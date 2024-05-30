There’s a lot of pressure when it comes to gift-shopping for a one-year-old. It’s their first ever birthday, and the right gift will not just make their day special but provide entertainment for months (and, hopefully, years) to come.

When choosing a present for a one-year-old, it’s important to look at how a cuddly toy, game or activity set will last the test of time. If you can find a toy or gift that helps tots with their physical, social or cognitive development, you’ll be helping them get off to a great start in life. Toys that can be played with independently are also useful for making a child proud that they did something themselves and for allowing parents the freedom to do another task or maybe even enjoy a hot drink in peace.

From plush toys that encourage nurturing and caring skills in young children to STEM toys that will help their small fingers build and make patterns, there’s a world of choice out there to help babies learn through play.

When the children go to bed, parents will be left looking at all the gifts their kids have been using, so anything that can be folded up or is small enough to store in a drawer or basket will be appreciated in the long term. We’re also big fans of wooden toys and gifts that can be recycled, to ensure the planet is still in a good place when your precious one-year-old becomes an adult.

Whether your budget is less than £10 or you have a bit more available to spend on a special present, we’ve tested a variety of toys and gifts for one-year-olds across different price points. From sensory books and ride-on toys to educational board sets, we’ve rounded up the best of the best.

How we tested the best gifts for one-year-olds

open image in gallery Just a few of the toys we tested ( Zoe Griffin )

With the help of some very fussy one-year-olds, we tested each toy for its gift suitability, by playing with it until our little helpers lost interest. We talked about each potential present with our tiny testers and looked for different ways the toys could help enrich a little one’s development. We also purposefully dropped each toy, to test how sturdy and durable it is.

The best gifts for one-year-olds 2024 are: