While the bedtime routine can feel chaotic, nothing is more comforting for tired kids than being tucked under a warm and cosy duvet. There are plenty of options, but the best duvets for kids are soft and snuggly, yet lightweight and breathable, helping keep your children calm and comfortable, all through the night.

Unlike adult duvets, children’s duvets are designed specifically for their needs. Younger children aren’t able to regulate their temperature like grown-ups and, as such, many children’s duvets have a low tog rating to help prevent sweaty sleepers – usually 4.5 or 7.5 togs. As they get older, you can switch to a 10.5 tog rating to keep them cosy during the winter months, but you may want to switch to a lighter 4.5 tog duvet on milder nights.

While synthetic fillings are lightweight and machine washable, natural fibres such as wool, cotton and bamboo make a popular choice for kids’ duvets due to their hypoallergenic and moisture-wicking properties. Lightweight designs tend to be the least restrictive (perfect for wriggly sleepers), however, wool or weighted duvets can also provide a great source of comfort for children prone to anxiety.

If you’re losing sleep wondering where to start, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking to swap your one-year-old’s sleeping bag for a cot duvet, find a temperature-regulating duvet for sweaty sleepers, or choose a coverless duvet for stress-free bed changes, here’s our pick of the best duvets for kids.

How we tested

open image in gallery Testing the Panda and Night Lark duvets ( Lucy Cotterill )

As testing challenges go, testing duvets has to be up there with the best, so it’s safe to say we weren’t short of willing volunteers. To get the low down (or perhaps the lie-down) on the best duvets for kids, we enlisted the help of some mini testers aged between 18 months and 11 years, getting hands-on, cosy and comfortable to see how they fared.

As well as assessing their ability to keep children snug but not sweaty during everything from mild nights to chilly snow days, we also considered each duvet’s care instructions and overall value for money, ensuring options for all budgets.

The best kids’ duvets for 2025 are: