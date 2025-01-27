Jump to content
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

12 best pregnancy pillows that provide support and help ease back pain

Finally get a good night’s sleep, with a pregnancy pillow that comforts your growing bump and aching back

Ella Delancey Jones
Monday 27 January 2025 10:07 EST
We looked for comfort, support, value for money, innovation and versatility when testing pregnancy pillows
We looked for comfort, support, value for money, innovation and versatility when testing pregnancy pillows (iStock/The Independent )
Our Top Picks

Made for use in the second and third trimesters of your pregnancy, pregnancy pillows are ergonomic supports specifically designed to combat common sleep concerns and reduce aches and pains. Having a soft but sturdy support can really help to take the pressure off your hips, back and bump, as well as keep your neck, spine and hips aligned properly during sleep.

With so many options on the market, it can be difficult to know which are the best pregnancy pillows. It’s a good idea to first think about what sort of result you want from a pillow. Do you struggle to stay on your side (as recommended by the NHS) during the night and find yourself rolling onto your back? Would you like something that will take you from pregnancy to postnatal? Consider, too, the kind of material you would like: a breathable jersey or cotton support, or something more cosy? Of course, there’s also the cost to keep in mind.

Leah Hazard, midwife, author of bestseller Hard Pushed: A Midwife’s Story (from £2.99, Amazon.co.uk) and host of podcast What the Midwife Said, says: “Pregnancy pillows can be great tools for preventing and easing the discomfort that can be part and parcel of any pregnancy, from backache to pelvic-girdle pain and leg cramps.”

She adds: “These pillows can even be used to help you maintain more comfortable, gravity-efficient positions in labour, and can be excellent props for breast or bottle-feeding, once your little one has arrived.”

How we tested the best pregnancy pillows

Some of the pregancy pillows we tested
Some of the pregancy pillows we tested (Ella Delancey Jones)

To discover the best pregnancy pillows, we thoroughly tested a range of offerings at varying price points. We checked for comfort, support, value for money, innovation and versatility during our third trimester. These pillows were tested throughout the day for their support and functionality as well as during sleep. We’ve included one to suit every sleep preference and budget.

The best pregnancy pillows for 2025 are:

  • Best overall – Purflo breathe pregnancy pillow, botanical: £59, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – Little Chick London 4-in-1 pregnancy support pillow: £25.99, Kaleidoscopebabycare.com
  • Best for those who run hot – Simba body pillow: £92.65, Simbasleep.com
  • Best luxury buy – Bbhugme pregnancy pillow: £153, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for back support – Silentnight body support pillow: £27, Silentnight.co.uk

Purflo breathe pregnancy pillow, botanical

puflo .jpg
  • Best: Overall
  • Dimensions: 43cm x 116cm
  • Pillow’s weight: 1.47kg
  • Pillow inner material: 100% polyester
  • Pillow cover material: 100% polyester mesh with 100% cotton cover
  • Why we love it
    • Great breathability
    • Super comfortable
    • Helpful for women suffering from hip or pelvic pain
    • Versatile size
    • Can also be used as breastfeeding support

The breathe pregnancy pillow features an ergonomic shape, designed to provide complete support and comfort for a more restful night’s sleep during pregnancy. The “3D spacer mesh” provides full breathability around your bump, and the pillow also has ultra-soft jersey cotton throughout.

We found that the pillow was extremely comfortable as a curved back support during the day, and it did not require much adjustment or shifting about to get comfortable. It was equally as good when used as a full-body pillow for sleep and would especially support women suffering from hip or pelvic-girdle pain. It’s big enough to support from neck to knees at night, but not so large that it takes up too much space in the bed or that it’s difficult to move when changing positions. The pillow can also be used as a breastfeeding support and for tummy time when your little one arrives.

Read the full Purflo breathe pregnancy pillow review

  1.  £59 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Mother&Baby organic cotton support V pillow wedge set

mother baby .jpg
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Dimensions: 59cm x 70cm x 15cm
  • Pillow’s weight: 1.8kg
  • Pillow inner material: 100% polyester
  • Pillow cover material: 100% organic cotton
  • Why we love it
    • Organic cotton great for sensitive skin
    • Encourages side sleeping
    • Great value

This soft Mother&Baby set is crafted from organic cotton to be gentle on sensitive skin, and can support you in multiple ways. The V-shaped pillow fits around the body to encourage side-sleeping, while the separate wedge can be used between the knees to align hips or as a bump support.

We found this pillow to be best suited to someone who tends to roll onto their back at night, and were impressed by how cooling it felt, thanks to the cotton material. The wedge and pillow, like a few on this list, can double up as a breast, bottle-feeding and tummy-time support, ensuring you get your money’s worth.

  1.  £34 from Foryourlittleone.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Kally sleep body pillow

kally sleep .jpg
  • Best: Full-body pillow
  • Dimensions: 160cm x 30cm x 35cm
  • Pillow’s weight: 1.8kg
  • Pillow inner material: Hollowfibre
  • Pillow cover material: 50% cotton and 50% polyester
  • Why we love it
    • Not too firm
    • Hypoallergenic
    • Made by chiropractors

This full-length orthopaedic pillow from Kally Sleep has a soft to medium rating, so it promises not to be too firm. Covered in hypoallergenic and breathable jersey cotton, it was a cosy addition that offered impressive support.

Developed by chiropractors, the pillow is designed to be “cuddled” and can be moulded to your shape. We found it easy to plump up around the back and knees, where support was needed. We found it took the pressure off all the key points that often suffer during pregnancy, and offered a deeper, more comfortable sleep.

Read the full Kally sleep body pillow review

  1.  £59 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Simba body pillow

Simba best pregnancy pillows indybest
  • Best: For those who run hot
  • Dimensions: 120cm x 35cm
  • Pillow’s weight: N/A
  • Pillow inner material: Combed polyester fibres
  • Pillow cover material: Cotton
  • Why we love it
    • Clever ‘cool touch’ technology
    • Maintains its shape beautifully
    • Excellent support for side sleepers
    • Cover is removable and machine washable

There’s nothing worse than feeling hot, bothered, and uncomfortable during pregnancy. Thankfully, this offering from Simba includes the brand’s Stratos ‘cool touch’ technology, making it feel like we were always sleeping on the cool side of the pillow, no matter how much we moved during the night. The high-quality fill maintains its shape beautifully, while the crisp feel adds to the comfort. Though it’s not an overly large pillow, it provides excellent support for side sleepers.

A bonus: the cover is removable and machine washable. It also arrives in a handy zipped bag, perfect for storage. While the single colourway and higher price point might deter those looking for a stylish investment piece or an all-rounder pillow, if you’re prone to running hot at night, this pillow should be at the very top of your list.

  1.  £92 from Simbasleep.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Bbhugme pregnancy pillow

mori .jpg
  • Best: Luxury pick
  • Dimensions: 150cm x 190cm
  • Pillow’s weight: 2.1kg
  • Pillow inner material: BioFoam
  • Pillow cover material: 95% cotton and 5% spandex jersey fabric
  • Why we love it
    • Award winning
    • Developed by female chiropractors
    • Versatile
    • Range of colours
  • Take note
    • Expensive investment piece

Award-winning and loved by influencers such as Chessie King, this pillow is quite the investment for such a short period of time. However, it was developed by three Norwegian female chiropractors specifically to help pregnant women sleep better by supporting the belly, pelvis, lower back and legs, and can be used beyond pregnancy as a nursing support. In our opinion, it’s so attractive it could even get further use around the home.

Coming in a range of colours, the “pebbles” on either end can be adjusted to increase or decrease the firmness of the microbeads inside, enabling it to be shaped around your body. We found the pillow moulded extremely well, and the spandex jersey fabric felt luxe against our skin. It allows for full ergonomic support, whether as a full-length pillow at night, or tied around the back for daily support. It’s not a must-have, but it’s a very worthy investment if your budget can stretch.

Read the full Bbhugme pregnancy pillow review

  1.  £153 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Dreamgenii pregnancy support and feeding pillow

dreamgenii.jpg
  • Best: For left-side sleeping
  • Dimensions: 47cm x 15cm x 35cm
  • Pillow’s weight: 1kg
  • Pillow inner material: Polyester hollow fibre
  • Pillow cover material: 100% cotton
  • Why we love it
    • Encourages an optimal sleeping position
    • Encourages maximum blood flow
    • Can also be used as a feeding pillow
  • Take note
    • Takes some getting used to

Another innovative pillow with a dedicated purpose, this one from Dreamgenii has a unique patented design to encourage you to sleep on your left side – which many believe is the optimal sleeping position during pregnancy. Designed to be used from 20 weeks onwards, the brand says this pillow offers optimised foetal positioning and encourages maximum blood flow between mum and baby.

If you’re prone to sleeping on your back, it might take a couple of nights to get used to this pillow, but we found it did indeed help encourage that left-hand tilt. It’s more comfortable than it sounds – promise. The longer section of the pillow can either be brought up between your legs for knee and hip support at night, or brought around your bump when sitting. When used like this, it can also be used as a feeding pillow, once baby arrives.

Read the full Dreamgenii pregnancy support and feeding pillow review

  1.  £37 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Silentnight body support pillow

silentnight .jpg
  • Best: For back support
  • Dimensions: 147cm x 48cm x 4cm
  • Pillow’s weight: 1.98kg
  • Pillow inner material: 100% polyester
  • Pillow cover material: Soft microfibre
  • Why we love it
    • Great for those struggling with back pain
    • Affordable
    • Super helpful for nursing
    • Versatile
  • Take note
    • Not specifically a pregnancy pillow

While not strictly a dedicated pregnancy pillow, this heavy-duty rectangular model from Silentnight is a good option if you’re struggling with back pain. Crafted from soft, quilted microfibre and ﬁlled with squishy hollowﬁbre, it also comes with a microfibre pillowcase.

We found it to be super-sized and more sturdy and heavy than some of the others on this list. We thought it was great in a V-shape for sitting up in bed to achieve the most comfortable position – extremely helpful for nursing. If you’re looking for great value, excellent supportive padding and versatility, this one’s for you.

Read the full Silentnight body support pillow review

  1.  £27 from Silentnight.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Niimo multifunctional pregnancy pillow and breastfeeding pillow

bambi stars .jpg
  • Best: For versatility
  • Dimensions: 45cm x 43cm x 15cm
  • Pillow’s weight: 1.8kg
  • Pillow inner material: Polyester fibre
  • Pillow cover material: 100% cotton
  • Why we love it
    • Looks adorable
    • Super versatile
    • Great for feeding
    • No overheating

This pregnancy pillow is a semi-circle-shaped support that can be used as a full-body pillow for sleeping, or can be pinned using the wooden hook-and-eye to fit around or behind your body for use as a back support, or, further down the line, to be used as a breastfeeding cushion. The pillow is also advertised as a baby nest, which is a nice touch, but it should be noted this is not its main purpose – babies should not be left to sleep or rest unattended in this product.

We liked the price point and found it to have a medium level of support. The cotton fabric ensured there was no overheating and it was easy to manoeuvre during the night. A supportive pillow at a good price with several different designs to choose from, we think this is an excellent choice for those wanting a few different things out of their chosen model.

  1.  £37 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Bellamoon the pregnancy and nursing 3-in-1 pillow

Bellamoon .jpg
  • Best: For innovation
  • Dimensions: Total length 155cm
  • Pillow’s weight: 1.8kg
  • Pillow inner material: Polyester fibre
  • Pillow cover material: 100% cotton
  • Why we love it
    • Lots of possible uses
    • Looks great
    • Easily adjustable

This innovative design from Bellamoon is ideal for pregnancy sleep support, feeding, tummy time, and also for use as a baby lounger. You’ll not find another pregnancy pillow that looks like this one. We enjoyed that the two curved ends could be zipped off and used as standalone pillows for car journeys. When in use as a full-body pillow at night, the unique C-shape meant it could be manipulated easily to give support where it was needed most – either between the legs, or curved around the back.

We found this pillow was a little softer than some others on this list, so, it is best suited to those who want that cosy-but-cool feel. As a bonus, the designs are also beautiful – a welcome addition to the home.

  1.  £99 from Johnlewis.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Niimo pregnancy pillow

niimo-pregnancy-pillow-review-indybest (1).png
  • Best: Game-changer
  • Dimensions: Total length 200cm
  • Pillow’s weight: 1.48kg
  • Pillow inner material: Polyester
  • Pillow cover material: 100% cotton
  • Why we love it
    • Looks adorable
    • Prevents rolling onto your tummy
    • Keeps you comfy all night long

Having tested for several months, this pillow has been a game-changer. It has stopped us from accidentally rolling onto our tummy, and it now makes us feel comfortable as we’re trying to fall asleep. It fits perfectly through our legs, providing support to regular night-time leg cramps. We also love that it doubles up as a nursing pillow for when baby arrives, and it helpfully buttons up around your waist for hands-free feeding.

There are 12 different designs to choose from, so you can easily find something that will complement your bedding or your baby’s nursery. Thanks to the material being machine washable and tumble dryer-friendly, it meant we didn’t have to spend a night without it – we’ve even used the button to attach it to our luggage for UK babymoons.

  1.  £29 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Babymoov 2-in-1 U-shape and C-shape maternity pillow

best pregnancy pillows
  • Best: For back and leg support
  • Dimensions: 175cm
  • Pillow’s weight: Unspecified
  • Pillow inner material: Expanded polystyrene microbeads
  • Pillow cover material: 95% organic cotton, 5% elastane
  • Why we love it
    • Supportive memory foam like feel
    • Great on hot days
    • Makes sitting at a desk much comfier

We were instantly delighted to find this two-in-one pillow had more like four-in-one benefits during testing. While the clever microbeads were a highlight for silently moulding to a comfortable curve shape to support our bump, thanks to memory foam-like fabric, our favourite use of the pillow was for elevating our legs (particularly on hot days, to reduce swelling) and also to wrap around our lower back for optimum comfort. Using the back support really did mean we could comfortably sit at our desk for longer on busy work days.

The pillow comes with a U- and C-shape cover to use for sleep during pregnancy and as a nursing or tummy-time support for when baby arrives. We were grateful for how easy the clever cushion could fit into both pillow cases, which can be machine washed at 30C.

We also loved the handy storage bag to keep the cushion clean when taking away with us on staycations.

  1.  £75 from Kiddies-kingdom.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

AS Awesling pregnancy pillow

best pregnancy pillows
  • Best: For winter
  • Dimensions: ‎139.7cm x 78.74cm
  • Pillow’s weight: 2.85kg
  • Pillow inner material: 3D PP cotton filling
  • Pillow cover material: Velvet
  • Why we love it
    • Perfect for winter snuggling
    • Great price
    • Breathable

If you’re pregnant throughout the winter season, look no further than this pregnancy pillow, which feels more like a cosy cuddle to comfort all of your body’s aches and pains.

For such a bargain price, we highly recommend this option for back, leg and bump support throughout the night, plus the luxury of the soft, velvet cover is such a bonus for colder months. Without the velvet pillowcase, the cushion feels more breathable for hot days but does feel a little too invasive during heatwaves.

There’s no faff of having to move the pillow if you switch sides during the night as you have double the support. What we can confirm is your lie-ins will definitely be longer than usual because the unrivalled comfort is hard to leave. There’s no doubt this will be a saviour post-birth, too.

It has the longest arms of all the pillows we’ve tested, which make for an excellent nursing pillow when baby arrives, too.

  1.  £25 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Pregnancy pillow FAQs

What to look for in a pregnancy pillow

There are a number of things to consider:

  • Design – There are different styles available, depending on the support you require. A U-shaped pillow is often the size of your body and can be wrapped around you. C-shaped designs, on the other hand, curve around your body to help ease pressure on your back and bump when sleeping on your side. There are also smaller, wedge-like pillows that tend to support one particular area – for example, your pelvis or back.
  • Size – Pregnancy pillows tend to be quite large, so, if you don’t want yours to take up your entire bed, we’d recommend looking at wedge-shaped designs.
  • Material – Keep an eye out for breathable fabric, such as cotton, if you tend to get warm at night. It’s also worth bearing in mind what materials make up the pillow’s inner, because, if you suffer from allergies, a hypoallergenic model may be necessary.

How to sleep using a pregnancy pillow

Of course, every pillow may have slightly different instructions on how to get the most comfortable position out of it but, generally, many will follow a U-shape approach. Position the pillow in an upside-down U, lay in the middle, popping your head and neck on the top and following the shape under your belly and in between your legs. This ensures neck, belly, hips and pelvis are all well-supported and should hopefully make for a much comfier sleep.

What stage of pregnancy should you start using a pregnancy pillow?

There is no specific time when the use of a pregnancy pillow is recommended – it’s mostly down to your personal comfort levels throughout your pregnancy. Most people tend to pick one up during their second trimester, as this is when the belly starts to pop and it carries more weight behind it, therefore causing more strain on the rest of your body.

The verdict: Pregnancy pillows

For a soft but supportive sleep with a pillow that will take you from day to night and to breastfeeding and beyond, our best buy is the Purflo breathe.

The Bbhugme – while expensive – is a high contender for its luxury feel as well as its adjustable firmness. Happy sleeping!

For underwear that will keep you comfortable and supported through your pregnancy and beyond, read our review of the best maternity and nursing bras

