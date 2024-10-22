8 best play mats for babies to enjoy safe and happy tummy time

As any parent knows, one of the first things you do when you find out you’re expecting is prepare to babyproof the house – be that gates on the stairs or adorning your floor with a play mat, every surface needs to be soft and safe for your little one.

Years ago, that might have meant garish and mismatched products that didn’t necessarily match up with the decor of your house. Now, we’re seeing a wave of far cooler baby brands come on the market – brands that are as practical and safe as they are pleasing to the eye.

We’ve become particularly intrigued by the range of play mats that are now on offer. Some are designed purely with newborns in mind, ideally to keep them safe before they start exploring too much. Others are made to last – ideal for parents with both babies and toddlers as they grow and need a safe surface to roll around and play with their toys.

With all this in mind, we’ve rounded up the best play mats on the market, so, you’re bound to find one to suit your child as well as your home interiors.

How we tested the best play mats

When it comes to the mats we tested, all had devilishly good looks – we think you’d be proud to show them off. We also wanted them to be comfortable underfoot, of a good size and ideally with the option to add on to as our baby grows and begins to explore. Bonus points were given to mats that were purse-friendly, could be easily wiped clean and could cover wooden and tiled floors as easily as it could carpets.

The best play mats for 2024 are: