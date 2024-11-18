Whether you know someone that’s expecting their first baby or has just welcomed a new addition to their growing brood, the parenting game can be overwhelming.

For all the love and reward that comes with raising a little one, there’s also lots of work to be done – think twilight feeds, nappy changes and inevitable meltdowns to name a few – which is why a thoughtful gift that’s focused on making hectic days a little bit easier can make all difference.

After the birth of a new babe, parents are often inundated with presents. And while they’re almost certainly grateful for any gesture, be it packs of wipes or bathtime supplies, we think the best gifts are those that not only put a smile on their face but also help to relieve some of the day-to-day stresses that come with caring for babies and toddlers.

Products that will provide simple solutions to everyday tasks will help them along their parenting journey, whether that’s something to keep the baby entertained so they can grab five minutes to tidy up or a gift bought especially with mum or dad’s needs in mind.

How we tested

To help you find the best gift for the new parent in your life we tried a range of different products that will delight any family, from high-tech gadgets to tasty treats and educational toys, while assessing each item on its individual quality, price, practicality and thoughtfulness. Our experts are parents themselves who have tried and tested each gift at home.

The best gifts for new parents for 2024 are: