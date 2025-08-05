For many parents, finding the right baby sleeping bag is a game-changer. Not only can sleeping bags help regulate your baby’s temperature, but they are also safer alternatives to loose blankets in the crib, according to baby sleep charity The Lullaby Trust.

Much like sleeping bags for adults, baby sleeping bags come in a variety of sizes and tog ratings to suit your little one and the room temperature. While they’re not a new concept, the options now available to parents are plentiful. The most common tog ratings are 1 tog for summer and 2.5 tog for the rest of the year; however, there are a few other weights to consider and, of course, you’ll need to be mindful of what your baby will be wearing, too.

While nursery temperatures may be monitored through a thermometer (or some baby monitors), most sleeping bags will come with temperature guides to ensure you use the right tog and sleepwear. The most traditional options will have poppers at the top and a zip around the outer, although there are versions with a central zip, too.

While baby sleeping bags are certainly safer alternatives to loose bedding, bear in mind there is often a minimum weight requirement of around 7-10lbs, depending on the product/brand. So, be sure to check this before you purchase, as your chosen design may not be suitable from birth. While sizing is much like baby clothing and based on weight or height, note that your child’s head shouldn’t be able to pass through the neck opening once fastened.

We may not be able to promise they’ll have your baby sleeping through the night, but our pick of the best baby sleeping bags are good options to keep little ones cosy and safe.

How we tested

Across two months, we tested a range of baby sleeping bags in temperatures ranging from as low as 18C to as high as 29C. Our little testers ranged from newborn to eight- and 22-month-olds. They helped us put the sleeping bags through their paces, for cot naps, holiday snoozes, and overnight sleeping. During testing, we considered several key criteria:

Clever features: We looked for designs with two-way zips, for easier nappy changes; openings for stroller straps; and temperature-regulating fabrics that are soft against precious young skin.

We looked for designs with two-way zips, for easier nappy changes; openings for stroller straps; and temperature-regulating fabrics that are soft against precious young skin. Ease of use: The sleeping bags that scored well were easy to put on and take off.

The sleeping bags that scored well were easy to put on and take off. Sleep quality: We kept a close eye on how well our baby slept in each sleeping bag.

We kept a close eye on how well our baby slept in each sleeping bag. Value for money: As always, we were keen to find well-designed products that are made with quality materials but don’t break the bank.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

As parents, our reviewers, Rebecca Moore and Leeanna Lock, have tried and tested hundreds of different baby products over the years. From pushchairs to baby baths and bedside cribs, they know how overwhelming shopping for a little one can be. For this roundup, they took their time to research only the most trusted brands, ensuring products meet safety standards, and testing always takes into account the differences with every baby. Each sleeping bag tested in this guide also meets the Lullaby Trust’s safety guidelines.

The best sleeping bags for babies and toddlers in 2025 are: