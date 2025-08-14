The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
10 best maternity and nursing bras for support during and after the baby bump
The best lace, multi-way and supportive styles during pregnancy and breastfeeding postpartum
- 1Best bra overallBravado Designs enrich nursing bra Read review£362Best budget braGeorge lace embroidered non-padded nursing bras, two packRead review£18
- 3Best pull-on braBbhugme comfort braRead review£454Best bra for breastfeeding Seraphine bamboo nursing bras, twin packRead review£39
- 5Best for all-day comfortLounge bare braRead review£146Best bra for sportNatal Active Artemis nursing sports bra Read review£45
- 7Best lace braAnn Summers sexy lace planet maternity and nursing bra Read review£58Best t-shirt braPour Moi love to lounge cotton non-wired bra Read review£26
- 9Best bra for wearing while sleeping JoJo Maman Bébé maternity and nursing sleep bras, two packRead review£1810Best bra for smaller bustsLorna Jane active nursing bra Read review£37
Even in the earliest stages of pregnancy, your breasts can change. Hormonal shifts, tenderness, weight gain, your expanding rib cage and growing milk ducts mean you could swiftly go up a cup size or two. Maternity and nursing bras are designed to provide more comfort than regular bras while accommodating growing breasts.
Finding the right maternity bra starts with making sure that you’ve got the right fit. I recommend being measured in store, but you can also do it yourself at home. Then, check for adjustability. My favourite bra, from Bravado Designs, can be adjusted up to four back sizes, seeing you through every stage of your pregnancy.
Stretchy, flexible fabrics that will move with you (also a must when it comes to maternity leggings and jeans), and deep under-bands that provide better lift without restriction, were some of the other features I had on my radar when choosing the bras below. Whether you’re looking for a lacy design, a bra with padded cups, or a nursing sports bra providing that extra bit of support, all of the bras below are comfortable and provide ample adjustability.
It’s worth noting that some of the bras I tried double up as both maternity and nursing bras. These bras usually come with cups that open or straps with easily unfastened clasps, as these are more convenient when breastfeeding. However, your breast size could change again in the third trimester and/or postpartum, so it might be worth purchasing nursing bras nearer the end of your pregnancy.
How I tested
In order to choose the best maternity and nursing bras, I wore a variety of different styles over the course of a month, in bed, at the gym, and around the house, and I assessed each one on the following criteria:
- Materials: I paid close attention to their feel and quality. I noted whether they were soft against my skin, whether they were stretchy, moisture-wicking or breathable, and how enjoyable they were to wear under clothes.
- Adjustability: I factored in how customisable they were to fit a changing body, whether that was flexible fabrics, adjustable straps, or adjustable hook-and-eye back fastenings.
- Support: I made a note of how supported I felt, while also factoring in how tight the bras were. This is an especially important balance to strike if you suffer from tender breasts.
- Sizes: I noted the size range available – I wanted these bras to be as inclusive as possible.
- Care: Extra points were given to those bras which washed well and dried quickly.
- Design: Comfort and adjustability shouldn’t come at the cost of style. With this in mind, I was looking for bras that felt and looked good.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Danielle Wilkins has been testing parenting and baby essentials for IndyBest since 2022, using them in the same way you will at home. Whether it’s setting up a range of cot beds and bedside cribs or assessing breast pumps, Danielle assesses each product after a period of hands-on testing. Like all of our reviews, Danielle will only recommend maternity and nursing bras that she believes are worth your money.
The best maternity and nursing bras for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Bravado Designs enrich nursing bra: £36, Amazon.co.uk
- Best budget option – George lace embroidered non-padded nursing bras, two pack: £18, Asda.com
- Best for sleeping – JoJo Maman Bébé maternity and nursing sleep bras, two pack: £18, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk
- Best for all-day comfort – Lounge bare bra: £14, Loungeunderwear.com
- Best for breastfeeding – Seraphine bamboo nursing bras, twin pack: £39, Next.co.uk
1Bravado Designs enrich nursing bra
- Best: Bra overall
- Size range: S-XXL
- How to wash: Machine wash cold
- Why we love it
- Subtle design
- Butter soft yet supportive
- Moisture wicking fabric
- Zero digging
Maternity bras don’t come more subtle yet supportive than this buttery-soft design from the pregnancy and nursing experts at Bravado. Made with sustainable, moisture-wicking fabric and a touch of stretchy spandex, it can be adjusted up to four back sizes, to accommodate your growing body, meaning it should see you through every stage of pregnancy, early motherhood and beyond.
It’s wildly comfortable and the softest style I tested by miles – the seamless, wire-free design and refined bonded trims around the neckline, underarms and around the back ensured an ultra-smooth shape (even under the lightest of T-shirts). There was also zero digging – so much so, I often forgot I was wearing this bra.
The moulded cups offer great support, too, and come with removable inserts that offer good shape and lift without being too thick. They could also be replaced with disposable nursing pads.
Although I wore this as a maternity bra, the design is also breastfeeding-friendly, thanks to its drop-down access via the easy-to-unfasten hook-and-eye clips on the straps. Again, where other designs feature nursing straps that can sometimes feel constricting or bulky, these felt lightweight, strong and fuss-free.
Choose from a selection of colours and a solid range of sizes, up to a G cup.
2George lace embroidered non-padded nursing bras, two pack
- Best: Budget bra
- Size range: 34B to 42F
- How to wash: Machine washable at 40C
- Why we love it
- Look great
- Breastfeeding-friendly
- Great stretch and support
This pair may be the cheapest bras I tested, but the design is also one of the prettiest – great quality for the price point. Lace-embroidered on the outside and lined with ultra-soft cotton inside, they’re an ideal choice for anyone suffering from sensitive skin around the nipple area and offer great coverage and shape, despite the cups not being padded or moulded.
These bras also come with the bonus of being breastfeeding-friendly, thanks to the little plastic clips on the straps. These can easily be unfastened one-handed, but I found them to be a little flimsier than some of the other nursing designs I tested.
The under-band offers great stretch and feels supportive without being tight, but I recommend sizing up for maximum comfort. I also fully appreciated that there are four hook-and-eye back fastenings to accommodate my growing shape.
Overall, a great, affordable, size-inclusive option that does the job it’s designed to do.
3Bbhugme comfort bra
- Best: Pull-on bra
- Size range: S-XL
- How to wash: Machine washable at 40C
- Why we love it
- Very comfortable
- Great support without being too tight
- Seam-free and wireless
- Feels especially good for sensitive skin
- Take note
- On the pricier side
Bbhugme is better known for its award-winning pregnancy and nursing pillows, so, it knows a thing or two about keeping mums-to-be comfortable and feeling good. The brand’s first foray into maternity wear includes the aptly named “comfort bra”, which also offers a surprisingly excellent level of support without feeling tight, and is particularly great for those suffering with extreme breast tenderness.
The easy pull-on style is seam-free, wireless and made from super-soft Oeko-Tex certified material with a good amount of stretch. Since there are no hook-and-eye fastenings or aggravating clips, it feels especially good against sensitive skin. Much like a sports bra, it has a thick under-band, which helps breasts – big and small – feel lifted but not restricted.
The crossover front makes this bra breastfeeding friendly, and it comes with removable pads inside innovative insert pockets, which can be used to keep disposable breast pads in place. The bra offers great coverage with or without the pads, but I liked them for giving extra shape, and they’re not too thick, either. Perhaps my only niggle is how pricey it is, but the comfort is undeniable, so it’s a great investment piece.
4Seraphine bamboo nursing bras, twin pack
- Best: Bra for breastfeeding
- Size range: S-XXL
- How to wash: Gentle machine wash at 30C
- Why we love it
- Easy to undo
- Super comfy
- Great value
The best nursing bras feature an easy-to-undo clip (designed to be used one-handed, so you can hold baby with the other); are made from super-soft materials that won’t irritate sensitive nipples; and offer great support and shape. This great-value two-pack from the maternity experts at Seraphine covers all bases.
The bras are made from robust yet ultra-soft bamboo, which is naturally hypoallergenic, moisture-wicking and antibacterial – perfect for sore and leaky breasts.
Giving your newborn access to your boobs couldn’t be easier, since the drop-down cups work well one-handed. The flexible, adjustable fit is spot on, delivering decent lift and shape under clothes, despite there being no wires or seams.
You can choose from a selection of colourways, too, including grey and blush, terracotta and black, or grey stripe and blue, up to a size XXL (40F).
5Lounge bare bra
- Best: For all-day comfort
- Size range: 30A to 38G
- How to wash: Machine washable at 30C
- Why we love it
- Comfortable and light
- Recycled materials
- Generous cups for growing into
- Take note
- No technically a breastfeeding bra
Although technically not breastfeeding-friendly, I adored this bra from Lounge as an everyday maternity option. Not only did I find it seriously comfortable, the wireless, lightly foam-padded design offers a really flattering shape under clothing, with smoothing coverage around the back, for seamless style.
It’s made with 95 per cent recycled polyester, with a touch of elastane for stretch. It’s super soft, ribbed and has adjustable straps, plus three hook-and-eye back fastenings, for a customised fit. For me, the sizing was pretty much spot on, though, the cups are perhaps generous enough for a little more growth (and even some disposable breast pad inserts for when you’re wearing it post-pregnancy), which means it’ll last from bump to baby.
The bra can be paired with a matching thong, however, note that the underwear isn’t maternity sizing but rather true to size, so I’d suggest sizing up, for extra comfort.
6Natal Active Artemis nursing sports bra
- Best: Bra for sport
- Size range: XS-XL (B to G cup)
- How to wash: Machine washable at 30C
- Why we love it
- Highly adjustable
- Removable padding
Even if you’ve switched from high-impact exercise to something with a lower intensity, such as yoga, your breasts still need to feel supported with the right bra. Choosing the correct fit, particularly for sports bras, can be challenging but Natal Active gets it spot on with its own sizing guide.
This bra is made from a highly supportive fabric and comes with a colour-matched extender to ensure it sees you through your entire pregnancy and beyond. That said, the under-band has great stretch, too, and there are four back fastenings to select from.
The cups have lightly padded inserts but these are removable, and I found I still got great coverage and shape without them. The straps are some of the most comfortable I tried, too – they’re stretchy and fabric-backed, so nothing digs in, and you can wear them straight down or cross-backed, for extra support.
For those who are breastfeeding, this bra couldn’t be more perfectly suited to you. The drop-down cups and easy-access holes make feeding simple, and the adjustable, stretchy straps will accommodate those (often hourly) fluctuations in breast size.
You can choose from a selection of colours, too – black, white or electric blue. Pair with the brand’s buttery-soft maternity leggings, and you’re onto a winner.
7Ann Summers sexy lace planet maternity and nursing bra
- Best: Lace bra
- Size range: 32C to 44H
- How to wash: Unspecified
- Why we love it
- Gorgeous looking and sexy
- Soft lining
- Non-constricting despite underwire
- Magnetic clips
- Great price
As the only bra with underwire on our list, you’d never be able to tell this gorgeous lacy number is maternity- and nursing-friendly – proving mums-to-be aren’t just limited to unsightly, cumbersome options. The cups are super soft and lined with gentle cotton, so they’re comfortable on even the most sensitive of nipples, while the inner sling allows you to insert breast pads when nursing.
It may be underwired, but it’s in no way constricting, and those who struggle to feel supported in more traditional nursing bras will undoubtedly prefer this option. The wire felt light and flexible, and I had no issues with it digging in, while the bra itself came up true to size.
For nursing mothers, the magnetic clips are a godsend. They felt a lot more secure and were so much easier to snap back together (in my opinion) than most plastic clips, though, keep in mind they’re not suitable for anyone who wears a pacemaker.
Both pretty and practical, this is a maternity bra you’ll want to wear. I trialled it in red, but it also comes in white. I think it comes in at a great price point, too – the quality and comfort make it feel a lot more expensive than it is.
8Pour Moi love to lounge cotton non-wired bra
- Best: T-shirt bra
- Size range: 32A to 38G
- How to wash: Hand-wash only
- Why we love it
- Comfy option post bump
- Full coverage but still pretty
- Take note
- Hand-wash only
Light, comfortable and supportive, this lounge-inspired style from Pour Moi will see you through all three stages of pregnancy, as well as being a comfortable option post-bump. It’s non-wired and made from a soft cotton-marl fabric that couldn’t be gentler on sensitive skin.
Although the under-band is elasticated, it didn’t have as much stretch as I would have liked, so, measure yourself carefully before purchasing. The cups are a dream, though – they offer great coverage over the whole breast (while still looking pretty), so there’s no ugly bulging or digging that can often show up underneath lighter fabrics.
The trim on the bust adds a gorgeous, feminine touch without being irritating or interfering with the shape. However, it’s worth noting this bra can’t be thrown in the washing machine and must be hand-washed only.
9JoJo Maman Bébé maternity and nursing sleep bras, two pack
- Best: Bra for wearing while sleeping
- Size range: S-L
- How to wash: Machine washable at 30C
- Why we love it
- Ultra lightweight and breathable material
- Easy access for feedings
- Take note
- We’d love to see a larger size range
While many of us likely spend most of the day waiting to whip off our bras, for pregnant and postnatal women who need some extra light support in bed, the humble sleep bra can be a saviour. Made from ultra-lightweight, soft-stretch cotton with a cute but subtle lace trim, this two-pack from JoJo Maman Bébé is a pull-over style akin to a crop-top, with zero clips or back fastenings that might cause irritation at night.
I’m a 36D and purchased a size medium. For me, the elasticated under-band felt snug (but not tight) and was true to size, but you may want to size up if you’re looking for a looser fit or your rib cage expands further. The nursing-friendly crossover front also makes these perfect for those bleary-eyed 3am feeds, as the cups can be pushed aside, for easy access.
Of course, you could wear this away from the bedroom, too – I often did – whether it’s while working from home or kicking back on the sofa with baby.
Despite not being moulded, the cups provide pretty good shape and support under clothes. I’d just love to see these bras available in a more inclusive size range, as the largest only goes up to a 36-38DD.
10Lorna Jane active nursing bra
- Best: Bra for smaller busts
- Size range: XXS-XXL
- How to wash: Machine wash cold
- Why we love it
- Greta for active mums
- Moisture wicking fabric
- Adjustable
- Take note
- We’d love to see a larger range of sizes
Of all the maternity and nursing sports bras I tested, this was one of my favourites. Not only is it supportive enough for anyone who still enjoys an active pregnancy, it also fits great and feels comfortable enough for all-day wear.
It’s made from a patented breathable, moisture-wicking fabric that’s both malleable and smoothing, even under light T-shirts, and I especially loved the adjustable thin straps – something of a rarity in the world of maternity and nursing bras. These can be worn straight up and down like a standard bra or clipped together like a racerback for when you need a little extra support and lift. The under-band felt durable, soft and of a good thickness, while the four back fastenings and extendable bra clasp allowed for a truly customized fit.
It would be wonderful if the sizing was a little more inclusive, so those with bigger boobs could benefit from such a comfortable, well-thought-out design (this nursing bra accommodates sizes 30A to 40D). But the thinner strap style probably makes this a better option for smaller busts.
The feeding clip and built-in sling make this bra nursing-friendly, too – the clips couldn’t be easier to open and close one-handed. A great, hard-working all-rounder that’ll last you well beyond your pregnancy and final trimester.
The verdict: Maternity and nursing bras
Supportive, smoothing and made from sustainable materials, Bravado’s enrich nursing bra is the perfect all-rounder for pregnancy and beyond. At a time when comfort is paramount, I often forgot I was wearing this bra, even while heavily pregnant – that’s how light and gentle it is on the body. However, I must also shout out Natal Active’s bra as a brilliant option for both high- and low-impact sport, while bbhugme’s comfort bra is a great pull-on option for those with particularly sensitive and tender boobs.
Looking for more recommendations? Read our review of the best maternity leggings