13 best moisturisers for dry skin that offer instant hydration

Moisturiser is a non-negotiable when it comes to skincare, and it is often the priming layer beneath make-up. If your skin is dry, you’ll be looking for a moisturiser that counteracts that. Signs of this skin type include tightness and flaking, and a visible lack of elasticity.

Dry skin can be caused by environmental factors, such as the weather, air conditioning and central heating, as well as certain health conditions or deficiencies. In case you’re wondering, while dry skin lacks oil, dehydrated skin is different and lacks moisture.

Key ingredients to help promote hydration levels in the skin’s upper layers include humectant hyaluronic acid, barrier-supporting and soothing ceramides, as well as glycerin and squalane, to help prevent moisture loss. Meanwhile, vitamin E, aloe and niacinamide can offer a balancing effect if your dry skin feels easily irritated.

Whether you’re looking for new product recommendations to boost parched skin during the colder months or need a steer for dryness year-round, we’re here to help. From lavish to lightweight, glossy, and creamy formulas, read on for our tried and tested list of the best moisturisers for dry skin.

How we tested

open image in gallery A selection of the best moisturisers for dry skin we tested for this review ( Helen Wilson-Beevers )

We sampled several moisturisers over a few weeks and months, testing consistency and absorption. We’re prone to dry skin, which can be sensitive too. To make our list, products had to help smooth and soothe our skin and improve any tightness or dullness. We also rated the moisturisers on value for money, their ingredients and the packaging.

The best moisturisers for dry skin 2024 are: