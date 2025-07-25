Best toners for a hit of hydration in your skincare routine, tried and tested

The best toners hydrate, brighten and smooth skin. These multipurpose formulas have had a resurgence in skincare in recent years, providing a base layer of nourishment after cleansing.

Early exfoliating toners of the Nineties and early Noughties were often full of stripping ingredients – a one-stop shop for causing or exacerbating inflammation. By the mid-2000s, toners had, by and large, fallen out of popularity altogether. The new generation of toners, however, has a wider range of purposes, with many containing no exfoliants at all.

Toners are particularly great if you have dehydrated or dry skin as they’ll give your skin a much-needed boost of hydration and soothing ingredients such as squalane, antioxidants, hyaluronic acid and fatty acids. But if you have oily or combination skin, some toners can take the place of your typical moisturiser, providing lighter alternatives as part of your summer skincare routine.

I investigated which offers the best value for money. From milky toners to non-exfoliating formulas, some of these are cult favourites among beauty buffs, while others are underrated gems that deserve a spot in your skincare routine.

How I tested

I assessed the short- and long-term results ( Louise Whitbread/The Independent )

For context, I have rosacea and sensitive skin, and am prone to hormonal breakouts. Over a few weeks, I put a range of toners to the test, incorporating them into my morning and evening skincare routines to find the best ones. I considered the following factors:

Absorption: I evaluated how quickly each formula absorbed into my skin to make sure it didn’t leave behind a sticky or greasy residue. I favoured the formulas that absorbed fast, felt weightless and caused no irritation.

Why trust me

I am a beauty writer and editor with years of experience testing and writing about skincare (I have shelves full of serums, cleansers and of course toners). I’ve consulted dermatologists, interviewed experts, and most importantly, consider all skin types in my pieces. As someone with rosacea and sensitive skin, who’s prone to a hormonal breakout, I know the products that make a difference. For this review of the best toners, I’ve used some of them for years and others for less time, but I’ve been impressed with each one for different reasons.

The best toners for 2025 are: