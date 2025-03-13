11 best face sunscreens for 2025, tested by a beauty expert

By now I have no doubt that you’re well aware of just how important it is to wear sunscreen every single day of the year, no matter the weather. But if you’re yet to get into the habit of doing just that, you’re not quite sure why it’s so vital, or if you haven’t quite found a formula that you love and actually want to apply daily, then keep reading.

First, let’s get the lowdown from a professional. I spoke to CeraVe’s consultant dermatologist, Dr Alexis Granite, who explained why wearing sunscreen is so important. “In short, broad spectrum sunscreens protect skin against UV light produced by the sun. The two main types that impact skin are UVA and UVB, and together they are responsible for producing changes within the skin that can lead to sunburn, skin cancer along with things like pigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles,” she says. “It’s estimated that nearly 80 per cent of those visible signs of ageing are due to UV exposure, which we’re exposed to every day – in both cold and warm weather and on cloudy days – which is why sunscreen is a daily essential.”

But, while wearing sunscreen every day is a great habit to get into, it’s also important to make sure you’re applying enough. “The ‘two-finger’ rule is a good one to know when it comes to wearing sunscreen on your face,” explains Dr Granite. “Simply dispense two strips of sunscreen along your index and middle fingers, and that should provide adequate full facial coverage. Just make sure to reapply every two to three hours when you’re in the sun, sweating heavily or after swimming.”

Another thing to note is that, sadly, the sunscreen that’s in your moisturiser or foundation likely isn’t cutting it. “In theory, it should be enough, but unfortunately SPF protection is determined on how much you apply – as mentioned earlier – and realistically you’ll need to be using a lot more product than is practical,” says Dr Granite.

With that in mind, I’ve worked my way through a number of different sunscreens in order to help you find your new favourite. Below you’ll find the best lightweight, non-sticky formulas that are ideal for applying each and every day – no excuses.

How I tested

I incorporated these sunscreens into my daily routine for a few days at a time. The skincare paired with them remained the same each time – a hydrating serum (Byoma’s phyto mucin glow serum (£13.99, Amazon.co.uk) and an antioxidant (Tatcha’s the brightening serum (£86, Spacenk.com)) – and I made sure each one was used underneath make-up to test if any formula piled when my foundation was applied on top.

Lucy Partington is an established beauty editor who has worked in the cosmetics industry for more than 10 years. She’s written about everything from moisturisers to cleansing oils from the likes of Bioderma, Medik8 and so many more. She’s garnered experience speaking to dermatologists and knows the ingredients to seek out (and avoid) to keep your skin safe from harsh UV rays, all year round.

The best sunscreens for your face for 2025 are: