Having sensitive skin can make skincare a minefield. Often, it’s a case of testing out various products and waiting to see which of them don’t irritate your skin, cause flare-ups, or lead to redness or dry skin. It can be incredibly stressful, which, in turn, only makes your skin worse.

Hence why it’s so important to find the right skincare for you – and, as an integral part of anyone’s regime, moisturiser is surely one of the products we should all be prioritising.

“If you have sensitive skin, it’s best to look for moisturisers that don’t contain anything that might irritate your skin, such as fragrance,” says Hayley Walker, qualified beauty expert at Just My Look. “You should also steer clear of anything containing alcohol or sulphates, as these can all cause redness and aggravation.”

With so many variations on the market, offering copious benefits and boasting intricate ingredients, it can be difficult to identify what you’re buying. But fear not, because we’ve identified the best moisturisers for sensitive skin, encompassing all of their properties, skin types and price ranges. Enjoy.

How we tested the best moisturisers for sensitive skin

open image in gallery We tested these to assess short and long-term results ( Olivia Petter )

We applied each of the creams repeatedly for two weeks and judged the short and long-term effects they had, in terms of brightening, hydrating and, of course, sensitivity, which is based on our own reviewer’s sensitive skin. We also assessed product quality and versatility, such as scent, texture and packaging.

Why you can trust us

Olivia Petter is an experienced and award-winning journalist with a long history writing on the topic of skincare qualms, be it products for hyperpigmentation or, in this instance, those for sensitive skin. She’s spoken to experts in the field including dermatologists and aethsetics professionals, and herself suffers with “troublesome skin”, which she discussed in a feature for The Independent, listing her experiences with “redness, spots and blackheads”. Now, after weeks of testing, here’s her verdict on the best products for irritation-prone skin.

The best moisturisers for sensitive skin in 2025 are: