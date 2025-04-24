10 best micellar waters, tried and tested for quick makeup removal

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Micellar waters are the unsung heroes of the skincare industry. From the late nights when double cleansing isn’t on the cards to the mascaras that really don’t want to budge, micellar waters always come in handy.
Micellar waters have myriad purposes. They’re chiefly used for makeup removal before flannel face washing, but that’s not all. If you’re on the go (think festivals and flights), micellar water is essential. They’re also great if you have a dryer complexion; they’re less likely to strip away skin’s natural oil than traditional cleansers.
But micellar water is a huge market. Prices run from £4 to £50, and most products have long, complicated lists of ingredients. Worst of all, it’s hard to tell at a glance which products are worth the investment.
That’s why I put a range of micellar waters to the test. I tested these products across different skin types, skin goals (such as anti-ageing or anti-blemish) and skincare budgets. These are the best of the best.
I tested each micellar water for weeks, using them to remove my day-to-day makeup. I tried clearing mascaras with waterproof, tubing and normal (water-based) formulas, and paid close attention to any irritation around my eye area. For context, I have an oily complexion, so I also noted if these micellar waters caused excess shine. I also looked for any signs of a glow, watched out for tightness, dryness, or acne, and noted if there was any plumpness from hydration.
With years of beauty tests and reviews under my belt, I have lots of experience with cleansers and skincare, so I know exactly the brands to reach for (and avoid). Beauty product testing means using a lot of makeup, so I’ve worked through gallons of micellar water over my career.
When it comes to makeup removal, I’ve covered everything from collagen balms to the skincare products under £15 that I’d recommend for cleansing, toning and beyond. I’ve scoured the best brands and skin-loving formulas to bring you a definitive rank of the top micellar waters.
I’ve been using Nivea’s regenerating micellar water since it first launched in July last year, and it’s earned a permanent spot on my bedside table. Its oily consistency means that it only needs a tiny amount to tackle makeup. It’s especially noticeable with eye makeup - it prevents dragging when removing stubborn mascara.
As such, it makes an excellent first cleanse for SPF and makeup removal, leaving skin feeling soft and fresh. It’s also fragrance-free, so it’s a good choice for those with sensitive skin.
The ingredients list is impressive, with nourishing squalane, amino acids and provitamin B5. I was shocked to discover that this comes in at under £5 – especially with competitors charging ten times that for next to no actives. It’s the best micellar water you can buy.
Garnier’s micellar water is arguably the most popular formula on the market thanks to its affordability and simple effectiveness. Available in travel (100ml), 200ml and 700ml sizes, there’s a bottle for all occasions. The brand has even released a version with dissolving isohexadecane for waterproof makeup wearers (£9.99, Superdrug.com).
This micellar water is pretty average: it’s not the best, but it’s also far from the worst. Did it remove my mascara? Yes, but it took a little longer than most. Did it improve my skin? No, but it didn’t harm it, either. I think you might suffer some sensitivity around your eyes if you used this every day, but it largely does the job. Compared to the top pick, this is probably best as an occasional first cleanse. It’s a smart go-to for flights, festivals and late nights out on the town, but maybe not for everyday cleansing.
CeraVe’s micellar water, much like Nivea’s, is packed with skin actives at an affordable price. While it’s not quite as affordable, it caters to a broad scope of skin concerns with niacinamide to balance oil production, ceramides to ease dryness and glycerin to stave off dehydration – all without a whiff of fragrance for those prone to sensitivity.
I found the formula relatively no-nonsense, getting the job done without the bells and whistles of fruit oils and flower extracts. It left my skin feeling really fresh, whereas other micellar waters feel as if they’ve done half the job. For the late nights when you’re lucky if you manage a dash of micellar before bed, CeraVe’s formula will leave you feeling like you’ve done an entire double cleansing routine. The only drawback is that it isn’t suitable for waterproof makeup removal.
Lancôme’s micellar water impressed me with its controlled pump dispenser, which stops gravity from landing half the product on your carpet. The non-oily formula quickly removed my mascara with just a few swipes of a cotton pad and left my skin looking and feeling makeup-free. After a second cleanse with water (something I’d always recommend when using a micellar water), my flannel was almost entirely clean of foundation, bronzer, and all the rest, something no other micellar water achieved.
The formula felt gentle and left a light glow on my skin. While it performed well, the price tag of more than £40 feels hard to justify, especially with fewer than 15 ingredients, none of which are particularly special. Even Drunk Elephant, with its higher-end ingredients, is priced lower.
A cult micellar water if ever there was one, Bioderma’s sensibio formula is French pharmaceutical skincare at its finest. Its formula is simple, pared back and no-nonsense, effectively freshening up the skin without stripping away hydration. As someone who suffers from sensitive eyes, I was pleased to find that there was no irritation when I used this liquid on my mascara.
It works quickly, and while it won’t remove waterproof makeup, it cleared away my base and brow products without fuss ahead of my second cleanse. Afterwards, my skin appeared neither dry nor glowy. It’s not as showy as the other micellar waters I tried, but it doesn’t need to be - it just takes your skin back to basics. However, those with ultra-dry skin might prefer to keep hydration in check with an oil or milk-style micellar.
From the first swipe, La Roche-Posay’s micellar water made quick work of removing my mascara – no tugging, no rubbing, just clean lashes and calm skin. My eyes were left feeling cushioned and comfortably moisturised, and the ingredients list is refreshingly short and gentle, making it ideal for those who often find micellar waters too fussy or irritating.
While the fragrance might be a sticking point for those with severe sensitivities, it’s a solid pick for delicate skin. Lightweight, low-effort, and no drama – La Roche-Posay has done it again with another effective French pharmacy staple.
With a calming rose aroma, Nuxe’s micellar water was a welcome addition to my skincare routine. It quickly removed my eye and base makeup and felt hydrating as it swept away all the dirt and debris of the day.
There was no noticeable glow after I used this, but it doesn’t strip the skin of its natural oils. I think it would work well as a lighter morning cleanse for those with dryer complexions. However, it is fragranced with rose. If you suffer from dry and sensitive skin, you might want to take the brand’s ‘soothing’ title with a pinch of salt.
Caudalie’s products are anchored in French ‘vinotherapy”. In layman’s terms, they use a lot of grapes. Its micellar water is no exception, and claims to harness the power of both grape water and grape juice, offering antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits. Annoyingly, I didn’t find the formula to be anti-inflammatory when removing mascara.
Instead, I saw a touch of redness with this micellar water, so I’d prefer to use it for morning cleansing in the long term. That said, it’s very effective. I was wowed at its ability to dissolve my foundation in just one swipe. I enjoyed the measured dispensing from the pump, and it’s refreshing to see that even the featured preservatives are plant-derived.
If you suffer from a dry complexion and loathe the feeling of skin tightness, then I’d like to introduce you to Drunk Elephant’s e-rase micellar water. It’s packed with no less than five oils and three ceramides.
It has a milky, serum-like consistency and glides onto your skin easily without dragging. While I was surprised to need around four squirts to remove a full face of makeup, the formula easily took off my foundation and powder products.
It took more effort to remove non-waterproof mascara from my lashes than other micellar waters, but by a matter of seconds. However, if you are a fan of waterproof eye makeup, this formula might not be for you as it did prompt the tiniest bit of stinging. In the end, this is a fairly capable micellar water, but it’s not good enough to warrant the price.
While it might not deliver deep hydration, Simple’s water boost hydrating micellar cleansing water quietly earns its place as a no-fuss, effective first step in your routine. At less than £5 for a hefty 400ml bottle, it's a reliable, budget-friendly option.
Though it doesn’t do much in the way of nourishment, the inclusion of lactic acid gives it a gentle skin-smoothing edge, doubling as a toner for those looking to streamline their routine. As a ‘water boost’ product, it didn’t slip and slide across the skin in the same way the ones with added squalane or ceramides did. So, while it removes makeup, I recommend it as a straight-up morning cleanser.
It sounds elaborate, but micellar water is just a makeup remover made of purified water and an assortment of surfactants.
But don’t mistake this for the same thing as any old cleanser: these surfactants make up “micelles” which act as magnets to draw out oil, dirt and impurities on the surface of your skin. This includes all the makeup you’d ordinarily spend five minutes trying to scrub off with a regular cleanser.
Everything about micellar water is convenient. Simply saturate a cotton pad with product and gently massage across your face, concentrating on areas with lots of makeup.
By its very nature, micellar water targets the things that shouldn’t be on your skin, so it isn’t as stripping as other types of cleanser, and many are infused with additional hydrating ingredients to keep your skin in prime condition. However, those with particularly oily complexions may want to follow up with a second cleanse.
Nivea’s regenerating micellar water came out on top for its waterproof-friendly formula, supreme affordability and nourishing ingredients. The CeraVe cleansing water was a close second with its inclusion of ceramides and niacinamide, all for less than £15. For a bit of luxury, I looked to Lancôme’s eau micellaire douceur with rose extract but felt that, on the whole, it was hard to justify the price tag of more than £40.
