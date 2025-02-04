Those first few weeks after your baby is born are, as any new parent will tell you, a mix of pure nerves, excitement and exhaustion.

Sure, at the start, the adrenalin of having a newborn will see you through the night, but as the days roll on (and into each other), dragging yourself out of bed – sleepy and sore – doesn’t get any easier, which is where a bedside crib can be helpful.

These cribs will attach to the bed – though it’s worth noting they can, typically, be used as a standalone crib too – allowing parents and baby to sleep in close proximity without the risks that come with sharing a bed. Their design will allow easy access to the inside of the crib, owing to a drop-down panel or an adjustable side with give, while the height of the crib can usually be adjusted to match your bed.

Not only do they allow you to reach your baby without having to get out of bed so you can feed and comfort them quickly and easily – a godsend for those mothers recovering from a particularly difficult labour or C-section birth when mobility can be limited – but they also offer a wealth of features that traditional Moses baskets or bassinets often don’t.

These include incline options to aid with reflux, soothing rocking mechanisms, handy shelves and pockets for wipes and toys, and the option to fold the crib away into a bag for both easy storage and travel purposes. And while babies can often outgrow their Moses baskets at around three or four months, bedside cribs tend to be wider and suitable for babies up to six months old or more, so you’ll get much more use out of them.

With so many bedside cribs to choose between, and with prices starting from around £100 (and, potentially, reaching a lot higher than that), we’ve made it our mission to make the process as easy as possible. We’ve tried and tested a range of the best cribs on the market, so that you can feel confident your money is being well spent.

How we tested

Our new-parent testers looked for key features such as quality, sturdiness, functionality, breathability, aesthetics, how easy the crib was to assemble, as well as the firmness and comfort of the mattress. We also contemplated the care and maintenance of the crib. It goes without saying that life with a new baby can be messy, so being able to wipe clean or pop fabrics in the washing machine is a must. And is it value for money? Since most cribs cost anywhere between £130 to £300, it’s important to know what you’re getting for your purchase.

Why you can trust us

Danielle Wilkins is a lifestyle journalist with a special interest in products for parents, as well as beauty, bridal and lifestyle. Since she began contributing to IndyBest in 2022, Danielle has written a host of tried and tested reviews of cot beds, breast pumps, baby sleeping bags and more.

The best bedside cribs for 2025 are: