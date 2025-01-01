Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Cool in the summer, cosy in the winter – we’ve found the comfiest covers for your little one
While the bedtime routine can feel chaotic, nothing is more comforting for tired kids than being tucked under a warm and cosy duvet. There are plenty of options, but the best duvets for kids are soft and snuggly, yet lightweight and breathable, helping keep your children calm and comfortable, all through the night.
Unlike adult duvets, children’s duvets are designed specifically for their needs. Younger children aren’t able to regulate their temperature like grown-ups and, as such, many children’s duvets have a low tog rating to help prevent sweaty sleepers – usually 4.5 or 7.5 togs. As they get older, you can switch to a 10.5 tog rating to keep them cosy during the winter months, but you may want to switch to a lighter 4.5 tog duvet on milder nights.
While synthetic fillings are lightweight and machine washable, natural fibres such as wool, cotton and bamboo make a popular choice for kids’ duvets due to their hypoallergenic and moisture-wicking properties. Lightweight designs tend to be the least restrictive (perfect for wriggly sleepers), however, wool or weighted duvets can also provide a great source of comfort for children prone to anxiety.
If you’re losing sleep wondering where to start, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking to swap your one-year-old’s sleeping bag for a cot duvet, find a temperature-regulating duvet for sweaty sleepers, or choose a coverless duvet for stress-free bed changes, here’s our pick of the best duvets for kids.
As testing challenges go, testing duvets has to be up there with the best, so it’s safe to say we weren’t short of willing volunteers. To get the low down (or perhaps the lie-down) on the best duvets for kids, we enlisted the help of some mini testers aged between 18 months and 11 years, getting hands-on, cosy and comfortable to see how they fared.
As well as assessing their ability to keep children snug but not sweaty during everything from mild nights to chilly snow days, we also considered each duvet’s care instructions and overall value for money, ensuring options for all budgets.
From the minute you peel open the box containing the Panda London the cloud bamboo duvet, it’s clear this is a premium product. Housed inside a handy drawstring bag, this super soft and snuggly duvet certainly lives up to its cloud name, with a lightweight and puffy feel that was an instant hit with our testers.
While its luxurious filling could easily be mistaken for down, it’s actually made from a mix of moisture-wicking bamboo and nanofibre. Both antibacterial and hypoallergenic, it’s a great option for children with sensitive skin or asthma.
We tested the single-size cloud duvet in a 10.5 tog, which is suitable for all-year-round use and offers considerable warmth without the risk of overheating. For younger children who can’t regulate their temperatures as easily overnight, The Cloud duvet is also available in a 4.5 tog rating for cot beds.
Our mini tester (and indeed the grown-ups) loved the bright white shade of this duvet, with a classic black trim that looked really modern and fresh. The cute Panda London logo in the corner is almost too cute to cover up, however, we loved the integrated corner fasteners, keeping it secure inside your best duvet covers even with the wriggliest of sleepers.
If you prefer to leave it coverless, this duvet is machine washable at 40C, making it quick and easy to refresh when required. Panda London also claims it dries twice as fast as regular microfibre duvets, so it’ll be ready to use again long before bedtime.
If you’re looking for an affordable duvet and pillow for your child’s first ‘big bed’, they don’t come much more affordable than the Little Slumbers anti-allergy duvet, designed for children ages three and above.
At just £25 and available in a choice of tog ratings, this bed set offers excellent value for money, including a super soft pillow and a cosy yet lightweight duvet. We tested the 4.5 tog in single-size – ideal for young children or milder days.
While we needed to cut a few overhanging strands on the cotton cover before use, our tester loved this duvet’s soft, cuddly and lightweight feel, giving her the freedom to naturally change position and poke her leg out during the night without feeling restricted.
As our tester also suffers from eczema, the seal of approval from Allergy UK was a huge plus point, filled with non-allergenic polyester that helps prevent the build-up of dust mites and bacteria.
From messy toddlers to spilt drinks or bedwetting mishaps, we love that this duvet can quickly be refreshed in your washing machine at 40C. It’s even safe to tumble dry, so you can have it fresh, dry and back on their bed in next to no time.
Don’t be deceived by its thin and lightweight feel, the Little Green Sheep organic wool cot bed duvet makes a luxurious, natural and sustainable choice for your toddler’s first cot bed experience.
A comforting design that can support them through those monumental developmental leaps, this 4-tog duvet is suitable for use all year round.
Made from 100 per cent organic cotton and naturally insulating UK-certified British wool, it helps regulate your toddler’s temperature while they sleep, preventing sweaty backs in summer and chilly wake-ups during winter. Even on colder nights, our 18-month-old tester slept really contently in his cot bed snuggled under this duvet, before waking with glee to the sight of snow flurries outside his window.
If you’re worried about your toddler’s sensitive skin, it’s reassuring to know that the filling is anti-dust mite and hypo-allergenic. While it’s safe to pop in the washing machine in the event of accidents or illness, its natural fibres aren’t suitable for tumble drying, so you’ll need to allow a little longer for bed changes.
While there’s no getting away from its significant price tag, the 3-in-1 Simba Hybrid Duvet is suitable to use all year round, so you don’t need to switch to an alternative duvet when the seasons change. Its unique design features two individual duvets, one 7 and one 3.5 tog, that can be quickly snapped together to create a 10.5 tog duvet on colder winter nights.
Due to the two part design, we feel this duvet is best suited to tweens and teens, with our 11-year-old tester loving the element of choice. As someone who usually ends up sleeping on top of her covers, she initially opted for the 7 tog duvet, adding the additional duvet without assistance for some extra warmth in colder weather.
While it wasn’t as soft to the touch as some duvets we tested, our tester found it really comfortable and calming after a busy day at school. With a fresh cotton cover filled with breathable layers of recycled PET bottle fibres, it features cooling Stratos technology which actively responded to her body temperature to prevent overheating, meaning she was still safely snuggled underneath it when we checked on her before bed.
As well as a durable storage bag to keep the other duvet safe and hygienic till it’s needed, we loved the Simba label at the foot end, removing the guesswork when figuring out which is the right way round.
Soak and Sleep claims that wool duvets can increase REM sleep by up to 25 per cent, making their New Zealand Mitchell wool duvet a potential winner for parents and little ones alike. With some of our mini testers still appearing regularly by our bedside during the night, we were keen to see how this one fared in practice.
With a handy carry bag for storage, we love the rustle-free design of this duvet, with an unbleached cotton casing and weighty feel that was well received by our eight-year-old tester. While it sadly didn’t prevent the early wake-ups, she did sleep calmly throughout the night, snuggled up, cosy and covered, especially on colder nights.
Ideal for allergy sufferers, the natural fibres inside this duvet are both moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating, helping avoid fluctuations in body temperature that can disturb sleep and cause your child to wake during the night.
It may not come cheap, however this high quality design is clearly made to last, with durable hems and a five year guarantee for additional peace of mind. While it is machine washable at 30C, a professional wash and dry is recommended to keep the filling at its best.
If you’ve ever spent your morning clambering onto your child’s high sleeper and wrestling to change their duvet cover, it might be time to switch to a coverless duvet. With no additional bed linen required, these simple to use, machine washable duvets have us completely converted – making bed changes completely simple and stress free.
A stylish and practical choice for children’s bedrooms, these low-maintenance Night Lark junior coverless duvet set sets come in a range of beautiful, striking designs including hearts, animals and woodland themes that are sure to appeal to children. Our eight-year-old tester instantly fell in love with the pink and grey dreamy hearts design, which could be flipped from plain grey to patterned depending on her mood. In fact, this all in one duvet was so much of a hit it also got dragged into reading nooks, chill out spaces and the sofa for lazy afternoons at home.
We tested the dreamy hearts design in a 10.5 tog, which while lightweight felt really cushioned and cosy. The internal fibres made from recycled PET bottles can be washed and dried in just 90 minutes, so you can change and remake the beds quickly in the event of overnight accidents or illness.
Each Night Lark junior set comes with a handy storage bag, making them ideal for sleepovers or overnight stays with the grandparents. We loved the inclusion of a colour coordinating pillowcase, although we did wish that it featured the same design.
Being 40 per cent heavier than standard duvets, the Silentnight healthy growth calming kids’ weighted duvet makes a great choice, designed specifically for children who may struggle to switch off and fall asleep at bedtime.
By applying additional pressure across the entire body, weighted duvets are thought to promote longer and deeper sleep patterns in children, especially those with anxiety, ASD or ADHD. Not to be confused with a weighted blanket, this subtly weighted duvet provides comfort and reassurance for children without feeling overwhelming. We definitely noticed the calming effects on our 8-year old tester, who drifted off not long after being tucked in.
While it’s one of the warmest duvets we tested at 10.5 tog, its breathable design allows air to flow through the fibres, so our tester felt cosy and comfortable without getting too hot. Despite its budget friendly price tag, it also comes with a seal of approval from Allergy UK, with an antibacterial filling that prevents the build-up of bacteria and dust mites.
If your child suffers from sensitive skin and allergies, central heating and thick duvets can exacerbate their symptoms, causing them to wake during the night feeling itchy, hot and irritable.
This 4.5 tog hypoallergenic duvet from The White Company makes a practical choice for allergy sufferers. As well as the stylish carry bag (which is always a bonus for hygienic storage) we loved the super soft luxurious feel of this duvet, with a plump yet lightweight filling that we secretly wanted to crawl under ourselves.
The quality of this duvet is obvious, with a breathable cotton exterior made from 200-thread count cotton jacquard. The smartfil polyester filling claims to have the same thermal efficiency as down but without the bulk, keeping little ones warm and comfortable without restricting their natural movements as they sleep.
While you may need an extra layer on extremely cold nights, this duvet can be easily combined with other duvets in the range to boost your tog levels and used with a hypoallergenic comfort topper for the cosiest bedtime combination.
While you’ll pay a little more for the benefits, we feel the Panda London the cloud bamboo duvet is a worthy winner of our best buy duvet for kids. Soft and snug, yet lightweight and hypoallergenic, its machine washable and fast-drying fabrics couldn’t be easier to care for. With a five-year guarantee, we feel it makes a solid investment that can confidently support your child’s sleep as they grow up.
As a more budget-friendly alternative, we were really impressed with the Silentnight healthy growth calming kids’ weighted duvet. Not only does it offer excellent value for money, but the gently weighted design can help soothe and calm your kids before bed.
