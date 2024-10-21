Four is a magic age, with kids having genuine excitement about the world around them, wild imaginations, bags of energy, and an endearing curiosity. With many children this age starting or preparing to start school, it’s a time of exciting change, too.

When it comes to buying the perfect present for a four-year-old, there’s so much choice out there. Imaginative play is beloved at this age, with kids losing themselves in cute make-believe worlds, so, look for toys that encourage pretend play. Likewise, any kind of role-play toy, baby doll or mini play version of even the most mundane household objects inspire endless fascination for four-year-olds, who enjoy nothing more than pretending to be grown-ups.

Kids this age love indulging in their creative side, too, whether that’s colouring, building or crafting outlandish creations. Anything that taps into their growing fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination will be well received.

Outdoor toys that encourage kids to get active and explore will be a winner with four-year-olds and their parents, alike. The same goes for anything that lets them get messy – things such as potion making kits or sensory sand are guaranteed hits.

If in doubt, just keep it fun. To help you out, we’ve put a lot of toys and gifts to the test, to bring you a comprehensive round-up of presents to suit all budgets.

How we tested

open image in gallery We enlisted the help of some four-year-old testers, to find gifts with real wow factor ( Sarah Dawson/The Independent )

Over the course of a month, we tested a huge number of toys and gifts with our four-year-old girl and boy testers. We looked for those that caused genuine excitement, gifts they returned to again and again, gifts that sparked their imaginations and ones that felt like they offered good value for money. Only the very best managed to bag a spot in this round-up.

The best gifts for four-year-olds 2024 are: