10 best lightweight strollers for stress-free and compact travel

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Whether for everyday trips or travel abroad, set out with these lightweight and collapsible pushchairs
With their shrunken footprint and ease of manoeuvrability, travel-style buggies can make life run more smoothly for city dwellers and frequent fliers alike. Just as these folding, compact strollers can become small enough to fit into overhead lockers, they can also be stored away without much hassle when not in use – great for those with tighter living spaces.
Like many parents, we bought a larger buggy ahead of our baby being born, not considering at all how cumbersome it might be on public transport, or how much space it would take up in our London home. We resigned ourselves to having to buy a cheap travel buggy separately to take on flights, along with the separate running buggy we had accumulated, too.
In reality, living in the city meant we only really need the larger buggy for the odd occasion where you want to pile the basket full of shopping or take on especially muddy paths – and even that’s a convenience thing, not an essential.
The wheels of a compact buggy can make uneven surfaces trickier to navigate but, if you live in a city and are far more likely to traverse public transport than you are a country lane, a compact travel buggy can absolutely be the only investment you need make.
The models suitable for everyday use tend to have a comfier seat, suspension, a decent recline system and the option to add accessories, such as a footmuff or bassinet. Something to watch out for with these buggies versus traditional travel systems is that the accessories you’d expect to be included are often sold separately – such as footrests and rain covers which can make the cost mount up.
Over the course of three months, we put a range of compact strollers through their paces, with the help of our one-year-old and a three-year-old mini testers. We tested in all weather conditions and graded the buggies on ease of fold, weight, handling, look and feel, and durability. We have covered both crossover buggies we believe are truly sturdy enough for everyday use, and those realistically designed for travel-only.
Chloe Hubbard is the deputy editor at The Independent, overseeing all UK editorial departments, so she’s a voice you can trust. She’s written several review features for IndyBest, specialising in parenting, and has meticulously researched the different aspects of a stroller that are important for parents.
We are obsessed with this buggy. Not only does it look chic, weigh just 6kg and fold seamlessly into aircraft overhead cabin size (even with the footmuff on), it also has some serious green credentials, with its transferable 10-year warranty, the material being made from recycled plastic bottles and in a rather sweet touch, a tree is planted with every purchase.
For travel or city life, parents need look no further than this elegant and thoughtful design. It is simply best in class for so many of the features, from the sturdy, comfortable handlebar, to the impressive full recline for the baby. What we felt really set it apart, however, was the quality of the wheels. Coated in a soft EVA foam rubber material they are noticeably silent and make for a smoother ride. It seems a small plus, but the clattering of plastic on a pavement doesn’t calm the jangled nerves of a parent.
Everything about this buggy looks and feels premium, from the canvas material to the soft handlebar. The canopy is also excellent for warm weather and folds nearly completely down, with a handy peekaboo gauze above the baby. The other excellent feature is the fully flat recline.
The only downside we could find was that, while we were getting used to the buggy, we accidentally kicked the centrally located brake a couple of times. So, if we were being super picky, we would suggest those with larger feet opt for something slightly easier to handle.
We really like the look and feel of the airo, which has a premium finish and is incredibly sturdy. The fold on it is excellent and it very neatly locks and freestands – ideal for holidays or storing in tight spaces. It’s pretty lightweight at 7.6kgs, but not flyweight like some other models. It also comes with a separate sun shield and rain cover as standard, both of which are very high quality.
The airo also looks nice – it has an attractive padded seat and is consistent with the high quality of other Mamas and Papa’s products. It can be used with a footmuff and a newborn pack is also available to buy separately (£74.50, Mamasandpapas.com).
The great thing about the aster 2 is it comes with everything you need, with no need to buy any extra accessories – even the footmuff and drinks holder. It is also incredibly lightweight, at just 6.2kg, which makes it ideal for slinging in an overhead locker or the boot of a car.
Like many of the others we tested, the fold is easy to achieve single-handedly and folds down seamlessly into a freestanding square. The recline on the aster is also pretty much flat, and it has the same drawstring mechanism as many of the others, which allows a silent recline in any position.
We liked the design of the handlebar, too – this pops to the side with no faff – while the under basket is also generous and it comes complete with a footrest, ideal for taller passengers. We also loved that the canopy not only has SPF 50 protection but is waterproof, too – so there is no need to faff with the rain cover during a light shower. The only real cons to consider are that the wheels and narrow wheelbase, like many of the pure travel options, feel less premium and thus the buggy does rattle on very uneven ground. It felt more difficult to steer with our larger passengers, too.
For those familiar with the quality of the Bugaboo brand, the butterfly does not disappoint. Its simple and chic design also makes it a nice-looking option, while another plus is that all the Bugaboo accessories fit, such as the universal footmuff. The buggy folds and is able to free stand even with the footmuff attached – again making this a serious contender for only needing the one buggy.
The fold is excellent and it is International Air Transport Authority (IATA) compatible, meaning it’s small enough to be classed as hand luggage when folded. It also has a handy shoulder strap for carrying. While the stroller doesn’t quite lay flat, more like 145 degrees, our babies had no issues sleeping in it. In fact, the chair is noticeably more cushioned and roomy than many other buggies we tried. For the quality and comfort of the seat we rank the butterfly as top in class. The recline mechanism of the pulley strap is also pretty much silent and easy to use, even with the weight of the baby.
The brake is in the middle at the back between the back wheels, but the smaller design means larger-footed parents don’t kick it. Another nice piece of design is the sprung-loaded and roomy basket – it can comfortably carry up to 8kgs and is noticeably larger than the competition – again, handy if this is your only pushchair. The spring-loaded basket also makes putting things into it easier when the baby is reclined – which can be tricky on other models.
The only downsides we noted are the plasticky wheels and the fact it is only suitable from six months old because there is no option to attach a separate bassinet. However, the Bugaboo has an impressive four-year warranty, so you should get your money’s worth for years to come.
The yoyo2 is the buggy du jour in the city. Originally designed for air travel, this gorgeous piece has gone beyond just a good piece of kit and is now also somewhat of a fashion item, and we can see why.
There are several things we love about the yoyo but the fold is probably the best feature because it goes way smaller than any of the other buggies and is super lightweight to carry at 6.2kgs. It is the buggy most airlines recognise as being suitable for the overhead lockers, so frequent travellers will have no issues here.
The recline doesn’t go quite flat, but nearly, and our baby had no issue sleeping in it. The pulley system is also silent and easy to use. The brake is sturdy and off to the side, which is great if wearing sandals. Meanwhile, the peekaboo window is in just the right spot on the generous canopy (which is made with SPF50 material). Storage underneath is also ample – this stroller is able to carry much more than you might think.
Another small plus, the strap and buckle system is very well thought out – there are no fiddly bits of material to fall down over any of the adjusting parts – something any parent will be grateful of with a wriggly passenger.
The only cons to the yoyo, and we are being picky, are the slightly fiddly fold, compared with that of the Joolz (£386.10, Joolz.com) and Bugaboo butterfly (£377, Amazon.co.uk), and the slightly noisy wheels (this seems to be the norm with smaller buggies, though). The fact it doesn’t fold well with the footmuff attached is also a bit annoying – the Velcro attachment and the smaller fold size means you have to reattach it at the bottom when you unfold it again. It also doesn’t free-stand when folded with the footmuff, but this is really not a major detractor.
This is a great option for users who want an affordable compact buggy suitable from birth for both travel and at home, as it comes in significantly cheaper than the premium models. It also comes with the option of adding a bassinet (£103.20 , Naturalbabyshower.co.uk) at a reasonable price compared with the pricier buggies. Despite its diminutive size, the buggy feels very spacious and was particularly comfortable when testing with our taller, older children. There is plenty of room in the padded, generous seat and the adjustable calf support and footrest make it comfortable for sleeping babies and toddlers alike.
Folded, it is larger than the other travel options, but still collapses tightly enough to fit in most airline overhead lockers – but, like with all of the travel buggies, many airlines may ask you to store it in the hold. If this happens, the Baby Jogger comes with a handy travel bag.
The stroller also only weighs 6.5kgs, but the feature that sets it apart is the very good suspension and handling – if you find yourself on uneven surfaces a lot, this buggy fares very well and is akin to our best buy in terms of a smooth ride and manoeuvrability. The recline is also near flat and silent and easy to use with the pulley system. Meanwhile, the canopy is also generous and has SPF 50+ protection. So, though it doesn’t share the chic design of pricier models, this buggy is excellent value for a very good quality product.
We loved the sturdy and comfortable Ergobaby, not only for its no-nonsense look and feel, but also the fact it is a premium product at a decent price point, without the need to buy extras, apart from the footmuff (£94.90, Ergobaby.co.uk) if you needed to. It is slightly heavier (7.8kg) than other models but the extra weight is coming from the fully adjustable handle and the solid, lockable frame, which makes the buggy best in class for bigger children and taller parents.
Another benefit to the Ergobaby is it requires no extra bassinet to be suitable for newborns, thanks to a clever feature called the newborn nest, where the footrest is adapted to create a bassinet out of the existing seat. Like the aer+, it has rubber wheels, which make for a much smoother ride than the plastic-wheeled competition, and the generous basket has plenty of room for a decent amount of shopping.
The seat itself is exceptionally well padded, and our mini testers old enough to talk opted for this buggy over many of the others, in terms of comfort. The seat itself is also nicely elevated away from the ground. In fact, the only con we would note about the Ergobaby is the weight when folded, but it more than makes up for this in terms of reassuring stability and functionality. It also folds down very tightly to 54cm x 45cm x 24cm.
The premium feel of the Inglesina and the fact it is the lightest in class at 5.9kgs should pique the interest of frequent fliers. It really is flyweight, and looks great – we tested in the gecko green and loved it. The material is high quality and it has a nice, wide wheelbase – something you come to notice when your passengers are heavier – and it also has a taller handlebar.
Small but thoughtful touches with this buggy made us fall in love with it, such as the excellent and smartly designed carrying handle, which sits on the side when folded, and the fact it freestands without any of the fabric touching the ground – a valuable hygiene plus. Another nice touch is the baby snug pad (£69, Inglesina.uk), which is similar to a newborn insert on a car seat, allowing the buggy to be used from birth with no need for a bassinet.
The buggy seat also feels slightly more elevated, so the child is not so low to the ground, again, a nice plus, particularly for taller parents. The fold is one-handed and without faff, and the recline is a silent drawstring. A really good-looking, thoughtfully designed travel option, it’s ideal for frequent fliers, though, like many of these buggies, the extra accessories mount up.
Like the quid 2 (£299, Inglesina.uk), the orfeo weighs just 5.9kgs and looks poppy and summery in its cheery colourways. That’s not where the similarities end, either. This stroller, too, has a simple fold, is extremely lightweight and, performance-wise, pushes and sounds similar on the pavement. The difference with this one, though, is it has a handy shoulder strap, as opposed to a handle for carrying. The colour palettes are also a bit more fun and in-keeping with a summer holiday vibe – we tested the beach blue and loved how it stood out in the street.
A small thing, but the harness is great on this buggy and performs more like a car seat with one pull tightening all the straps. We loved this time-saver and our baby was always safe and snug. We also really loved that the fabric is machine washable at 30C – ideal after a healthy cover of sunscreen and ice cream.
Like all the top travel options, it’s a seamless one-handed fold into a small square shape, with a decent silent recline. Folded, it really does feel tiny, with a depth of just 15.5cm – so handy in small spaces. Those with a Cybex car set can also attach it to the orfeo – a plus if you’re a fan of the brand and want to mix and match.
The Nuna triv next compact pushchair combines practical simplicity with a premium feel. It’s easy to fold (no matter which way it’s facing) and doesn’t take up too much space. It’s not the lightest travel buggy but, at just under 9kg, it’s light enough to tackle stairs regularly and the handy carry strap is a simple touch that makes it relatively easy to juggle the pram and baby at the same time. You only need one hand to fold it, which is great, and it stands up on its own when folded.
It’s compatible with other Nuna products (bought separately), converting it into a complete travel system with a 360 car seat, making it a sort of hybrid between a purpose-built travel buggy and the full range. The zip-off canopy is smart, with a flip-out eyeshade, and it’s UPF 50+. Baby’s comfort is ensured by an all-season chair with breathable mesh for summer and the bigger back wheels make it pretty sturdy and robust.
We tried the caviar version, all black with a brown leatherette handle, which was slick enough to stand out but not garish – just how we like it. The main downside to the Nuna triv next is the price tag. At £600 it’s one of the most expensive buggies we reviewed, but that does include a rain cover. It also comes with the adaptors to attach any Nuna infant carrier, making it pretty versatile. Having said that, it is a premium item in both look and feel, and feels worth it.
Both the Inglesina quid 2 stroller and the Cybex orfeo weigh in at just 5.9kg, which is markedly lighter than many other models on the market. Meanwhile, our best buy boasts a weight of just of just 6kg – comparatively slight when compared with our most weighty pick at 8.8kg.
Whether you can bring yours onto the plane as hand luggage will depend on the airline you’re flying with. That being said, very small and foldable strollers can often be placed in the overhead luggage (provided there is enough space).
Small and foldable pushchairs will lend themselves well to fitting into the boot of your car. Better still, an especially helpful feature to consider is whether the chassis is compatible with a car seat. This will make transporting your child to and from the car less of a hassle, while it can also save you some space.
Collapse mechanisms with buggies and pushcairs vary, but there are models that allow you to collapse your buggy with one quick and easy motion, often with the click of a button. Then there are models that require a few steps to fold down – these may not always be as compact as those that can close in one simple motion.
The testing of these buggies took months, and we really put them through their paces in all weather and terrain conditions. All of the buggies that make this shortlist are excellent purchases – we tested many more that didn’t make the cut – but for us the Joolz aer+ is very much the standout in terms of comfort, features, handling and style. It also has a fantastic guarantee and is kind to the planet. You need buy no other buggy from birth to toddler with this excellent and stylish product.
Help little ones drift off, with the best children’s mattresses
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in