42 best gifts for new mums and babies, from luxurious to practical presents

From treats to must-haves, find everything mum and baby need for those first few weeks and beyond
She’s spent the past nine months giving over her body to grow a tiny human but mum’s hard work really starts after baby’s arrival into the world. So, we think it’s only fair new mums get a helping hand and some well-deserved pampering, to get them through the next phase.
From the luxurious to the practical, we’ve rounded up everything a new mum needs to make life with a newborn that little bit easier. Whether you’re planning a baby shower or treating a loved one (or yourself), we’ve got you covered.
From sumptuously soft bedding and relaxing scents to help new parents get some much-needed shut-eye to nourishing nipple cream and comfy postpartum pants, there is no gift too fancy or too practical for a new mum.
We haven’t forgotten the babies, either. We’ve tested everything from sensory gifts to boost brain development to feeding aids and carriers, to help you care for and bond with your baby through the newborn stage and beyond. Keep reading for a whole host of treasures.
Preparing for a baby can be eye-wateringly expensive, so, we considered everything from postpartum and newborn essentials you just can’t do without to nice-to-haves that will give mums a boost. We looked at big-ticket items that will see babies through to the toddler phase, as well as little luxuries mum will love.
When choosing products for this round-up, we considered the items’ quality, value for money, bespoke features and usefulness. The gift ideas cover a range of price points, from budget to luxury buys. Most importantly, the products were tested by new parents and their babies.
Our favourite baby product doesn’t come cheap but, when you consider its longevity, it is well worth the investment. Suitable for use from birth, this high chair enables you to seat your baby at the table, giving them a safe place while you eat or cook. Our tiny tester seemed to enjoy being at the same height as their parents rather than being placed lower to the ground in a traditional bouncer.
As your child grows, a toddler seat can be added and the chair can also be fully adjusted to suit older children and even adults. We loved the sleek, minimalist look and were able to customise the colour to fit in with our home decor. We can’t praise this product enough.
You can never have enough muslin squares for mopping up sick, leaking breast milk and keeping baby warm at bath time. Made from 100 per cent cotton, this bargain pack is kind on the skin and is super absorbent for cleaning up spills. This pack of three has a mix of unisex designs that wash well and don’t shrink.
A godsend for little ones who will only sleep when rocked, this clever device can be strapped to the handlebar of your buggy, cot, car seat, or bouncer to provide a constant rocking motion to soothe your baby for up to 40 minutes at a time. It even has a sound and movement sensor that triggers it to start moving when your baby cries. This is particularly useful when even a brief stop at a road crossing or in a supermarket queue can be enough to interrupt your baby’s slumber.
The device is fully rechargeable in two hours and has several speed settings that enable you to tailor the rocking intensity to your baby’s needs. We were sceptical at first but it was an instant hit with our tiny tester, who was lulled to sleep within seconds.
While everyone is keen to lavish gifts upon mum’s new bundle of joy, often, little thought is given to what new mums might need to recover from birth. This pack is a one-stop shop when it comes to helping new mums heal. From perineal spray to ease discomfort after pushing to nipple balm to help get ready for feeding, this set is a perfect way to let new mammas know their recuperation must also be a priority.
The products come in a useful zip-up bag that can be popped easily into a hospital bag, too.
With this gift, we couldn’t wait to climb into bed and tuck ourselves under the covers – and not just because sleep was in short supply. Crafted from super soft 100 per cent natural linen, this duvet cover made nodding off in between frequent late-night and early morning feeds much easier. It’s breathable and very easy to care for, too.
Whether or not you’re managing to get some much-needed shut-eye, you’ll likely spend a lot of time in or around your bed in the early days, as you start to nurse, comfort and bond with your baby, so make your bed a sanctuary in which you’ll want to stay.
This sleek and modern Moses basket provided a calming nap time environment for our newborn tester. Larger than other baskets on the market, it has plenty of room for babies to grow and stretch out their arms and legs, without hitting the sides and being disturbed. The felt material is sturdy but flexible and super lightweight, making moving it around our home a breeze. We also liked the mesh peekaboo side panels, which enabled us to see baby from the comfort of our sofa.
The stand folds down easily, making it a doddle to transport when staying with family and friends. The higher-than-average stand also make it easy to bend over and lift baby – something for which our lower back was very thankful.
Looks can be deceiving – while this appears to be a simple baby rocker, we were thrilled to discover it adapts into a lounge seat for older children who weigh up to 60kg (yes, really). Our little one seemed to enjoy the comforting swaying motion, enabling us parents some hands-free time to enjoy a cuppa.
When your little one begins to sit up, the chair’s incline can be raised and a brake can be applied, providing the perfect stationary position to feed your child. Eventually, the newborn insert can be removed to enable older children to use it as a chair for lounging in.
We love that it’s super simple to assemble, too – the two parts just slot into one another.
To say that the thought of being hooked up to a breast pump was unappealing is an understatement. Thankfully, Medela has taken all the inconvenience out of the equation and we no longer dread pumping sessions, as this clever device is easy to use and, most importantly, is comfortable and pain-free.
The discreet collection cups offer a welcome alternative to more traditional ones that attach to bottles. The cups are super easy to attach, and fit neatly into most nursing bras, meaning we didn’t have to splash out on custom-fit options. The best feature, though, is the hands-free element, which enables you to pump – from both breasts simultaneously, if you wish – while getting on with your day.
Although the pump is not completely silent, we were surprised by how quiet it was, giving us the confidence to use it in front of others and even when out and about. The pump itself is small and is designed to fit in your pocket (albeit quite a large one) – if it doesn’t, you can attach it to your trouser loops, using the drawstring.
We did find it a tad difficult to see how much milk was being collected, and we spilled some on our first go by forgetting to keep the cups upright when removing them. That aside, transferring milk for storage is really simple, thanks to the spout at the top of the cup.
We also love that you can connect the pump directly to the Medela phone app via Bluetooth, to upload how much you pumped and when. You can even add in how you store your milk and set an alarm for when it is set to expire.
No bath tub? No worries. This space-saver baby bath may look like little more than a plastic storage box but don’t let that put you off. Fully collapsible, it folds to half its size, which makes it great for travelling and easy to store. It also has a heat-sensitive plug that changes colour as the water warms up, prompting you to test for the exact temperature with a thermometer. A great, practical gift for new mums.
A must-have for autumn and winter walks, these pram mittens for adults make pounding the pavement more manageable in all weather. The mittens are wind- and water-resistant, while the soft faux-fur lining keeps hands toasty warm. We especially appreciated the Velcro fastenings, which mean you can attach the mittens to your buggy handle, without the fear of dropping or losing them as you scramble for your keys or tend to your little one. They were also a hit with dad, who was very grateful the mittens accommodated larger hands, too.
With children around, you can never be too prepared for accidents, bumps and scrapes, and this smart little kit has all the first aid essentials. Small but mighty, it contains 74 items, including everything from plasters and burn gel to paramedic shears that can cut through clothes. We keep it in our changing bag, so we can whip it out on the go, if needed.
We also attended the brand’s two-hour first aid course, which gave excellent instruction on baby and toddler CPR as well as how to deal with choking, burns and seizures, and how to spot potentially serious infections. An ideal gift many may not have thought of.
If you’re in the market for a changing bag that is practical and looks good, this is the one for you. With a huge 22l capacity, it features 10 pockets and compartments to keep all your baby paraphernalia organised. The two external pockets can each stash a 1l bottle, perfect for keeping hydrated on the go, while the two internal dividers are large enough to stow a 15in laptop.
Made from vegan leather on the outside, the inside is lined with water-resistant material, making spills easy to mop up. We can’t get enough of the silent magnetic closings, which make it a breeze to pack away items securely in a hurry, and our shoulders were grateful for the comfy padded straps. It comes with buggy clips and a changing mat, too.
Crammed full of organic ingredients such as repairing arnica and soothing shea butter, this peppermint lip balm smells divine and you just know it can only be doing you good. It glides over the lips like melted butter, absorbs easily and a little goes a long way. Our go-to moisture fix, it can either be found on our bedside table or in our handbag. A hydration essential during pregnancy and post birth to relieve chapped lips.
Feeding is relentless during those first few weeks – whether bottle or breast, it can be tricky to find a position that suits both you and your baby, so support and comfort are key. Much like a mini bean bag, the tiny beads that make up the inner core of this pillow mean it is extremely malleable, providing support exactly where you need it, while the firmness can be adjusted by sliding the rubber stoppers at either end.
We used this pillow during pregnancy, too, as a back support during long car journeys or for placing between the knees to alleviate lower back pain in bed. The removable machine-washable cover means it’s easy to keep clean and it comes with a handy carry bag, making it a great travel companion.
Made from Mori’s signature bamboo and cotton mix fabric, this cosy sleepsuit has kept our little one snug but not overly warm at bedtime. Though it looks like it would swamp a newborn, poppers on the back mean it can be tucked up, cutting down the size. Poppers at the armpits also ensure a snug fit for smaller babies, giving you reassurance they can’t slip down inside.
Our favourite feature is the two-way zipper, which significantly speeds up nappy changes in the small hours. While not the cheapest option on the market, the high quality and the fact it fits little ones up to two years old make it a savvy purchase.
Anything that makes middle-of-the-night nappy changes easier is worth its weight in gold, and these sleepsuits are no exception. The clever gusset zips make it a doddle to change baby while they sleep.
The roll-down arm and leg cuffs grow with your baby, and the sleepsuit comes in a huge range of colours. Made of the softest fabric, which is kind to babies’ skin, this sleepsuits set is a great fail-safe gift.
With this lovely journal, new parents can get organised, documenting their pregnancy and their little one’s first years. The book has space to attach scan photos, capture hand and foot prints, and to write down name choices and birth stories. There’s also room to remember memories of the day baby was born, their first bath and their first steps, helping to mark everything from the mundane to the most memorable moments right up to five years old.
We chose the jungle version, which has lovely animal illustrations and gold gilded page edges, but there are woodland and sea themes available, too, along with multiple colour options.
Whether it’s for use in a cot or bassinet or to provide a soft surface for tummy time, you’ll need a trusty baby blanket. This one is made from organic cotton muslin material and has a lovely subtle and neutral seed print pattern that will complement any home. Larger than traditional muslin squares, at 1.2 metres in length, and made from multiple soft layers, it will keep your little one warm, making it a good option for tucking them into their pram or car seat.
Packing to travel with a baby is like a minor military operation. Do you really need it all? Probably not, but you’ll take it all just in case. That’s why we love this little set, which is full of mum and baby toiletry essentials in handy travel-size versions, and all in a stylish washbag. We packed it in our hospital bag to ensure we had some luxury products to hand to give us a pick-me-up after giving birth. Our favourite bits were the super moisturising mother’s balm and the hydrating face cream that helped prevent our skin from drying out while recovering in the sauna that is the maternity ward.
If you know a parent who can’t wait to take to social media to document their new arrival’s all-important milestones, this is the gift for them. The chic beechwood blocks will add a touch of elegance to any photo shoot. Also included is a hat and Mori’s signature clever zip sleepsuit, which opens at both the foot and neck to make it much easier to dress wriggling babies.
The set comes with built-in fold-over scratch mitts and the supersoft fabric stretches, which means your little one can wear it for longer. The accompanying baby book will help parents mark key moments, and it includes a height chart to hang in your nursery.
This is a super bundle of mum and baby bath essentials to nourish postpartum and baby skin. The sweet smelling stretch mark oil was our go-to product during pregnancy, and we slathered on the body butter post-birth to give our dehydrated skin a much-needed boost. Our favourite product, however, was the calming baby oil. We added a few drops to bath water and used it during a post-bath massage to help baby wind down before bed.
This cute set, complete with short-sleeved vest, babygrow, blanket, hat and booties features an adorable bear face design, making it an excellent choice for a photo session when leaving hospital.
We particularly liked the star-print blanket, which was warm enough to keep baby cosy and the perfect thickness for swaddling to help little ones settle to sleep. Made from the softest organic cotton, it washes well and doesn’t lose its shape.
Bathtime with a slippery, wriggling newborn can be a daunting task, and we were frequently left a bit frazzled when our tiny tester screamed each time they were lifted out of the water. However, the soft, double layered cotton and bamboo Cuddledry makes drying and transferring little ones to changing stations seamless and stress free.
The biggest baby towel we’ve come across – it’s the same size as a standard adult towel – it attaches to you like an apron with poppers around your neck, keeping you dry and your hands free while bathing your baby. When bathtime is over, you simply scoop up your little one onto your chest and hug them dry. A firm favourite in our household.
If you’re keen to help stimulate and promote your newborn’s brain development but don’t know where to start, you’re probably not alone. This clever box takes that stress away. It is packed with sensory items that will get your little one engaged in play from day one. We were thrilled to see our baby fixated on the black-and-white flashcards the day we arrived home from hospital. The cards have now become a permanent fixture in our buggy and during nappy changes, while the fold-out board made early, often challenging, tummy sessions much calmer. The bath tile stickers are a handy distraction for any little ones who struggle in the tub, too.
While you’ll be a few months off weaning, this beautiful wooden set will make the often daunting move to solid food more palatable. The bowl has a handy suction bottom, which means you can secure it to any hard surface to keep it in place. The soft silicon fork and spoon tips are easy on baby’s sensitive gums, and the smooth bamboo handles make them easy for tiny hands to grip. All items are dishwasher-safe, making cleaning easy, too.
Resuable period pants specifically designed for postpartum bleeding, these high-waisted beauties not only look great, they gently support your sensitive tummy as it recovers from birth. The supportive front panel is also kind to C-section scars, protecting them from any irritation. Designed for super heavy flow, they can hold up to 12 tampons’ worth of blood (remember to steer clear of tampons in the weeks after birth, to avoid infection) and can be worn for up to 24 hours, although a maximum of 12 hours is recommended.
We were new to period pants but these did not disappoint, helping us to feel fresh, dry and, most importantly, leak-free. We were worried about cleanliness but we needn’t have been, and the breathable fabric prevented any bad odours. Easy to clean, you simply rinse them in cold water after use then pop them in your washing machine.
Mums with babies who like to contact nap need look no further, as this fashionable baby wrap will have you hands-free again in less than a minute (after a bit of practice). Since we got the hang of the wrapping technique (thanks to the helpful online tutorials), we haven’t looked back.
This sling is an ideal option for outings where a bulky buggy is not practical; for feeding on the go or simply a lovely way for you and your partner to bond with your baby. We like to use it to keep our little one upright after feeding, to help relieve stubborn wind. Made from a single length of fabric, it is soft, stretchy and supportive for you and your little one and has none of the faff of clips and multiple straps that come with much bulkier carriers.
OK, slippers may not be at the top of most people’s gift wishlist but hear us out. In the first few weeks after giving birth, you’ll likely spend a lot of time at home adjusting to life with a little one. So, comfortable clothing and easy-to-slip-on footwear is a must.
We loved the plush feel of the cushioned inner, which is made from the softest Australian wool. The rubber sole also meant we didn’t need to switch to proper shoes when making a quick dash to empty the nappy bin. You’ll be glad of this little luxury on the labour ward, too, where they will provide some much-needed home comfort as you recover.
Made from 100 per cent cotton fabric with satin tabs, this comforter is a stylish option for those who want to avoid the often-garish alternatives. Not too big and not too small, these 25cm squares are an ideal size for introducing babies to new textures and for keeping small hands occupied in the pram and during tummy time. We really liked the selection of beautiful designs, which are hand printed by artists in India and Nepal.
Once the blurry haze of the first, often chaotic, days at home has lifted, you’ll likely be desperate to get back to some normality and show off your little one to the world. However, thanks to the infamous unpredictability of Britain’s weather, you’ll want to wrap your precious bundle up warm. This snuggly quilted pram suit is just the ticket, with built-in hood and fold-back hand and foot mitts. Useful double zips that run its entire length mean you won’t have to wrestle your little one into it, while adorable bear ears on the hood finish off the cute look.
This triple pack of pocket-sized squares is great for boosting your baby’s brain development while on the go. Soft for tiny hands and easily attached (with Velcro straps) to your buggy or car seat, each square features a black-and-white pattern suitable for babies up to four months old, while, on the other side, there are primary colours for babies aged five months or more.
Each square contains a different sensory aid – a mirror, rattle or crinkle fabric feature to keep babies entertained when they are old enough to start reaching and grabbing for them. These are perfect for calming little ones and keeping them distracted during car journeys and walks.
When the house is a mess and life with a newborn feels like chaos, this luxurious gift basket will bring an element of calm to your home. The dreamy lavender, clary sage and chamomile scent of the candle will banish the scent of smelly nappies, while the room mist is a great addition to your hospital bag to help create a relaxing birthing atmosphere and make a sterile hospital environment more homely.
The set comes in a lovely hand-woven seagrass basket, which makes for an attractive storage option after the products have been used.
We are painfully aware of the terror that can take over during pregnancy, when you start to wonder if what you are eating, drinking or using on your skin could be harming your unborn child. It’s therefore reassuring to find brands such as Sweet Bee, which creates organic products that can be used on everyone, from six-month-olds to grandmothers.
We became obsessed with the brand’s lavender-scented “sweet sleep” magnesium butter during pregnancy – which calmed issues such as restless legs syndrome – and we have continued to use. We also found it effective when applying a small amount to our baby’s feet, leaving them more relaxed and setting them up for a deeper sleep.
Lumie is best known for its lights designed to combat SAD (seasonal affective disorder), promoting the natural sleep cycle by mimicking the rising and setting of the sun. Given that little ones are known for their unpredictable sleep patterns, the company has used the same technology to encourage healthy circadian rhythms in kids. The result is an effective, rest-inducing nightlight, which is simple to use and looks super cute.
Not only does it minimise blue light (which is notorious for prolonging wakefulness) in your child’s bedroom, you can set a handy “sunset” dimming feature to gradually wind them down for some much-needed shut-eye, too.
If there’s one thing new mums appreciate, it’s having things close to hand. The last thing you want while pushing a screaming baby in the rain is to be fumbling about in your pockets for your phone or keys.
This elegant caddy affixes easily, at hand height, to any pram, giving you swift and easy access to your essentials. We like that it has a compartment for a cup or bottle and that it can be zipped up, both for security and in case of rain. Its faux leather finish makes it a lot chicer than your standard pram caddy, but it also makes it feel sturdier, and it’s just as practical, too.
An ereader is, admittedly, not your typical postpartum essential but we’ve found it to be a godsend, from those initial few weeks all the way up to toddler bedtimes.
New mums, particularly those who are breastfeeding, will find they spend a lot of time on the sofa, as their little one drifts drowsily from boob to boob.
Inevitably, this can lead to hours spent gazing, zombie-like, at one’s phone – doom-scrolling or trundling depressingly down Google rabbit holes. That is, unless you have a good book to get stuck into.
Kobo has a range of different ereaders, from the deluxe elipsa – which enables you to annotate books and documents using a stylus – to the more wallet-friendly Clara, which is more than sufficient for a new mum’s needs.
The biggest selling point for Kobo, compared with the likes of Kindle, is it is compatible with Libby, the app that lets users access free ebooks via their chosen library. The result is an endless supply of reading material and a far more fulfilling pastime than social media hopping.
New mums can end up spending an ungodly amount of time in their pyjamas, so, it’s worth investing in a good pair. Kyte’s bamboo rayon sets are sumptuously soft and can be worn during pregnancy and beyond. The breathable fabric is 3C cooler than cotton, which, honestly, makes a big difference during those uncomfortable third-trimester weeks. We also liked that they can go in the drier, which means fewer clothes to hang up when you’re juggling endless vests and sleep suits.
Avoiding screen time is one of the great challenges of parenthood, but the alternatives for keeping your baby or child happy on long journeys, for example, can be messy and impractical.
Enter: the Yoto mini, which can be used from the moment your baby’s born and for years to come. This handy player is the perfect travel companion, fitting easily into bags or pockets, and so easy to use, a toddler can do it (which is the whole point).
A number of newborn-friendly music and story cards can be bought via the Yoto website – simply insert a card into the player (or use the dedicated phone app) to play calming, soothing tracks. As your child grows, they can listen to their favourite stories on demand, slotting the cards in all by themselves and feeling like a real grown-up.
Yoto’s larger players (£89.99, Yotoplay.com) also feature a nightlight, digital clock and free ‘radio’ channels, meaning your little one can enjoy unlimited audio, even if they don’t have their cards to hand.
Eating healthy, regular meals can suddenly feel like a near-impossible task when you’re grappling with parenthood, so, Pow has created the ultimate bundles for ensuring optimum nutrition and convenience for new mums. The collection for parents with babies aged 0-3 months has been specifically designed to be free from any foods that may cause discomfort in breastfed babies. It includes a week’s worth of dinners and healthy snacks for two people, with flexitarian dishes including chicken tapenade and grass-fed lamb moussaka, plus there are vegan alternatives available.
We loved how well thought-out the offerings were, and were amazed at their tastiness, despite excluding what we’d often consider to be key ingredients (for example, garlic). Pow also does a bundle for parents with babies aged four months plus, which are a little more adventurous but equally wholesome.
Meal brand Cook also offers new parent meal bundles. Although, the focus here is more on comfort than optimum nutrition. Its ‘seven nights of meals’ box features some of the brand’s top-sellers, including macaroni and cheese, mushroom risotto and classic lasagne. You get two single servings of each dish, which is handy if you don’t feel like sharing or are facing an evening of solo parenting.
We were gifted this box by colleagues at work, and we think it’s the perfect maternity-leave send-off. However, Cook also does vouchers if you want to give your recipient the flexibility of choosing their own meals.
The brand has become the king of frozen dinners for a reason – it offers everything from wholesome curries to decadent desserts, meaning your new parents will be spoilt for choice.
Finding time to shower is enough of a challenge during those initial first weeks of motherhood, so, the thought of indulging in a spa treatment might seem laughable.
While it’s true you might need to park dreams of decadent days away for a while, there’s no reason why the pampering can’t come to you.
Urban massage offers pregnancy and postnatal massages, facials and osteopathy sessions, to give expectant or new mums some much-needed TLC.
We loved being able to enjoy a nap from the comfort of our own home following an ultra-relaxing prenatal massage. When you’re heavily pregnant or snatching a brief break from your baby, ‘me time’ is the ultimate luxury, especially when it’s this convenient.
Binibamba has amassed something of a cult following, thanks to its beautifully crafted ‘snugglers’ – luxury sheepskins that promise to keep your baby perfectly warm in their pram. However, we fell in love with the brand’s matching “mama” and “milk” booties. These shearling slipper booties are like a warm hug for your feet and come in both women’s and baby’s sizes. Our only bugbear is that they don’t make them for older children or men, which seems a little exclusionary. Ultimately, though, for new mums and babies, they are a dream to wear – we put them on during our final weeks of pregnancy and basically haven’t taken them off since.
Without a doubt, the best gift for new mums is the Stokke tripp trapp. Much more than just a high-chair, it became our go-to safe place to put baby while we were eating dinner or preparing meals, so we could keep our little one in sight.
A close second favourite was the Sleepytroll baby rocker, which provided a much-needed helping hand when it came to settling our little one. For putting mum’s recovery first, we can’t fault Mum Bub Hub’s postpartum bundle, which is packed with practical items to aid mum’s recuperation after birth – something that all too often gets overlooked amid the joy of welcoming a precious new family member.
