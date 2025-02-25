Dermatologists agree that this is the best anti-ageing skincare routine to follow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As we get older, our skin changes, often this means we need to make a few tweaks to our skincare routine to get the best from our products. If you’re unsure where to start, we’ve curated a guide to explore the hard-working ingredients, top-performing products and expert tips on tackling skin concerns, such as loss of elasticity, increased dryness, fine lines and wrinkles.

Naturally, with our skin so delicate (and worth protecting) we wanted to hit the nail on the head when it comes to the products you use on it – so we enlisted the help of three dermatologists. With years of expertise under their belts, they shared their advice and guidance on what’s worth your time, money and a slot in your beauty regime.

While you can’t turn back the time on ageing, there are many ways you can boost hydration, skin suppleness, and improve texture with the help of your skincare routine. We’ve got you covered on everything you need to know about mature skin and we’ve taken you through every step of your routine, from cleansers to retinol.

Meet the experts

Dr Zainab Laftah is a consultant dermatologist and surgical lead with 16 years of experience. She is also a spokesperson for the British Skin Foundation and is an elected member of the Royal Society of Medicine’s dermatology council.

is a consultant dermatologist and surgical lead with 16 years of experience. She is also a spokesperson for the British Skin Foundation and is an elected member of the Royal Society of Medicine’s dermatology council. Dr Ellie Rashid is a consultant dermatologist at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital in London, as well as medical director of skin treatment company, Klira Pro. In addition to her MD qualification, she has a PhD doctorate in stem cells and regenerative medicine and is an honorary senior clinical lecturer at King’s College London.

is a consultant dermatologist at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital in London, as well as medical director of skin treatment company, Klira Pro. In addition to her MD qualification, she has a PhD doctorate in stem cells and regenerative medicine and is an honorary senior clinical lecturer at King’s College London. Dr Rebecca Rollett is an award-winning consultant plastic surgeon. She’s been a trained doctor for more than 13 years and is now a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons, as well as co-founder of The Yorkshire Aesthetics Clinic.

How does our skin change as we age?

According to Dr Laftah, as we get older our skin loses collagen and fatty pads start to shrink, which she says causes “skin laxity, translucency, sagging and volume loss”. That’s not all, environmental stressors, such as UV radiation and pollution, also play a part in contributing to fine lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation.

When treating patients, the most common concerns Dr Rashid addresses for mature skin, alongside lines and wrinkles, is a loss of elasticity, firmness, an increase in dryness and an uneven skin tone. There are, however, anti-ageing skincare approaches you can take to tackle all these things.

What anti-ageing ingredients are the most effective?

If you want to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, there is a portfolio of dermatologist-approved ingredients that can treat exactly that and can be found in over-the-counter products.

Retinoids

At the top of Dr Laftah’s list is retinoids. “They have the most scientific evidence for stimulating collagen and elastin, which are key proteins in plumping the dermis, thus softening fine lines and wrinkles. They also help fade pigmentation caused by sun damage and can even out skin tones.”

While our beauty writer Murad's serum for treating fine lines, Dr Rollis opts to Medik8's retinol 3TR

In our guide to the best retinol creams and serums, the Murad retinal ReSculpt overnight treatment (£94.50, Amazon.co.uk) was found to be the best for mature skin. “This powerful but effective formula is a joy to use and left our skin feeling soft and hydrated. It’s expensive, yes, but with a commitment to regular use, we think the results will speak for themselves,” noted our writer.

Meanwhile, Dr Rollett remarks that the “Medik8 retinol serum (£29, Cultbeauty.co.uk) is a winner every time.” Describing how best to approach application, she recommends introducing the ingredient low and slow, and adds that “it’s essential to use an SPF daily when using a vitamin A product.”

Niacinamide

Dr Rashid is a fan of niacinamide, also known as vitamin B3. “It impacts mature skin by enhancing skin elasticity, reducing fine lines and wrinkles, evening out skin tone, improving moisture retention, reducing redness with its anti-inflammatory properties.”

This lightweight but intensely hyrating serum is a great way to incorporate niacinamide into your routine

Our favourite niacinamide serum is the Sculpted By Aimee hydraglo serum (£27, Boots.com) which earned a spot in our guide to the best anti-ageing serums for its cocktail of hyaluronic acid, ceramides and niacinamide. It left our tester’s skin feeling more hydrated after just one use. They added that it “smells great (it’s shea-butter scented) and, in addition to feeling substantial and nourishing in texture, it melted into our skin with ease, and felt lightweight.”

Skincare acids, including glycolic and azelaic

Dr Laftah recommends using AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids), citing glycolic acid as a star ingredient for tackling ageing. “It helps reverse photo-damage through gentle exfoliation of the upper dead skin cell layer and fade hyperpigmentation to give a healthy skin glow.”

Worth keeping an eye out for, and on Dr Rashid’s list of effective ingredients is azelaic acid, which reduces inflammation and helps lighten hyperpigmentation – “it has antioxidant properties, which help to protect the skin from oxidative stress and damage”.

Hyaluronic acid

Dr Rashid also advises looking out for hyaluronic acid (HA), noting that it also “maintains hydration and ceramides support the skin barrier and prevent moisture loss”.

Similarly, though expensive, Dr Rollett dubs Skinceuticals HA intensifier serum (£104.99, Facethefuture.co.uk) as “a favourite”, noting that the “advanced formula contains a high concentration of 1.3 per cent pure hyaluronic acid, 12 per cent proxylane, and new post-biotic ferment to increase glycosaminoglycans, such as HA”. A glycosaminoglycan is a component of the skin that binds to water molecules and, as such, with the serum increasing these, it then helps to preserve the skin’s own hyaluronic acid in its outermost layers. To simplify that, Dr Rollis clarifies that “instantly, skin is hydrated for up to 48 hours.”

Vitamin C

Some of the products from Skinceuticals that Dr Rollett recommends to her clients at the Yorkshire Aesthetics Clinic

Dr Rollett “always suggests keeping it simple and starting any skincare routine with three key ingredients and building from there.” Those three ingredients? “The ABCs of skincare are vitamin A (retinols, retinoids and tretinoin), broad spectrum SPF and vitamin C.”

Again, looking to Skinceuticals (she’s not affiliated with the brand in any way), Dr Rollett talks us through the anti-ageing benefits of its various vitamin C serums. And, as a starting point, she recommends that you “look for vitamin C products that all contain the key ingredients vitamin C and ferulic acid.”

As for her recommendations to turn to, she suggests using the Skinceuticals serum 10 (£98, Facethefuture.co.uk), noting it as being “a more gentle form of vitamin C serum and found to be great for the more sensitive skin types”. For something to help “reduce pigmentation”, she recommends the Skinceuticals phloretin CF (£165, Facethefuture.co.uk). As for “breakout-prone skin”, turn to Skinceuticals Silymarin CF vitamin C Serum (£134.99, Facethefuture.co.uk).

Ceramides

As we get older, Dr Rollett details “we undergo hormonal changes or approach perimenopause (and beyond), our skin barrier can become affected and our lipids can deplete.” The solution? “Ceramides are lipids found naturally within the skin,” she responds, adding that as these diminish “we are then in need of additional ceramides to moisturise the skin.”

After reviewing The Ordinary’s phytoceramide moisturiser, beauty writer Helen Wilson-Beevers praised how the formula “offers a noticeable hydration boost on the skin’s surface.” Plus, for sub-£10 (£9.60, Boots.com), you’d be hard-pressed to find better.

Our writer wowed at this affordable ceramide moisturiser

What are the best skincare products for mature skin?

“It’s not about the number of skincare products you use,” advises Dr Rollett, but rather what you use. “If you are new to skincare, there is no need to go and buy a huge amount of items and do a 19-step routine. Instead, start with three to four key medical-grade products, stick to a simple but effective routine, go slow and steady and take it from there.”

As for her top picks, she sticks to the ABCs of skincare (as mentioned above) and, when building on those trio of products, looks to some of the products suggested here:

Cleanser

Dr Rollett recommends starting with a cleanser. While “some people prefer cream and some prefer a foaming/gel cleanser,” it all comes down to skin type and preference. One of her favourites, however, is Obagi-C’s C cleansing gel (£44.55, Skinstation.co.uk) which – once again – utilises the power of vitamin C to brighten, and she notes that “it’s great for breakout skin”.

Dr Rollett suggests the Obagi-C C-cleansing gel for those that prefer a foam wash

Moisturiser

Here at IndyBest, we’ve tried and tested hundreds of skincare products to find the very best. In our guide to the best moisturisers for dry skin, our reviewer rated the StriVectin anti-wrinkle SD advanced plus intensive moisturizing concentrate (£69, Boots.com) as their top pick for mature skin, which is often prone to dryness, so hydration is an important step in your routine.

“This small tube contains key skincare ingredients, including collagen, vitamin B3 (aka niacinamide) and hyaluronic acid,” noted our writer. They added that the“rich consistency” is smoothing and “glides onto the skin without much effort”. Almost “immediately, the appearance of dryness was improved, with our fine lines and wrinkles reduced and a feeling of elasticity added over the weeks of testing”.

Sunscreen is one of the best lines of defence against the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, says our experts

Eye cream

As our skin ages, Dr Rollett details how the area around our eyes can develop “mild to moderate wrinkles impacted by collagen decline and glycation.” For hydration and an instant visible fix, Dr Rollett suggests AlumierMD’s alumineye cream (£63.50, Skintique.com). “It includes light reflecting particles to reduce the appearance of dark circles and a retinol gel (0.1 per cent potency) specifically designed for the periocular [eye] area,” she details.

Dr Rollett opts for medical-grade skincare, including Alumier's eye cream

SPF

If you’re looking to delay the signs of ageing, one of the best preventative measures you can do according to Dr Laftah is using daily sun protection. If you want a glowy, radiant finish from your SPF, our beauty writer loves the Antipodes supernatural SPF50+ ceramide silk facial sunscreen (£34, Lookfantastic.com). It has a rich, nourishing texture that doesn’t feel greasy and leaves a lovely glow on the skin that lasts all day, not to mention a formula packed with ceramides.

For a more affordable version, the Garnier Ambre Solaire ultra-light sensitive sun protection face fluid SPF50+ (£8.71, Lookfantastic.com) landed a spot in our review of the best sunscreens for your face. Not only is it a bargain, but our tester loved how quickly it absorbs into the skin and the hit of hydration it delivers from the hyaluronic and vitamin E formula. “Protecting from both UVB, UVA and long UVA rays, it really has your back at every corner.”

