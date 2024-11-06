14 best maternity leggings to see you through your pregnancy in style

Pre-pregnancy, aside from my weekly trips to reformer pilates, I had never been much of a leggings wearer. After a tough first trimester and a lot of time spent at home, however, bump-friendly leggings became part of my daily wardrobe, whether I was exercising or carrying out daily errands.

I quickly realised that finding the right type of leggings was important during pregnancy. You have more things to consider – the most important being the bump – and not all leggings are created equally.

There are several factors to judge when investing in the perfect maternity pair, from the fabric and waistband to the overall belly-hugging fit.

Saggy leggings are a big no-no, and mums-to-be will know that sculpting designs are essential when dressing your changing body. Most importantly, the leggings need to stay up and be comfortable to wear all day and for the next nine months.

So, with all that in mind, keep scrolling for my pick of the best maternity leggings that will keep you feeling stylish and comfortable throughout your pregnancy.

How I tested

open image in gallery Top picks include dedicated over-the-bump styles and regular leggings with a good amount of stretch ( Gemma Deeks/The Independent )

Maternity-friendly leggings come in many forms, with lots of different styles available to suit our multifaceted lives. I tried and tested multiple pairs on my six-month bump. During testing, I attended pre-natal pilates, lounged on the sofa, spent days at the office, ran errands and more. Here, I’ve included the leggings that impressed me the most, from dedicated over-the-bump styles to regular leggings that have a good amount of stretch and will see you through postpartum, too.

The best maternity leggings for 2024 are: