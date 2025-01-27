Made for use in the second and third trimesters of your pregnancy, pregnancy pillows are ergonomic supports specifically designed to combat common sleep concerns and reduce aches and pains. Having a soft but sturdy support can really help to take the pressure off your hips, back and bump, as well as keep your neck, spine and hips aligned properly during sleep.

With so many options on the market, it can be difficult to know which are the best pregnancy pillows. It’s a good idea to first think about what sort of result you want from a pillow. Do you struggle to stay on your side (as recommended by the NHS) during the night and find yourself rolling onto your back? Would you like something that will take you from pregnancy to postnatal? Consider, too, the kind of material you would like: a breathable jersey or cotton support, or something more cosy? Of course, there’s also the cost to keep in mind.

Leah Hazard, midwife, author of bestseller Hard Pushed: A Midwife’s Story (from £2.99, Amazon.co.uk) and host of podcast What the Midwife Said, says: “Pregnancy pillows can be great tools for preventing and easing the discomfort that can be part and parcel of any pregnancy, from backache to pelvic-girdle pain and leg cramps.”

She adds: “These pillows can even be used to help you maintain more comfortable, gravity-efficient positions in labour, and can be excellent props for breast or bottle-feeding, once your little one has arrived.”

How we tested the best pregnancy pillows

open image in gallery Some of the pregancy pillows we tested ( Ella Delancey Jones )

To discover the best pregnancy pillows, we thoroughly tested a range of offerings at varying price points. We checked for comfort, support, value for money, innovation and versatility during our third trimester. These pillows were tested throughout the day for their support and functionality as well as during sleep. We’ve included one to suit every sleep preference and budget.

The best pregnancy pillows for 2025 are: