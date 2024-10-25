Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Cut ties with fiddly wires, thanks to these best wireless earbuds from Apple, Sony, Bose and more
While a great pair of headphones will always offer better sound quality thanks to their larger drivers, you can’t beat wireless earbuds when it comes to comfort, portability and convenience. Not to mention avoiding sweaty ears and headphone hair during the summer months.
Major phone makers like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and Google make some of the best wireless earbuds around. The AirPods, Galaxy Buds and Pixel Buds not only match the style of their respective phones, but they’re designed to pair seamlessly, giving you voice-activated controls and notifications on the go.
You’ve a lot more options to choose from however, with renowned audio brands like Bose, Sony and Sennheiser all producing wireless earbuds that consistently top our list of the best. Not only do they tend to offer the best possible sound quality and active noise-cancellation (ANC), but many are just as integrated with your phone’s voice assistant, meaning you can control music, ask for directions and respond to messages hands-free.
We’ve been testing earbuds on our phones, laptops and tablets to bring your our list of the best wireless earbuds in 2024, so keep reading if you’re in the market for a new pair.
From the second we took each pair of earbuds out of its box, we tested comprehensively. How easy were the buds to set up, did they pair easily with an iPhone, or better with an Android handset? Did they need you to download an app and if so, was that app the best way to control the volume, track selection or other features, or are there physical controls? If there were, we checked how easy it was to swipe, slide or double-press these to get what you want.
There was comfort to be considered: we looked at the fit, to see if they’d dislodge easily if you were listening while running, or fit so tightly that they’d start your lugholes aching before long. And then we started looking at the sound quality, noise-cancelling, if included and audio on phone calls.
After that, there was the most important consideration of all: how do the earbuds make the music sound? Is it weighed down with bass, or lyrical enough to hear mid-tones and high notes clearly? We listened to different kinds of music to check where the earbuds excelled. And we noted how long the battery lasted. After all, it’s fine to have earbuds that are so light you hardly know they’re there, but not so good if that means you have to recharge them every hour or two.
Sony’s in-ears are astonishingly good, beating all newcomers for sound quality. The latest buds somehow manage to outdo the already splendid WF-1000XM4 (which are now discontinued). The new headphones are 25 per cent smaller and 20 per cent lighter than their predecessors, though the driver is quite a bit bigger, which helps with audio quality.
In terms of looks, the new design is as slick and premium as before. A bone conductor sensor knows when you are talking, and can pause the audio as a result – which is great unless you’re singing along to your music, in which case you need to turn this feature, called Speak to Talk, off. Meanwhile new touch controls mean it’s easy to change volume, noise cancellation and more with simple gestures and touches.
What really stands out, though, is the sound quality, with a level of deft clarity and forensic detail that makes every part of the music soar, from vocals to mid-range and bass. However, there are other earbuds here with more bass, if that’s your thing. The audio sounds even better with noise-cancelling off, but Sony’s ANC is exceptional, so you’ll probably want to keep it on most of the time.
Sony’s earbuds can be expensive but are often great – see the overall best buy above. But its latest release is a budget option, so you might expect less stellar results. In fact, the WF-C700N are so good you might wonder if it’s worth spending more. After all, these earbuds include active noise cancelling, which is still rare at this price point.
The earbuds are small and light and come in a charging case that snaps the buds magnetically back in place when you’re done listening. There’s no wireless charging for this case, mind. Also missing are advanced audio codecs for higher-quality sound. Still, these buds sound excellent, with plenty of power matched with subtlety and detail. The noise-cancelling is good, though not as good as the pricier models here.
The new in-ears from Apple take a successful design and leave it almost intact, but add considerable internal improvements...
The small earbuds fit the ear well and stay put securely and there are now four sizes of silicone ear tips to ensure decent sound isolation. In fact, it uses the camera on the iPhone to work out what you can hear best from the way your ear looks and can adjust the audio accordingly. Plus, when you pair them with an iPhone, a near-instantaneous process, the phone can play a sound that tells it if it’s a good fit. A faster chip in the earbuds has also helped improve the sound quality.
While the noise-cancelling was already among the very best in any in-ear headphones, it’s noticeably better here. Apple claims it can quell twice as much noise now, and in practice it works brilliantly. The charging case also now comes with Find My capabilities, that is, you can use your iPhone to find it when you misplace it and the case can even make a noise to help you locate it.
The latest earbuds from Bowers and Wilkins are stylish and slim, unlike the previous-generation model, which were chunkier. Audio is excellent, with an open soundstage, good bass and strong presence, and the earbuds’ drivers are made with material used in the company’s over-ear headphones. Unlike many earbuds, these are made for iPhone-certified, which means they can work seamlessly with Apple devices, though pairing is not as straightforward as with AirPods, for instance. One neat feature is the transmitter built into the charging case. This means you can plug the case into an inflight entertainment system, say, connecting a cable to the USB-C socket, and the case will transmit the audio to the earbuds. There are four pairs of silicone eartips provided so you can pick the best size. Choose from four colours: midnight blue, anthracite black, dove white and jade green, the last of which is the most eye-catching.
Beats is Apple’s headphones brand that isn’t AirPods. It’s known for a bass-heavy sound and while the latest buds are more subtle than some earlier Beats cans, there’s still plenty of bass here. Unlike AirPods, Beats Studio Buds+ are designed to have more advanced features that are compatible with both iPhone and Android, rather than favouring Apple products. These include quick pairing and auto-switching between devices.
The first thing that stands out here is the design. Although it’s not worlds away from earlier Beats in-ears, it adds a head-turning transparent version which is splendid. Other colours are available, including ivory as well as black/gold, plus two just-released colours, cosmic silver and cosmic pink. The design updates include new acoustic vents to reduce pressure on the ears so they can be worn more comfortably for longer. The resulting sound is big and emphatic, rather than gentle or neutral. But overall, they certainly pack a punch. A five-minute charge gives an hour of playback, too.
The latest earbuds from Bose have outstanding sound in a delightfully small design. The look is similar to the earlier QuietComfort Earbuds II but a little slicker, a bit more premium than the predecessor. New for these earbuds is Bose immersive audio, the company’s name for spatial audio and this sounds impressive. Choose between Still and Motion settings according to if you’re on the move or not and the earbuds make it feel like the sound is coming from around your head. As well as a total of three different silicone ear tips, there are also three stability bands: these help the earbuds to sit securely and comfortably in the ears, helped by super-soft ear tips. Bose has always been a leader in noise-cancelling and these earbuds don’t disappoint. The case is not wireless-chargeable – and you could argue they should be at this price. You can buy a wireless charging case (£49.95, Amazon.co.uk) for an additional cost.
The latest Sennheiser earbuds are the brand’s best yet with better performance, features and fit than the last pair. They are not cheap, and the design is almost unchanged from previous versions apart from new colours: silver, graphite and black copper. But inside, the design changes include improvements to audio stability, better antennas and better audio drivers. Using Qualcomm chips means there’s greater access to lossless streaming, which sounds terrific. New ear tips which are washable have also been added, and, like the Apple AirPods Pro, there’s an audio test to check you have the best fit. There’s a rich and present quality to the sound that’s highly attractive.
The white finish to these earbuds may make you think for a second that you’re looking at AirPods, but while the look is similar, especially in the white version, there are key design distinctions, like the sharp-edged “blade” fins instead of Apple’s rounded ones—and there’s even a white light on the edge of the fin, though you can turn this off. This also works if you use the Find My system, when the lights will flash as the earbuds cheep at you.
Active noise-cancelling is excellent, though outdone by AirPods Pro 2 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra. There are three sets of ear tips included to ensure decent noise isolation, medium tips are attached to the earbuds, two more pairs tucked away with the charging cable. Although they work both with Android and iPhones, features like automatic pairing and switching between devices are for Samsung owners only. Voice calls are very good, reducing background noise significantly. There are helpful colour-coded marks on the stems and case to make it easy to put them back the right way round. Available in white and silver finishes.
Compared to the last-generation, the new Pixel Buds Pro 2 are smaller and lighter which make them especially comfortable. They also have noise cancellation that’s twice as good as before. The new design reintroduces tiny wing fins which ensure the buds hold tight in the ears when you twist them into place – it also keeps the noise of the outside world at bay. Google says its advanced chip in the earbuds means the music sounds the same whether you have noise-cancelling on or off. And it sounds good: punchy and immersive with clean and appealing bass. Some features, however, like spatial audio and head tracking work only with Pixel phones and some others are Android-only. The case is easy to slide in and out of your pocket and comes in a matte white finish. The earbuds are mostly a glossy black, but the bit that pokes out of your ears comes in four colour choices: porcelain which is almost beige, hazel (nearly black), a quiet wintergreen and an eye-catching peony.
London tech company Nothing’s latest in-ear earbuds have strong sound, ceramic drivers and a wireless-chargeable case. The buds use Nothing’s trademark transparent finish, which continues to look classy and premium, despite the low price. The buds have an advanced processor which lifts the audio quality - they sound good and have strong noise-cancelling. There’s also a great alternative, the Nothing Ear (a) (£99, Amazon.co.uk) which comes in a funky yellow colour, has better battery life but not quite as good sound. Still, for £99, they are worth considering.
Beats powerbeats pro are highly unlikely to fall out of your ears, even when you’re running full pelt. That’s down to the over-ear hooks, which are secure and comfortable. Although there’s no noise cancellation, the audio here is excellent, partly down to the four different ear-tip sizes that help create a tight seal in the ear. The Beats logo is a button to control music playback or take calls. Beats is known for its proficiency with bass and that’s certainly the case here, though the earbuds are still capable of some subtlety and range. Beats, which is part of Apple, makes the powerbeats pro in six colours: glacier blue, navy, ivory, cloud pink, lava red and black.
The new AirPods come in two versions, one without active noise-cancelling, one with. There’s a £50 premium for the ANC, though you also get a wireless-chargeable case which has a speaker so it can make a sound if you’re looking for it.
Because these are open earbuds, you remain connected to the outside world a bit more, even with the ANC model. Sound is excellent throughout both versions, and the new earbud design is especially comfortable. Noise-cancelling is also strong, on a par with the original AirPods Pro rather than the exceptional AirPods Pro 2. Both versions of AirPods 4 are significantly better than the AirPods they replace, for about the same prices as before (they’re £10 more than the previous earbuds). The pricier model also includes Conversation Awareness, where the AirPods sense that you’re talking and reduce the volume of the music while enhancing the voice in front of you.
Google’s latest in-ears offer great value and strong sound that’s easy to listen to. Though there’s no active noise cancelling, the tight fit isolates the ears pretty well. That said, there is some venting that prevents the claustrophobic feeling some earbuds cause, so some outside noise seeps in. The fit is helped by small fins that hold the buds in place well. These headphones do work for Apple iPhone users but the set-up is most seamless when used with an Android phone, where integration with Google Assistant is flawless.
The simple twist-to-fit design of Grado’s first true-wireless in-ears means they are secure and ideal for working out. Controls are through a touch surface on each of the buds, which are versatile and easy to use. Grado is known for its open-backed headphones, but these are closed, perhaps because the need for sound isolation meant open wasn’t an option. Even without noise cancelling, though, the audio here is tremendous, with punchy sound that’s detailed and accurate. Though they lack the bass of some, there’s a lot to like here.
Open earbuds can make for more comfortable wearing, especially if you like to feel connected to the environment around you or dislike the pressurised feel that can come with noise isolation. The fit in the ear is comfortable because of the open design and is enhanced by a hook design that holds them in place securely. This is great if you’re working out, but note that the waterproofing is decent rather than outstanding. The design is flexible enough to adapt to fit different ear shapes. The audio quality is very enjoyable with much richer bass than expected. A problem with open earbuds can be sound leakage but Nothing has kept this to a minimum. It has also kept its attractive see-through design to the fore and the slender case, though it lacks wireless charging.
If you’ve ever seen someone pop one just earbud out of their ear to have a conversation, you’ll understand the purpose of the ultra open earbuds. They’re like the Huawei FreeClip above but with a much more demure look.
The open design means you can hear the world around you as well as your music. A silicone arm connects the speaker to the battery and it clips around your ear securely. An auto volume feature means the earbuds compensate if the noise around you gets louder, maintaining the same listening volume and edging the level back to where it was when you’ve stepped out of the noisy store or away from the gusty wind buffeting your ears. The earbuds also have Bose immersive audio, which cleverly makes the sound seem to come from ahead and all around you. They come in two colours, black and white smoke, and are comfortable enough to wear all day long.
These earbuds come from audio masters Denon and they offer the option for audio personalised to your hearing by way of a listening profile test where the earbuds measure the sensitivity of your ears. Turning the personalised profile off and on reveals a big difference: overall the sound is more focused and appealing. The large size means they can look a bit daunting, and they’re heavier than many others here. There’s excellent noise-cancelling, though not quite matching that of the best here. The bass is decent but can be boosted in an immersion mode if that’s your taste. Overall sound is tremendous, and spatial audio sounds especially good. The touch controls make the most of the large flat surfaces and can be customised to your liking.
Yes. Wireless earbuds are a huge improvement over traditional wired earphones, eradicating cables and allowing for greater freedom of movement with no compromise in sound quality. Not only do fewer and fewer phones have a 3.5mm audio jack to plug earphones into, but better earbud designs and adjustable silicon tips allow for a secure fit to ensure your new earphones won’t fall out and go missing.
That depends on how you want to use them. For runners, earbuds have an advantage over headphones as they’re less bulky and won’t slide off your head as you start to sweat.
Some true wireless earbuds like the Beats powerbeats pro (£270, Johnlewis.com) have flexible winged hooks to secure them to your ears during intense workouts, but you could also consider sporty earbuds connected by a single wire that goes across the back of your neck. These allow you to remove your earbuds without having to pocket them or put them in their case.
Battery life is an important factor to consider when buying wireless earbuds. The charging case might have a large battery capacity, but make sure the earbuds themselves can last a day.
If you commute or live in a busy part of town, you’ll want noise-cancelling earbuds. Some earbuds market themselves as noise-isolating, which simply means they form a tight seal in your ears to block some sound. The best noise-cancelling is active noise-cancelling, which uses the microphone on the earbuds to listen to external noise as it enters the ear and uses that information to actively disrupt the soundwaves and reduce noise.
True wireless headphones do not have a cable or connector between the two earbuds at all, while wireless headphones are still connected in some way, for example, via an over-ear band or around the back of your neck, but don’t require access to a phone jack.
True wireless earbuds have a microphone in the casing, with most models containing one mic in each earbud. As for wireless headphones, they usually feature a mic in the connector band, so you can easily take calls on the go.
Sony’s WF-1000XM5s triumphed over all rivals with exceptional audio, stunning noise cancellation and great design. But there are other great earbuds here, especially Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra wireless earbuds and Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro.
