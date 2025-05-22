If you say “turn it down!” to your children more often than you’d like, it’s time to opt for some kids’ headphones. These headphones are designed specifically for children, in terms of size, functionality and tech, to ensure your youngster can listen to what they like, comfortably and safely.

Kids and teens have delicate ears, much more so than adults’. What’s fine for us grown-ups just isn’t suitable for the wee ones (even if they are grumpy teenagers who think they know better). If children are exposed to loud sounds, it can cause irreparable damage to their hearing, meaning potential permanent hearing loss.

The experts at the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommend 85dB as a safe maximum noise level for children for up to eight hours. That’s around the level of heavy traffic. Some headphones can go up to 136dB when on max, which is ear-splitting – and damaging for kids. Rest easy then with kids’ headphones, which, more often than not, have a noise limiter on them meaning kids can’t rack up the volume too much.

As well as the “boring” safety stuff, look at designs of kids’ headphones. There are on-ear, in-ear, wireless, wired, bone-conducting headphones, those that light up, ones that have virtual assistants… it’s noisy out there in the world of kids headphones.

If you’re using headphones with an Apple device, go wireless to ensure they’re compatible. The bonus is that you don’t have to worry about untangling wires, too. But don’t forget to charge them. Some headphones will come with carry cases to protect them on the go, and some fold down small enough to cram into school bags or hand luggage.

How we tested

A selection of the kids’ headphones we sampled ( Zoe Phillimore )

We’ve spent months testing kids’ headphones, both at home and on the go. Busy car journeys with back-seat wars breaking out, Roblox at home, a bit of home learning – we’ve thoroughly put kids’ headphones through their paces. Sound quality and comfort were the priorities for us, while our helpful testers were more concerned with “the aesthetics”, so we factored that in too. Here’s a heads-up on the best ones.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Zoë Phillimore is a journalist and editor who has been writing review features for IndyBest since 2021. She specialises in all things lifestyle and, of course, kids and parenting. Having written several of our best child and baby product reviews, including the best kids’ mattresses and high chairs, Zoë has a keen eye for high-quality materials, durability and affordability. A criteria she applied to the best kids’ headphones.

The best kids’ headphones for 2025 are: