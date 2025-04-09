Protecting kids’ delicate skin from the sun requires a good children’s sunscreen. The NHS advises that children should wear sunscreen of at least SPF 30 every day from March until October in the UK. UV rays can penetrate through clouds, so it’s important to apply sunscreen even when it’s overcast. Sunscreen has an expiry date on the bottle, and most should only be used within 12 months of opening (to ensure they are still effective), so, check if you’re due a restock to keep your kids safe in the sun.

SPF stands for sun protection factor, which is a measure of the amount of ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation protection in a sun cream. However, you should also check the UV rating of any sunscreen you’re thinking of buying. The UV rating measures the amount of protection against UVA rays – you want to see at least a four-star rating, but the gold standard is five stars.

You should apply sunscreen 30 minutes before your child goes out in the sun, to protect them from the get-go. You need to apply liberally – the British Skin Foundation suggests one teaspoon for the face, neck and shoulders, while whole bodies require five teaspoons. That’s a lot of rubbing in but it’s worth it.

Also think about whether you want to opt for a mineral or chemical kids’ sunscreen. Mineral sunscreens have natural ingredients such as zinc oxide, which works by sitting on the skin and scattering the sunlight. These tend to be reef-safe, too. Meanwhile, chemical sunscreens work by sinking into the skin, so that, when UV rays permeate your skin, filters react with the rays, converting them into heat that’s released via the skin.

It’s also worth taking into account which SPFs will be easiest to apply. For instance, some formulas may be quicker to rub into the skin, while some applicators might make life easier for parents and caregivers. A spray bottle, for instance, could make it quicker to apply to the skin as a mist, and a stick or roll-on SPF will be easily portable and keep mess to a minimum.

How we tested

We tested about 50 formulas over two hot spring and summer periods, to find the best sunscreens for kids. We tested on babies, toddlers, kids, tweens and teens. Our testers were mainly concerned with how long the sunscreen took to apply, how it felt on their skin and what it smelled like. As parents, we wanted a sunscreen that offered peace of mind – high SPFs and broad-spectrum sunscreens were the order of the day. We were also interested in how easy the formulas were to wash off – our testers took a shower or bath every day after applying the sunscreens. Our testers have sensitive skin, so we were keen to see how gentle the sunscreens were, too. While you can’t put a price on sun safety, we also considered value for money.

The best sunscreens for kids 2025 are:

Best overall – La Roche-Posay anthelios dermo-pediatrics invisible spray SPF 50+: £20.40, Boots.com

– La Roche-Posay anthelios dermo-pediatrics invisible spray SPF 50+: £20.40, Boots.com Best budget buy – Asda Protect Kids SPF 50+ spray sun lotion: £3.78, Asda.com

Best mineral sunscreen for kids – Suntribe kids and baby mineral SPF 30 sunscreen: £24.99, Suntribesunscreen.com

– Suntribe kids and baby mineral SPF 30 sunscreen: £24.99, Suntribesunscreen.com Best for teens – Spots & Stripes sun squad sensitive skin SPF 30: £25, Amazon.co.uk

Best for kids with sensitive skin – Organic Children sun cream SPF 30: £29, Amazon.co.uk

Why you can trust us

Zoë Phillimore has tested lots of the best kids’ products for IndyBest, whether that’s pushchairs, children’s mattresses or kids’ toys and gifts. Zoë assesses each product by using them as you would at home, and would never feature a product unless she recommends buying it. In this instance, she has assessed the sun creams with the help of a team of mini testers.