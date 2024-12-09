As many parents will attest, babies and toddlers come with a variety of noises, filling households across the world with a superfluity of sounds. And it’s not just the little one’s themselves who produce an ensemble of tunes, music is a large part of babies’ playtime, and before you know it you’ve enough musical toys to kit out a whole orchestra.

There’s no doubting babies and toddlers’ vocal cords, but by allowing them to engage with songs and musical toys comes with a whole host of developmental benefits. Victoria Jennings, early years expert and founder of Bloom Baby Classes, where music is a large part of her sessions for 0–14-month-olds, explains: “Introducing babies to music from an early age can have a variety of benefits that support their development. The most important impact is its effect on supporting early language skills. Introducing babies to an array of music genres exposes different rhythms, patterns and tempos that help encourage first words and sounds.”

While music can have a positive impact on baby’s cognitive and emotional development, parents’ sanity can often come at a cost with the repetitiveness of peeving chimes and gongs galore, but by choosing your musical toys wisely babies and toddlers can encourage curiosity and self-expression, teach cause and effect, build fine motor skills and encourage a lifelong love of music, with ear-friendly noises that won’t drive carers crazy.

From xylophones to bells, talking animals to adapted traditional instruments, our selection of top musical toys will not only inspire your little one’s creativity and aid their development, but create mini music lovers, too.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our testers enjoyed play sessions with each of the toys ( Rebecca Moore )

Over a six-month period, our now 12-month-old tester, rattled, poked, pressed and played with a variety of musical toys, some requiring battery and some the good old fashioned types. We also called in help of older babies and toddler friends to put the more advance toys to the test, and carefully watched the toys being engaged with over many play sessions. It’s important to always check the suggested age range of different musical toys to ensure each is suitable for your baby’s stage, by opting for an age-appropriate toy you’ll get the best out of the it and the child who is manhandling the plaything.

We looked at a variety of components to create our pick of the best. We observed how each toy complimented the natural development of our testers, looked at the usability of the toys and how they’ve been designed for tiny hands, considered the look and feel, and importantly which ones entertained our little ones the most and had them coming back for an encore.

The best musical toys for 2024 are: