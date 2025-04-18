Choosing the best smartwatch in 2025 is mostly dependent on the phone you have. Apple, Google and Samsung jealously guard their own smartwatches, which are each designed to work hand-in-glove with their respective smartphones. The Apple Watch goes with the iPhone, the Galaxy Watch goes with the Galaxy phone, and the Pixel Watch with the Pixel phone. You get the idea.

But there are still some complications – excuse the watch pun – when it comes to finding the right smartwatch for your needs. Even within the Apple ecosystem there are choices to make. You can opt for a rugged adventure watch in the Apple Watch Ultra or a leaner and cheaper option in the Apple Watch SE.

With Android smartwatches your options are expanded even more. Fitness-focused Garmin smartwatches are best for runners and outdoor training, while slimmer Fitbits are great for tracking steps and overall health around the clock. The Pixel Watch 3, OnePlus Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch 7 are less specialised, more lifestyle-focused and try to do it all: fitness tracking, workout metrics, and on-wrist calls, notifications, directions and assistance.

The line between smartwatch and fitness tracker has been blurred, meaning it’s worth putting in the research to find a wearable that does everything you need it to at the right price, while focusing on the features you care about. Do you want a smartwatch that looks great in the evening, with custom bands and a traditional design? Or do you want a beast of a smartwatch that can survive underwater or take a few knocks on challenging hikes?

Finally there are some other practical considerations to take into account. If you want to squeeze as much life as you can out of each charge, you’ll need to consider the battery life, which we’ve listed for each model below. In addition to this there is some variation in screen sizes in the below models, which is something to bear in mind as a larger screen may be beneficial depending on how you intend to use the watch.

To help you decide what to put on your wrist, we’ve rounded up the best smartwatches in 2025 for every kind of user.

How we tested

A selection of the tried and tested smartwatches ( Steve Hogarty )

We have been testing smartwatches for years, pairing each new wearable with a range of iPhone and Android phones to compare things like performance, looks, fitness tracking and sleep tracking.

Cycling and running are our testers’ preferred workouts, so while we checked out a range of workouts, our testing mainly focused on those two popular exercises. We measured heart rate accuracy by comparing each smartwatch’s results with a chest strap monitor – specifically the MyZone MZ-3 (£129.99, Myzone.org). We paid close attention to consistency of results, which is more important than overall accuracy, as it charts improvements to your fitness over time.

We also wore the leading smartwatches around the clock and overnight for sleep tracking, to determine comfort, and to measure their usefulness for things like directions, notifications and making and taking calls and messages.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

This review was a tech team effort, written by senior tech critic Alex Lee and tech writer Steve Hogarty. Alex has been reviewing gadgets, including smart rings, smartwatches and fitness trackers since 2017, putting products through their paces in his home to see if they live up to the hype. As for Steve, he has more than a decade of experience testing smartwatches – his reviews focus on everyday wearability, workout tracking and overall value, so you can be sure my verdict is authentic, honest and based on experience.

The best smartwatches of 2025: