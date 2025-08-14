10 best maternity and nursing bras for support during and after the baby bump

Even in the earliest stages of pregnancy, your breasts can change. Hormonal shifts, tenderness, weight gain, your expanding rib cage and growing milk ducts mean you could swiftly go up a cup size or two. Maternity and nursing bras are designed to provide more comfort than regular bras while accommodating growing breasts.

Finding the right maternity bra starts with making sure that you’ve got the right fit. I recommend being measured in store, but you can also do it yourself at home. Then, check for adjustability. My favourite bra, from Bravado Designs, can be adjusted up to four back sizes, seeing you through every stage of your pregnancy.

Stretchy, flexible fabrics that will move with you (also a must when it comes to maternity leggings and jeans), and deep under-bands that provide better lift without restriction, were some of the other features I had on my radar when choosing the bras below. Whether you’re looking for a lacy design, a bra with padded cups, or a nursing sports bra providing that extra bit of support, all of the bras below are comfortable and provide ample adjustability.

It’s worth noting that some of the bras I tried double up as both maternity and nursing bras. These bras usually come with cups that open or straps with easily unfastened clasps, as these are more convenient when breastfeeding. However, your breast size could change again in the third trimester and/or postpartum, so it might be worth purchasing nursing bras nearer the end of your pregnancy.

How I tested

In order to choose the best maternity and nursing bras, I wore a variety of different styles over the course of a month, in bed, at the gym, and around the house, and I assessed each one on the following criteria:

Materials: I paid close attention to their feel and quality. I noted whether they were soft against my skin, whether they were stretchy, moisture-wicking or breathable, and how enjoyable they were to wear under clothes.

The best maternity and nursing bras for 2025 are: