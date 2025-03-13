11 best face sunscreens for 2025, tested by a beauty expert

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
By now I have no doubt that you’re well aware of just how important it is to wear sunscreen every single day of the year, no matter the weather. But if you’re yet to get into the habit of doing just that, you’re not quite sure why it’s so vital, or if you haven’t quite found a formula that you love and actually want to apply daily, then keep reading.
First, let’s get the lowdown from a professional. I spoke to CeraVe’s consultant dermatologist, Dr Alexis Granite, who explained why wearing sunscreen is so important. “In short, broad spectrum sunscreens protect skin against UV light produced by the sun. The two main types that impact skin are UVA and UVB, and together they are responsible for producing changes within the skin that can lead to sunburn, skin cancer along with things like pigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles,” she says. “It’s estimated that nearly 80 per cent of those visible signs of ageing are due to UV exposure, which we’re exposed to every day – in both cold and warm weather and on cloudy days – which is why sunscreen is a daily essential.”
But, while wearing sunscreen every day is a great habit to get into, it’s also important to make sure you’re applying enough. “The ‘two-finger’ rule is a good one to know when it comes to wearing sunscreen on your face,” explains Dr Granite. “Simply dispense two strips of sunscreen along your index and middle fingers, and that should provide adequate full facial coverage. Just make sure to reapply every two to three hours when you’re in the sun, sweating heavily or after swimming.”
Another thing to note is that, sadly, the sunscreen that’s in your moisturiser or foundation likely isn’t cutting it. “In theory, it should be enough, but unfortunately SPF protection is determined on how much you apply – as mentioned earlier – and realistically you’ll need to be using a lot more product than is practical,” says Dr Granite.
With that in mind, I’ve worked my way through a number of different sunscreens in order to help you find your new favourite. Below you’ll find the best lightweight, non-sticky formulas that are ideal for applying each and every day – no excuses.
I incorporated these sunscreens into my daily routine for a few days at a time. The skincare paired with them remained the same each time – a hydrating serum (Byoma’s phyto mucin glow serum (£13.99, Amazon.co.uk) and an antioxidant (Tatcha’s the brightening serum (£86, Spacenk.com)) – and I made sure each one was used underneath make-up to test if any formula piled when my foundation was applied on top.
Lucy Partington is an established beauty editor who has worked in the cosmetics industry for more than 10 years. She’s written about everything from moisturisers to cleansing oils from the likes of Bioderma, Medik8 and so many more. She’s garnered experience speaking to dermatologists and knows the ingredients to seek out (and avoid) to keep your skin safe from harsh UV rays, all year round.
A brand often recommended by the dermatologists I speak to – and for good reason. The texture is lightweight, it’s truly oil-free. It absorbs quickly and easily without leaving the skin feeling greasy.
It is initially sticky on application but that subsides quickly, and I found it to be lovely to layer under make-up. It won’t clog pores, making it a good choice for acne-prone skin types, plus, the formula is bolstered with antioxidant protection for extra added benefits. It also survived several sweaty workouts and didn’t cause my eyes to sting.
Byoma has gone from strength to strength in a few short years, and thankfully, its newest sunscreen launch lives up to the hype. It’s ideal for all skin types, including oily and combination skin, and is available in both SPF30 and SPF50.
As with all Byoma products, it’s bolstered with the brand’s signature barrier-boosting ingredients, including ceramides and niacinamide, and works to help support overall skin health while protecting against damaging UV rays. It blends effortlessly into the skin, and I found it to be a great, extremely affordable everyday sunscreen that’s easy to wear.
Dr PawPaw isn’t a brand that I’ve used much of, but this SPF50 day cream ticks all of my boxes when it comes to sunscreen. It’s a beautifully lightweight formula that absorbs into the skin quickly and easily, leaving a healthy-looking glow in its wake.
It also feels incredibly hydrating and nourishing, thanks to the addition of papaya extract combined with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. I also loved the packaging and how easy it was to squeeze out the right amount.
I have been through multiple tubes of this sunscreen since its launch at the start of 2024, which can only mean good things, right? Incredibly lightweight yet effective, I love the combination of BHAs (known for their ability to reduce the appearance of blemishes and excess oil) and niacinamide (known to soften and smooth skin), which work together to help prevent blemishes and breakouts while simultaneously protecting the skin.
The formula is incredibly watery so take this as your warning, but don’t mistake that for a bad thing because I find that it blends and absorbs more quickly than most, and it’s virtually undetectable once it’s on, too.
One final thing to note is that this sunscreen does claim to mattify skin, but I didn’t really find that to be the case, so if you’re looking for a product that will then maybe skip this one.
Another one of my favourites, this one isn’t as lightweight as some other formulas tested and it does feel more like a traditional moisturiser, but it’s not at all greasy or sticky. It absorbs nicely into the skin, but I found that it needs a little bit more rubbing in. Once that’s done all you’re left with is a healthy-looking glow, and I love how make-up wears on top of this formula, and the finish of it means it makes a great primer. Plus, like all CeraVe products, it’s bolstered with hardworking ingredients that nourish, protect and hydrate your skin.
I’m always happy to discover new 100 per cent mineral sunscreens that are lightweight – and these illuminating drops from Kate Somerville don’t disappoint. Not only does a mineral formula not cause eyes to sting, but this one is also slightly tinted, so, instead of being thick, chalky and white like some, this one shouldn’t leave a white cast on darker skin tones.
I did find that these drops took a while to absorb into the skin, but when they did they left a luminous, natural-looking glow in their wake, which I liked. But, if you’re prone to oily skin then you may find it a bit much depending on your personal preference. I also liked the addition of nourishing ingredients – so consider this to be a versatile product that combines skincare and sun protection well.
I love a lot of Lancôme’s skincare products, so I was excited about this serum-like sunscreen – and thankfully it didn’t let me down. Like the other lightweight products I’ve tried, this is also one that sinks into the skin quickly and is truly invisible on the skin, leaving no white cast. I was also a big fan of the added skincare benefits, including hydration and antioxidant protection. It’s a luxurious but effective option if that’s what you’re looking for.
I’ve never met a Sculpted By Aimee product that I’ve not liked, and this moisturising primer with added sunscreen is no exception. A truly versatile product, it combines skincare, sun protection and make-up prep in one glow-giving product. Blending hyaluronic acid and peptides to help nourish and smooth the skin, I love the radiant finish it delivers. If you’re prone to oily skin, this may be a bit too much for you, but overall I found it to be a great ‘one-and-done’ product – just make sure to follow Dr Alexis Granite’s advice and apply enough for adequate protection.
I have a lot of time for Supergoop!, so I’m glad protec(tint) has finally made its way to the UK a year after its US launch. Formulated with 83 per cent skincare ingredients, including ectoin and hyaluronic acid, it’s available in 14 flexible shades.
I liked that the lightweight coverage was buildable, and it really does help to even out skin. It gives a good, dewy glow that lasts throughout the day. The one thing to be aware of is making sure you’re applying enough to get the SPF50 protection it promises, but since the product is buildable, I didn’t feel like I was applying too much. It’s a great multi-tasking product that was definitely worth the wait.
While Tatcha’s debut sunscreen might have a higher price point, it’s worth the cost if you ask me. Formulated with zinc oxide along with the skin-smoothing niacinamide and hydration-boosting hyaluronic acid, it’s lightweight and leaves a subtle glow in its wake.
It sits really well underneath make-up and, just like all other Tatcha products, applying it makes for a really lovely experience. It’s suitable for all skin types and is slightly tinted, so it doesn’t leave a white or grey cast on the skin. Plus, the applicator nozzle makes it easy to use the two-finger method that Dr Granite mentioned.
Ideal for both teenagers and adults with acne-prone skin, this lightweight, non-greasy formula has SPF30 protection and it works to help hydrate skin without the worry of it clogging pores. It sinks into the skin well and has a matte – but not too matte – finish, so it’s a great choice for anybody with oily or combination skin. That said, it might not be hydrating enough if you have very dry skin.
Like some of the other sunscreens I’ve tried, it contains a blend of soothing ingredients that work to help calm any irritation or redness which I thought was a nice addition, plus it’s a great price point and it works well as a base underneath make-up if needed.
Just as you wouldn’t use the same skincare product for your face and body, it’s best to use sunscreens that are specially formulated for your face.
Unlike your body, facial skin is exposed to environmental factors, meaning it’s also where some of your most delicate bits of skin are found – for example, the area under your eyes. Facial sunscreens are formulated to the same standards as skincare products and are designed to be comfortable to wear on your face, as well as being more lightweight and easily absorbed than sunscreens for your body. They also aren’t perfumed, and you can invest in different formulations depending on your skin type; dry, oily or combination.
While it’s essential to apply facial SPF when it’s sunny, it’s also recommended to apply some sun protection daily, whether that’s a dedicated sunscreen product or a moisturiser or foundation with SPF. UVA rays can still penetrate despite clouds or even window glass, so it’s best to help protect your skin against any possible rays.
Wearing SPF doesn’t prevent tanning, as formulas aren’t able to protect your skin entirely from UVA. Factor 50 will protect you from 98 per cent of rays, while factor 30 shields you from 97 per cent of rays. This means it is still possible to get a tan while helping to protect your skin from sunburn.
Sunscreen has a shelf-life of between two and three years, with most formulas remaining at their original strength for at least three years. However, once opened, sunscreen generally starts to lose its SPF efficacy after six to 12 months – make sure to read the label for clear guidance. So, although you can use leftover sunscreens the following year, it’s best to purchase a new one. Unopened sunscreen will also have an expiration date, telling you when it’s no longer effective.
Call me biased, but you can’t really go wrong with any of these sunscreens. Heliocare really is the perfect all-rounder, but if you’re somebody with acne-prone, oily skin, or if you have a teenager that you’re looking for, Purifide’s sunscreen is a great option. However, Tatcha and Lancome both offer a truly invisible formula with a luxe, high-end feel, but Supergoop!’s tinted formula is great, too. But if you don’t want to spend a lot of money, choose Garnier or Byoma and you won’t go far wrong – trust me.
