
- Storage: Storage options need to be both accessible and ample. If a running vest was comfortable and could carry everything needed for a long run in its many accessible pockets, it earned top marks.
The best running vests 2025 are:
- Best overall – Montane gecko VP 5l +: £130, Montane.com
- Best budget option – Kiprun 500 5l trail running bag: £34.99, Decathlon.co.uk
- Best for comfort – Salomon ADV skin 5 set hydration vest: £99.90, Startfitness.co.uk
- Best for storage – Ultimate Direction women’s ultra vesta 6.0: £99.95, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for beginners – Camelbak women’s ultra pro hydration undershirt: £54.23, Amazon.co.uk
1Montane gecko VP 5l
- Best: Overall
- Weight: 245g
- Bottle/bladder included: Yes, 2
- Water capacity: 2 x 500ml bottles
- Volume: 5l
- Reflective elements: Yes
- Why we love it
- Comfortable
- Reflective elements and plenty of pockets
- Comes with two water bladders
- Take note
- Slight bounce at higher speeds
- Expensive
Montane makes premium fitness kit for adventurous sorts, and this running backpack is a home run. The material is stretchy enough to provide a form-fitting feel, with light padding under the straps and back panel ensuring there was no rubbing or chafing during my weekly long run. This, twinned with the lightweight (245g) design, meant I often forgot I was wearing it at all during my long runs.
However, I was reminded of this fact when I needed a drink or snack. Two complimentary 500ml water bladders slot neatly into a couple of custom-made pockets on the chest, zipped pockets just below are perfect for energy gels, then mesh storage areas on each side and a larger zipped compartment on the rear provide ample space for any other essentials.
Add in reflective elements for visibility in dim lighting, and side straps to carry running poles for technical terrains, and you have yourself a quality running vest that justifies its (admittedly lofty) price tag. As an extra seasl of approval, it’s also Pace Humphrey’s favourite, with the ultrarunner using the larger 12l version (£140, Montane.com) to tackle the 106-mile 2025 UTMB event.
The stretch of the material meant there was a tiny amount of bounce at faster paces when the two water bladders were full. But this was a minor gripe, and wasn’t a problem at my usual 10K+ speeds, or after I enjoyed a few glugs of water.
2Kiprun 500 5l unisex trail running bag
- Best: Budget option
- Weight: 180g
- Bottle/bladder included: Yes, 1l
- Water capacity: 1l
- Volume: 5l
- Reflective elements: No
- Why we love it
- Loads of pockets
- Affordable
- Light and comfortable
- Take note
- No reflective elements
With seven handy pockets and 5l of storage, this is a practical pick if you’re after a budget unisex bag. The adjustable straps offer a flexible fit, so if you want to halve the cost of buying new kit, it’s a great option for sharing with another runner.
The bag comes with a whistle (which is mandatory on all trail races, for safety) and the colour schemes offer aesthetic appeal. The two chest and side straps mean it can be adjusted to suit any frame and, at just 180g, it’s one of the lightest on our list.
In my testing experience, I’ve found vests on the market that are double the price yet half as comfortable as this one. Kiprun has done it yet again, producing a fantastic product at a fraction of the price of its competitors.
3Salomon ADV skin 5 set hydration vest
- Best: Comfort
- Weight: 228kg
- Bottle/bladder included: Yes, 2
- Water capacity: 2 x 500ml bottles and room for a 1.5l bladder (not included)
- Volume: 5l
- Reflective elements: Yes
- Why we love it
- Lightweight with an adjustable fit
- Plenty of storage
- Thermos sleeve to keep bonus water bladder cool
- Take note
- Expensive
This unisex running vest with flasks is one of Salomon’s most popular running packs, and it’s easy to see why. Recently updated, it’s designed with only the essentials in mind – remaining lightweight while including everything you need during a long run. Featuring a ridiculous amount of pockets – two expandable stretchy pockets at the front (ideal for snacks), two pockets to fit the flasks, small shoulder pockets that are great for keys (there’s even a key holder), one wide back pocket and a secure zipped pocket, perfect for your phone – it also comes with two 500ml soft flasks. I loved how comfortable the vest’s stretchy, breathable fabric felt to run in too.
It offers minimal bounce – I appreciated the subtle elastic loops that secure the flasks in their pockets, making them easy to drink from. The elastic straps on the front are adjustable, so you can customise the fit, and the 5l capacity suits everything from shorter outings to race days.
If you need more than the 1l of water that can be stored in the flasks (or if you prefer drinking from a water bladder), this bag comes with a thermos sleeve, which helps to keep your water cool, and pops directly into the back of the vest. Although you do have to buy the 1.5l bladder (£35, Salomon.com) separately.
4Ultimate Direction women's ultra vesta 6.0
- Best: For storage
- Weight: 1,410g
- Bottle/bladder included: Yes, 2
- Water capacity: 2 x 500ml bottles, 2l reservoir for water
- Volume: 10.3l
- Reflective elements: No
- Why we love it
- Lots of storage for ultramarathon events
- Accessible extra pocket on shoulder strap
- Tailored to fit women
- Take note
- Expensive
A staple at ultramarathon events, the 6.0 version of this hydration vest is an upgrade of the 5.0 and has a lot of storage for fuel and water, but also enough to stow a rain jacket. I particularly liked the small handy pocket on the shoulder strap, which is excellent for your keys or a lip balm.
Like the Salomon ADV skin, it comes with two 500ml bottles and it’s made of nylon and polyester, so it’s breathable. It has a large compartment on the back, which can store a 2l reservoir of water, and also has nifty little trekking pole holders that are very useful for walkers and hikers alike.
But the best thing is that it’s been designed with female ergonomics in mind – so, in comparison with some of the unisex vests, the ultra vesta allows for a little more adjustment based on a woman’s body. It even has a slightly narrower cut in the shoulder straps and the back offers a more tailored fit for smaller frames.
5Camelbak women's ultra pro hydration undershirt
- Best: For beginners
- Weight: 150g
- Bottle/bladder included: Yes, 2
- Water capacity: 2 x 500ml flasks
- Volume: 6l
- Reflective elements: Yes
- Why we love it
- More affordable than most
- Lightweight and breathable
- Take note
- Runs small
Designed with women’s bodies in mind, this hydration pack is great for beginners and marketed at an affordable price. It has most of the features you’d want, including a breathable, lightweight feel (thanks to its 3D micro mesh), a secure pocket for your phone and two 500ml quick-stow flasks for water to drink on the go.
It also has adjustable straps for increased stability – although I found it came up a little on the small side, so size up, if you’re unsure. The colourway is a nice departure from the usual black, grey and silver and it still offers reflective elements so you can be seen in low lighting.
There’s also an overflow pocket which is surprisingly roomy so you can stash a light layer or raincoat if the weather changes quickly or you’re far from home.
6Salomon advanced skin 12 set hydration vest
- Best: For ultramarathons
- Weight: 293g
- Bottle/bladder: Yes, 2
- Water capacity: 2 x 500ml flasks
- Volume: 12l
- Reflective elements: No
- Why we love it
- Plenty of storage for endurance races
- Comes with soft flasks and space for an extra water bladder
- Snug, comfortable fit
- Take note
- Expensive
Enter any ultramarathon event – which is technically any run that exceeds the marathon distance of 26.2 miles (42km) – and you’re bound to see someone with one of these. It’s very similar to the Salomon ADV skin 5 set hydration vest (£99.90, StartFitness.co.uk) with an equally impressive fit, but boasts a far larger 12l volume, offering a lot more space for longer endurance races.
The two 500ml soft flasks come with the vest and it has two zipped front pockets, a bladder-compatible pocket on the back, a tunnel pocket and a main compartment compressor. So, if you’re planning on running for more than 10 hours without access to a water fountain or supermarket, then a pack like this with a reservoir for water and a drinking straw is ideal.
Plus, this pack can be easily upgraded with the custom quiver (£25, Salomon.com), providing quick access and stable carrying for your poles.
7Kiprun 900 10l unisex trail running bag
- Best: Value for money
- Weight: 240g
- Bottle/bladder included: Yes, 1x1l bladder and 2x500ml soft flasks
- Water capacity: 2l
- Volume: 10l
- Reflective elements: No
If storage is your priority and you’re on a tight budget, this is the bag to choose as its 10l capacity. Available in two colours, the backpack weighs just 240g, making this a great option for a winter trail race when the mandatory kit includes waterproofs.
It can carry up to 2l of water and is perfect for long solo training runs or to avoid stopping at every race check point. The tube length can be cut to fit your needs and the three adjustable chest straps adapt to suit the shape of all runners, so it won’t rub on long-distance runs.
Additionally, there are two elastic straps for trekking or running poles and a quiver can be bought separately to offer a quick-release option when you’re against the clock. It’s an incredibly lightweight option for its capacity, and I particularly liked the waterproof smartphone pocket, which ensures you can call your nearest and dearest to tell them about your PB post-race, too.
8The North Face summit run race day vest 8l
- Best: Lightweight option
- Weight: 120g
- Bottle or bladder: Yes, 2x500ml soft flasks
- Water capacity: 1l
- Volume: 8l
- Reflective elements: Yes, 360-degree reflectivity
- Why we love it
- 360-degree reflectivity
- Simple, effective and comfortable design
- Made from quick-drying fabric
- Take note
- Expensive
With a fuss-free and minimalist design (would you expect anything less from The North Face?), this hydration vest is a great lightweight option for going the distance. In fact, due to it’s thin, quick-drying fabric, this vest feels barely noticeable when running with it.
The durable, ripstop fabric wicks excess moisture away from your skin more than most and it also offers 360-degree reflectivity if you’re out running early in the morning or late at night.
The vest includes two soft water bottles in the price, which can be firmly attached to the actual bottle pockets, and they retract quickly with a simple leash system – great for quickly filling up mid race.
9Arc'teryx norvan 7 vest
- Best: For racing
- Weight: 165g
- Bottle/bladder included: Yes, 2x500ml soft flasks
- Water capacity: 1l
- Volume: Not specified
- Reflective elements: Yes, reflective logo
- Why we love it
- Incredibly lightweight
- Sleek and secure fit
- Accessible pockets and innovative design features
- Take note
- Expensive
The joy of Arc’teryx’ running vest is you really don’t feel like you’re wearing it. It’s sleek, breathable, fits smoothly against the body and weighs just 165g. Despite being incredibly lightweight, there are a total of eight compartments, including a zippered pocket with easy front access and two flask holders.
This makes it excellent for racing, as you don’t need to faff around reaching for essentials when out on the trail. The vest also has enough capacity to carry a light jacket, hydration and a first aid kit, so, it’s an excellent companion for hiking, too.
As with so much of Arc’teryx’ apparel, there are nifty little pockets to tuck away loose ends and ties, so you don’t have anything irritating you as you run. It’s at the higher end of the price bracket for a running vest, but if you’re serious about trail running, this high-quality bag is well worth the investment.
101000 Mile leader race vest
- Best: All-rounder
- Weight: 205g
- Bottle/bladder included: Yes, 2x500ml flexi-straw flasks
- Water capacity: 1l plus space for additional water bladder
- Volume: 6l
- Reflective elements: Yes, reflective detailing
- Why we love it
- Plenty of storage space
- Good value for money
- Effective sweat-wicking
Whether you’ve got a long kit list or need to carry a change of clothes to the office, this is the bag for you. The 6l storage capacity comprises five front pockets, including two stretch-mesh deep front stash pockets and two secure front carry pockets, which are ideal for 500ml flasks.
Plus, there’s an easy-access zip pocket for reaching everything you need handy, without the fear of dislodging your mobile phone or car keys. There’s plenty of storage space and, of the two rear pockets, one is a deep, full-length one, which is perfect for a water bladder. I found the ultra-lightweight fabric wicked away sweat quickly, making it a comfortable wear even on a warm day, or while sporting layers.
You’ll also find loops for securing running or walking poles, making it perfect for longer, more technical runs. Weighing 205g, this bag has reflective strips for better visibility at night, during an early morning run or for a late-night commute. If you’re looking for a mid-range bag that ticks all the practicality boxes, this is a great option.
11Millet x Canyon sharp hydration vest
- Best: For all exercise styles
- Weight: 450g
- Bottle/bladder included: Yes
- Water capacity: 2l
- Volume: 2l
- Reflective elements: Yes, reflective detailing
- Why we love it
- Two sizes available
- Sits high on the body
- Breathable back panel
- Fully customisable
The Millet x Canyon Hydration vest was technically developed for use on a bike but it’s also a winner for hiking and running. Thanks to its high position, if you are on a bike, your jersey pockets remain easily accessible but this is also a great design feature for those who want to retain a full range of motion in the hips while moving or for those who wear a running belt.
A 2-litre hydration bladder can be attached using clever magnets and it’s secured in place with an extra loop. This won’t budge no matter how much you move. keeps it securely in place. You can customise the carrying system to your height and shape and route the drinking straw to the right, which means you don’t have to slow down or overthink things when taking a drink.
This vest stood up to hikes and runs in the Balearics so the breathable mesh neoprene on the back definitely helped with ventilation. There are stretch mesh pockets on the front and back and a zip pocket with a key clip for valuables like your keys, phone and bank cards.
What is the best running vest?
Just like running shoes, there isn’t one perfect running vest for everyone – you need to try a few styles to find one that fits both your body and your individual running needs: the distance you will be covering and the amount of equipment you need to carry.
Personally, I loved the Montane gecko VP 5l +, finding it both comfortable and practical for mid-length runs (10-20km) in particular. The two 500ml collapsible flasks provided plenty of hydration (top tip: use lemon and warm water to wash out your soft flasks and water bladders as soon as you get home, to avoid a plastic taste) and the array of pockets offered ample space to stash the essentials – phone, keys, energy gels and otherwise.
If you’re new to running vests or simply want a budget option, the Kiprun 500 5l trail running bag is an impressive all-rounder offering pretty much every feature you need at a fraction of the price of rivals.
Or for those that like to inject a little more pace into their longer runs, the unisex Salomon ADV skin 5 set hydration vest provides premium comfort levels with minimal bounce while moving.
