Best baby sleeping bags, tested by a parenting writer
Help your child drift off, with these tried-and-tested sleeping bags, loved by parents, babies and toddlers
For many parents, finding the right baby sleeping bag is a game-changer. Not only can sleeping bags help regulate your baby’s temperature, but they are also safer alternatives to loose blankets in the crib, according to baby sleep charity The Lullaby Trust.
Much like sleeping bags for adults, baby sleeping bags come in a variety of sizes and tog ratings to suit your little one and the room temperature. While they’re not a new concept, the options now available to parents are plentiful. The most common tog ratings are 1 tog for summer and 2.5 tog for the rest of the year; however, there are a few other weights to consider and, of course, you’ll need to be mindful of what your baby will be wearing, too.
While nursery temperatures may be monitored through a thermometer (or some baby monitors), most sleeping bags will come with temperature guides to ensure you use the right tog and sleepwear. The most traditional options will have poppers at the top and a zip around the outer, although there are versions with a central zip, too.
While baby sleeping bags are certainly safer alternatives to loose bedding, bear in mind there is often a minimum weight requirement of around 7-10lbs, depending on the product/brand. So, be sure to check this before you purchase, as your chosen design may not be suitable from birth. While sizing is much like baby clothing and based on weight or height, note that your child’s head shouldn’t be able to pass through the neck opening once fastened.
We may not be able to promise they’ll have your baby sleeping through the night, but our pick of the best baby sleeping bags are good options to keep little ones cosy and safe.
How we tested
Across two months, we tested a range of baby sleeping bags in temperatures ranging from as low as 18C to as high as 29C. Our little testers ranged from newborn to eight- and 22-month-olds. They helped us put the sleeping bags through their paces, for cot naps, holiday snoozes, and overnight sleeping. During testing, we considered several key criteria:
- Clever features: We looked for designs with two-way zips, for easier nappy changes; openings for stroller straps; and temperature-regulating fabrics that are soft against precious young skin.
- Ease of use: The sleeping bags that scored well were easy to put on and take off.
- Sleep quality: We kept a close eye on how well our baby slept in each sleeping bag.
- Value for money: As always, we were keen to find well-designed products that are made with quality materials but don’t break the bank.
As parents, our reviewers, Rebecca Moore and Leeanna Lock, have tried and tested hundreds of different baby products over the years. From pushchairs to baby baths and bedside cribs, they know how overwhelming shopping for a little one can be. For this roundup, they took their time to research only the most trusted brands, ensuring products meet safety standards, and testing always takes into account the differences with every baby. Each sleeping bag tested in this guide also meets the Lullaby Trust’s safety guidelines.
1ErgoPouch summer sleeping bag pack
- Best: Baby sleeping bag overall
- Sizes: 3-12 months and 8-24 months
- Materials: 95% organic cotton, 5% elastane
- Tog: 0.2, 1.0, 2.5 and 3.5
- Why we love it
- Easy to put on
- Two-way zip
- Longer life span
- Take note
- Individually more expensive
Australian sleep brand ergoPouch has been providing babies and children with safe sleep solutions since 2009, scooping many awards for its range of sleeping bags along the way.
The brand’s jersey sleeping bags come in two sizes (3-12 and 8-24 months) and four tog weights. We’ve tried all the variables, but during summer evenings have found ourselves often reaching for the 0.2 tog, which is the lightest on the market, and kept our little tester snug and cosy but cool overnight. Still, realistically, the 1 tog (£31.95, Johnlewis.com) will get more use.
Made from 95 per cent GOTS-certified organic cotton, plus 5 per cent elastane for a bit of stretch, this sleep bag is soft to the touch with a jersey feel and washes incredibly well. We found this design of sleep bag one of the easiest in which to dress our wriggly baby, with just one zip to navigate, but we also praise its nifty two-way zip, which makes bleary-eyed nappy changes much easier. There are also eight dreamy designs to choose from when you mix and match your duo bundle, including limited edition styles. It’s easy to decipher the tog weight even in a panic dash, thanks to the handy exterior labelling. We appreciate that you can purchase a two-pack, making comfy and safe sleep much more affordable.
2SnuzPouch sleeping bag
- Best: Best budget baby sleeping bag
- Sizes: 0-6 months and 6-18 months
- Materials: 100% cotton
- Tog: 1.0 and 2.5
- Why we love it
- 10 prints to choose from
- Special nappy-change zip
- Take note
- Fabric could be softer
This sleep bag has been thoughtfully designed to combat a problem every parent faces at some point in the first few years of a baby’s life: unexpected poo. Whether that’s during the middle of the night, that final feed before bed or as a morning surprise, a nappy change with a sleeping bag isn’t always easy. Snuz addresses this by featuring a specific nappy change zip, placed over the mid-section of the sleeping bag, which we found super useful on more than one occasion during testing.
This nappy zip feature is the highlight of this sleeping bag but we were a little disheartened by the feel of the material on the exterior, despite being 100 per cent cotton. However, the inside certainly felt much softer and our little tester slept soundly in this sleeping bag. Again, there is no clear labelling for the tog rating, leaving us to root around for the care label. There are, however, 10 great prints to choose from, three tog weights and two sizes: newborn to six months and 6-18 months.
3Folk & Thread whitby organic baby sleep bag, 0.5 tog
- Best: Travel baby sleeping bag
- Sizes: 0-3 months, 3-18 months and 18-36 months
- Materials: 100% organic cotton
- Tog: 0.5
- Why we love it
- Great for hot holidays
- The three month+ bag is designed slot around pushchair straps
This 100 per cent organic cotton, 0.5 tog sleep bag is gorgeously lightweight, helping to prevent sweat rash during heatwaves, and is extremely durable when put through the washing machine.
We particularly love the 18-36 month sleeping bag as it made travelling with a toddler much easier – an opening enables you to slot a three- or five-point harness through the sleep bag for strollers and buggies, so your little one can nap comfortably when on the go.
Despite being the least expensive sleeping bag we tested, like all Folk and Thread products, it also comes with a free room thermometer when you buy directly from the brand. On one side, the room temperature gauge will highlight the recommended tog to use, while on the back of the card, you can find advice on clothing and layers to dress your little one in underneath the bag. It’s so lightweight that I found it perfect for travel, too.
Leeanna Lock
4Folk & Thread wild wood organic baby sleep bag, 2.5 tog
- Best: Baby sleeping bag for newborns
- Sizes: 0-3 months, 3-18 months and 18-36 months
- Materials: 100% organic cotton
- Tog: 1.0 and 2.5
- Why we love it
- Black on white sensory pattern supports early development
- Long-lasting, quality design
- A handy thermometer card is included
- Take note
- Only three designs for 0-3 months in 2.5 tog
Our little tester slept as snug as a bug in this 2.5 tog sleeping bag, which offers a perfect weight for year-round temperatures. We appreciated the 100 per cent organic cotton for delicate, sensitive newborn skin and found the curved zip made nappy changes a little more bearable in the dark, early hours of the morning. The sleeping bag also includes optional underarm poppers for a snug fit as your baby grows.
The black on white high contrast sensory design of sweet woodland animals and vibrant-coloured shapes made a lovely addition to our little one’s bedtime routine by introducing storytelling and catching my baby’s eyes, supporting their early development. Folk & Thread has won a number of awards for its impressive sleep bag collections, so we can trust that our babies are sleeping safely in one of this brand’s designs.
Leeanna Lock
5Purflo 2.5 tog swaddle to sleep bag
- Best: Baby sleeping bag for transitioning from swaddling
- Sizes: 0-4 months
- Materials: 100% cotton outer, 100% polyester mesh, 100% DuPont Sorona filling
- Tog: 0.5 tog and 2.5
- Why we love it
- It lasts through the newborn stages
- Easier to use than a swaddle blanket
- Take note
- Products sell out quick
We all know that every baby is different, so you can often spend a lot of money on products that turn out to be a little pointless. The beauty of this sleeping bag is that if you’re baby doesn’t like being swaddled, they don’t have to be, as poppers on the arm holes give you the option for the baby to have their arms in or out of the sleep bag.
Every one of Purflo’s prints is beautifully designed, with subtle colours and patterns. The 100 per cent cotton quilted design feels particularly luxurious in 2.5 tog, for a cosy night’s sleep. Plus, as your baby grows and becomes more energetic, there is plenty of wriggle room to kick about in the wide leg extensions.
Leeanna Lock
6Mori multi-tog clever sleeping bag
- Best: Baby sleeping bag for year-round use
- Sizes: Newborn to 24 months
- Materials: 70% bamboo, 30% organic cotton
- Tog: 0.5 and 2.5 (in one bag)
- Why we love it
- Year-round use
- Luxury material
- Two-way zip
- Take note
- Expensive
All of Mori’s pieces are crafted from sustainably sourced fabrics and manufactured in trusted factories. Unfortunately, products come with a higher price tag, but with this brand, you truly do get what you pay for.
In true Mori fashion, there’s more than meets the eye with this sleeping bag, as you get two products in one. Eliminating the need to have two separate sleeping bags for summer and winter, this multi-tog sleeping bag features a removable inner padding layer, which detaches using the discreet internal poppers and external zip. With the plush wadding, you have a 2.5 tog option for the chilly months, without the wadding, it’s a 0.5 tog for warmer weather. This bag also has a longer lifespan (newborn to two years old) than many other options – simply use the poppers to tuck up the extra length at the bottom until it’s required. However, we’d never advise parents to just have one sleeping bag – babies are known for projectile spewing and disastrous nappy leaks, after all.
There are also some safety popper fastenings on the armholes to ensure the sleeping bag stays in the right place, which is particularly helpful for younger babies, and it features a double-directional zip to make those middle-of-the-night changes a little simpler. Made from the brand’s signature soft fabric – 70 per cent bamboo and 30 per cent organic cotton – we found it makes pre-bedtime feeds and snuggles pure bliss.
7Sweet Dreamers sleeping bag
- Best: Baby sleeping bag for softness
- Sizes: 0-3 months, 3-12 months and 12-24 months
- Materials: 95% bamboo viscose, 5% elastane
- Tog: 1.0 and 2.5
- Why we love it
- Two-way zip
- Exterior tog labelling
- Take note
- Limited colourways
Founded in 2008 by mum-of-six Lynda Harding, Sweet Dreamers is a family-run UK brand that promotes safer sleep for babies. The brand’s range of sleeping bags covers three age groups (newborn to three months, three months to one year and 12-24 months) and the traditional summer and winter tog ratings.
During testing, we found it easy to get our baby in and out of the bag, thanks to a simple two-way front zip, which is convenient for nappy changes. This fuss-free design truly makes a difference when your baby is fighting bedtime, too. We also applaud the small, thoughtful details, such as the exterior tog labelling, and the added underarm popper, which may be useful for babies closer to the younger age bracket, for extra snugness. What we loved the most, though, was the undeniably soft material, which is made from 95 per cent bamboo viscose and 5 per cent elastane to give your baby some extra stretch for kicking about. It’s perfect for bedtime snuggles as well as being sustainable, breathable and kind to baby’s skin. A final perk for parents is that you get 10 per cent off when you buy two sleeping bags.
8Jojo Mama Bebe 1 tog baby muslin sleeping bag
- Best: Baby sleeping bag for breathability
- Sizes: 0-6 months, 6-18 months
- Materials: 100% cotton
- Tog: 1.0
- Why we love it
- Gorgeous prints
- Long lifespan
- Take note
- One-way zip
- Fiddly poppers
For many parents, JoJo Maman Bebe is a go-to for essentials. It’s not short of sleeping bag options, either, with bags with separate legs, adorable appliqué designs and a range of tog choices.
We love this gorgeous muslin sleeping bag, which comes in four playful designs, with a traditional side zip and double poppers at the shoulder, which, admittedly, can be a bit fiddly. There are also two poppers under the right armpit, designed to slightly alter the length, but these are fiddly, and we found that they made little difference.
The quality, however, is fabulous, with two layers of super-soft breathable cotton muslin, which kept our little tester cool during summer slumbers, and it washed brilliantly.
9ErgoPouch willow sleep suit bag, 2.5 tog
- Best: Sleeping bag for toddlers
- Sizes: 3-12 months, 8-24 months, 2-4 years and 4-6 years
- Materials: 100% organic cotton outer, lining and filling; 95% organic cotton and 5% elastane sleeves and side panels
- Tog: 0.2, 1.0, 2.5 and 3.5
- Why we love it
- Toddlers enjoy their freedom
- Safer for toddlers on the move
- Sizes available up to six years
- Take note
- Not as easy for nappy changes or potty runs
- Expensive compared with traditional sleeping bags
These sleep suit bags are available for three-month-olds through to six-year-olds. A traditional sleep sack, it also has the option of ‘legs’ mode, giving adventurous little ones the freedom to explore safely. The bags allow for toddlers to have a more gradual transition to their big beds, eliminating the need to transition to loose sheets, which can often add too much change to the bedtime routine. It’s a reassuring product for parents who aren’t ready for loose blankets, and little ones who don’t want to be confined in a bag.
There are five gorgeous and fun prints to choose from (in 100 per cent organic cotton), with clever sleeves and side waist panels that are thoughtfully made with extra stretch for night-time wriggles. While this sleepsuit isn’t as easy for nappy changes, or particularly supportive for quick potty dashes, compared with traditional bags, it does support your child’s independence as they grow up to safely support their movement when they get in and out of their big bed.
Leeanna Lock
10Love To Dream stage 2 swaddle up transition bag
- Best: Baby sleeping bag for swaddled babies
- Sizes: Medium and large
- Materials: 95% bamboo viscose, 5% elastane
- Tog: 1.0
- Why we love it
- Removable zip-off wings
- Two-way zip
- Lightweight material
- Take note
- Short lifespan
This bag is designed to help babies transition from being swaddled to having their arms free while sleeping. The unique patented ‘arms up’ wings let your baby touch their face and suck on their hands or fingers without losing that snug womb-like closeness.
Due to our tester’s age (and apparent dislike of being swaddled), we tested out the swaddle-up transition bag where the wings can be zipped off to convert into a snug sleeping bag, which comes in two weight-categorised sizes. Due to the intended snug design of this sleeping bag, it’s worth bearing in mind there’s a shorter product lifespan of around three months of use.
A highlight is the dreamy material, which is unlike any of the other sleeping bags we tested. Part of the brand’s bamboo range, which is specifically designed for temperatures of more than 20C, it’s silky to the touch and wonderfully tactile. Plus, while it’s rated at a 1 tog, it’s super lightweight, which we believe our wriggly tester appreciated on hot evenings.
11The Little Green Sheep organic baby sleeping bag
- Best: Baby sleeping bag for durability
- Sizes: 0-6 months and 6-18 months
- Materials: Organic linen and cotton blend
- Tog: 1.0 and 2.5
- Why we love it
- Durable fabric
- Take note
- One-way zip
- Unclear labelling
We’re big fans of The Little Green Sheep, having tested its cot mattresses and baby bedding before and being impressed by its nursery offerings. Available as 1 tog and 2.5 tog in 0-6 months and 6-18 months sizes, this sleeping bag’s quality is also undeniable. While the fabric isn’t as soft to the touch as some of the others we tested, it feels hardwearing, thanks to the combination of linen and cotton. We found both tog weights to be breathable, but also loved the plushness of the winter 2.5 tog, with its quilted design.
Supreme quality aside, with a product of this price point, we were disappointed not to see a two-way zip, and some clear tog and size labelling would have been handy. While the sleeping bag was a cosy fit up top on our eight-month-old tester, thanks to the built-in poppers, the neck opening isn’t particularly generous on the 2.5 tog, possibly due to the extra thickness, so we’re dubious as to whether we’d still be able to use that one at the maximum suggested age.
12Tommee Tippee the original grobag sleep bag, pack of three
- Best: Baby sleeping bag multi-pack
- Sizes: 0-3 months and 6-12 months
- Materials: 100% cotton
- Tog: 1.0 and 2.5
- Why we love it
- Clear exterior labelling
- Take note
- Zip can be fiddly
You may have heard other parents refer to a sleep bag as a ‘grobag’ and wondered why. It’s not just a catchy name – invented by the Gro Company, the ‘grobag’ kick-started the baby sleep bag revolution back in 2000. The business is now under the umbrella of Tommee Tippee and is still a market leader when it comes to baby sleeping bags.
But how did they fare during testing? Firstly, we praise the money-saving bundle concept, which enables you to cherry-pick not only colours and patterns but sizes and tog weights, too. Quality hasn’t been compromised, either. Made from a soft, cotton-rich material, the sleeping bags were gentle on our little tester’s skin, and they can be tumble-dried on low heat. It’s snug at the top and more spacious at the bottom, ensuring cosy nights’ sleep while offering plenty of freedom of movement. Our only slight grumble is the zip, which is two-way but has to be fed through from the top, which can take a bit of navigating with a non-compliant baby who is protesting sleep.
13Mamas and Papas dreampod
- Best: Baby sleeping bag for traditional style
- Sizes: 0-6 months and 6-18 months
- Materials: Main: 97% cotton, 2% polyester, 1% elastane. Lining: 100% cotton
- Tog: 1.0
- Why we love it
- Classic design
- Two-way zip
- Matching nursery range
- Take note
- Unclear labelling
- Pricey
This sleeping bag is almost too beautiful to be worn – from the delicate strawberry embroidery detail to the contrasting picot trim collar, it’s simply stunning. In fact, Mamas & Papas’s full range of baby sleeping bags, cutely named dreampods, are beyond adorable – there are even matching nursery interiors available, if you’re a sucker for coordinating.
There’s no doubt that your baby will look super cute in this sleeping bag, but practicality hasn’t been overlooked. It has a two-way zip for nappy changes, adjustable poppers on the arm holes (for a snug fit), and 100 per cent cotton jersey lining, which is wonderfully soft on baby’s skin. While there are only two sizes and two tog weights available in this design, we’ve been happy with how this sleep bag handles multiple washes.
Your questions on sleeping bags for babies answered
What is the best sleeping bag for babies?
We’re completely smitten with ergoPouch’s sleeping bag multipack, which performed on every level during testing – it’s easy to get on and off and features a functional two-way zip and gorgeous breathable material. Plus, the bag has a lifespan of more than six months and comes as a handy two-pack. A quality purchase at an affordable price.
We also have to applaud Folk & Thread’s glorious range of newborn and toddler sleeping bags, thanks to their fun designs, purse-friendly prices, 100 per cent organic cotton, portable thermometer cards and game-changing travel opening from three months. We loved how our toddler tester liked to point and shout “bag” and voluntarily place themselves into the sleeping bags during the bedtime routine, as if it was an exciting – and essential – step before catching those treasured Zs.
How to create a safe sleep environment
The Lullaby Trust has six simple tips to reduce the risk of SIDS. According to the Trust:
“The safest place for a baby to sleep is in their own clear, flat, firm separate sleep space (e.g. a cot or Moses basket) in the same room as you.
Sleep your baby in the same room as you for at least the first six months.”
What is a tog, and which should I use?
Tog stands for ‘thermal overall grade’ and it measures how well a product retains heat. The tog you choose depends on the room temperature, what your baby is wearing, and your baby’s individual needs.
- 2.5 tog is recommended for room temperatures between 16-20C and this is the most popular choice in the UK, as it is suitable for the majority of the year. Babies tend to wear a sleepsuit and vest.
- 1.0 tog is perfect for room temperatures between 18-24C, which makes it ideal for much of the year.
- 0.5 tog is for room temperatures of more than 24C, making it great for hot summer nights or holidays.
Should a baby sleeping bag be washed after every use?
Baby sleep bags do not need to be washed every day unless there’s been an accident or sickness. We recommend every 2-3 days.
At what age can babies wear sleeping bags?
The most important safety aspect of a baby sleep bag is ensuring you select the right size for your baby, and this is based on their weight. The ‘age’ is a guide only. Baby sleep bags that comply with the British Standard can be used from 7lbs. All brands are different, so carefully check the care label to make sure you have the correct size. It's generally recommended to stop using baby sleep bags if your child is attempting to walk in them.
What’s the difference between a swaddle bag and a baby sleep bag?
Most health professionals advise lightly wrapped swaddling for the first few weeks only, as, once a baby can roll, it is unsafe. Swaddling is used to prevent the moro reflex (a startle response that sees babies extend their arms and legs then retract them), which babies grow out of naturally over the first few months.
