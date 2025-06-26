Best stretch mark creams and oils for soothed, hydrated skin

Whether in pregnancy, puberty or after rapid weight gain, newfound stripes on our bodies can effect all of us. And while some might feel confident caring for their scars, others might feel more insecure – and that’s where the best stretch creams come in.

When applied regularly to the stomach, thighs, bottom and breasts, specifically targeted oils and creams can improve the structure of the skin, leaving it soft, hydrated and nourished. Most brands recommending applying at least twice a day (we tried these products just before bed, and after our morning shower), using gentle circular movements.

As Harley Street skin specialist Dr. Emma Wedgeworth explains: “Stretch marks (known as striae distensae in dermatological terms) are line-like scars which develop due to excessive stretching of the skin. We don’t know exactly why they occur, but the changes seem to be shearing of the elastic tissue alongside changes in key structural proteins which sit in the mid-layer of the skin (dermis).”

“When stretch marks first develop, there is often some mild inflammation and swelling, so they are red and slightly raised. Over time, they flatten and become pale with a finely wrinkled surface.”

Wedgeworth adds that “there are several things you can do to improve the overall appearance of the skin. Keeping the skin well hydrated with ingredients like shea butter, hyaluronic acid and ceramides can improve the overall appearance of skin and protect the skin barrier. Topical retinoids can prove effective, but shouldn’t be used while pregnant or breastfeeding”.

Aside from reducing stretch marks, the act of massaging in your chosen product can feel like some much-needed self-care and an opportunity to celebrate your changing shape. For those that are pregnant, it can also be a lovely way to bond with your bump, and many of these formulas would make a gorgeous gift for mum-to-be.

