While babies’ skin is typically considered to be smooth, hydrated and, well, baby-soft, this isn’t always the case. In fact, at least one in five children has eczema (a condition that causes the skin to become itchy, dry and cracked), while 57 per cent of children suffer with some sort of skin sensitivity or irritation. Atopic eczema (atopic dermatitis) is the most common form of eczema.

As babies’ skin is very delicate and needs to be treated with care, it’s important to use products that are gentle. Sensitive skin can develop when the natural skin barrier becomes damaged, allowing moisture to escape. This moisture loss can lead to the skin underneath becoming dry, which leaves it vulnerable to irritants. These irritants then inflame the skin, which can make it tender and itchy.

Environmental factors and skincare products – from seasonal changes to washing powders and even some baby wipes – can make a baby’s skin more delicate and prone to itchiness.

Dr Ross Perry, GP and Medical Director of Cosmedics Skin Clinics, specialises in eczema. He says: “Most people will outgrow eczema during childhood. However, it has been estimated that up to 15 million people in the UK could be living with eczema.”

Fortunately, there are brands that promise their product can soothe babies’ sensitive and eczema-prone skin. From bubble baths to body wash and shampoo hybrids, and from after-bath lotions to portable stick-form formulas that can be easily packed away in a changing bag, there are plenty of options to look into. For this review, we’ve put a selection of formulas from Aveeno, Weleda and more to the test.

How we tested

Each steroid-free product was tested on an adult with sensitive skin before being patch tested on a nine-month-old baby prone to nappy and heat rashes. We looked at value, consistency, brand product ranges and how well we felt the product worked.

The best baby eczema products for 2025: