These cosy beds will help your children sleep comfortably for years to come
While The Lullaby Trust recommends your child sleeps in your room for the first six months, it won’t be long until you need to make your next big baby purchase – a cot or cot bed.
For many parents, a cot bed is a better choice than a standard cot. A cot will typically last you until your child is around two years old (or until they start to show signs of wanting to launch themselves over the bars). Cot beds, on the other hand, are designed to transform into a toddler bed when your child outgrows the cot.
Those cot beds typically last another couple of years, until your child is around four. In some cases, expansion packs can be purchased separately to ensure the bed lasts even longer, sometimes to the ages of 8 or 10.
Some will come with extra features, too, including drawers that slide underneath the base for storage, hanging rails for towels and clothes, and baby-safe teething rails. In some cases, you can also purchase a baby changing station base to place on the top of the cot, which makes an excellent space saver.
Much of your decision will rest on budget, the features you want from a cot bed, and how much space you have at home. However, there are a lot of options out there, and it can be hard to pick the right one. We tested a range of cot beds to work out which is best. We can’t promise your nights will always be peaceful, but our picks of the best cot beds at least bring a safe and comfortable snooze.
Our testers reviewed dozens of cot beds, focusing on key features such as quality, durability, functionality, longevity, design, and how easy they were to build and later transform into a toddler bed. In some cases, where the bed came with a recommended mattress, our reviewers also tested this for breathability, firmness and comfort.
They also contemplated the care and maintenance of the cot. Life with a baby can be messy, so being able to wipe the bed clean is a must. Since most cot beds typically cost between £300 and £600, value for money was also a key consideration.
With everything you need from birth to four years, the beautiful yet functional coxley cot bed is our top pick. Not only does it come in a neutral, hand-crafted design that lends itself well to existing nursery furniture, but it’s made from super-sturdy, durable oak, which feels solid and supportive enough to withstand the weight of an energetic toddler.
With two people and enough space to lay out all the parts, this was also a straightforward, fuss-free build. The cot offers three adjustable mattress heights, and we were impressed with the depth of the lowest setting. There are teething rails on either side, so you can rest assured that your baby’s growing teeth won’t damage the wood, and there are practical hanging rails at either end of the cot, as well as a built-in space for items like books, toys and blankets.
If you’re building a nursery from scratch, there are matching pieces of furniture to choose from, too, including a changing table and wardrobe. When your child is ready to make the transition, this cot converts well into an independent bed that looks great and feels sturdy.
At £599, this bed isn’t cheap, and you’ll need to purchase a mattress separately, which already adds to the pretty hefty price. However, the mattress is standard size, which makes it easier to look elsewhere for a less expensive option.
With cool, soft curves and contrasting-colour legs, this sleek, Scandi-inspired cot bed is both aesthetically pleasing and functional. We trialled the design in the beautiful hand-painted grey/teak colourway, which proved robust and offered lots of space for our mini tester to roll around.
The modern design offers three base heights as a cot, though the lowest position is probably the safest once the baby can roll and pull themselves up, as this is shallower than some of the other designs we tried. It then transforms quickly and easily into a toddler bed with the included conversion kit, and the teak wax finish is wipeable.
We didn’t find this the easiest to put together – the instructions weren’t the clearest in some areas – but the only item required is an Allen key, which comes included in the box. There were also one or two pieces that didn’t appear to line up. Despite these issues, the quality and craftsmanship match the price tag, with a weighty, solid frame and sturdy base.
Together with stockist CuddleCo’s recommended mattress (the Mother & Baby first gold anti-allergy foam mattress, £89, Cuddleco.co.uk), you have a beautiful, sturdy cot bed that feels like it will last for years. The bonus, of course, is that you don’t have to purchase any extra parts to extend its life.
Made from FSC-certified solid wood, this cot has two base heights and converts easily into a stylish toddler bed or snug sofa by removing one side. You can also purchase a toddler guard separately to prevent any midnight tumbles, though we wouldn’t say the base height is so far off the ground that it’s necessary.
We love everything about the design – the sleek and modern Nordic-inspired aesthetic, the playful angled feet, and the fact that it comes in five different colourways that extend beyond white and grey. The finish is excellent, too – there’s no doubt this is a piece of furniture that will withstand the bumps and knocks of family life year after year.
Of all the cots we tested, this was one of the easiest to assemble, with clear and concise instructions. It took around 45 minutes to put together single-handedly.
Our only gripe is that adding a recommended mattress will bump up the cost anywhere between £149 to £299, and since the mattress size for this cot is slightly smaller than standard, you may be limited if you choose to look elsewhere. That said, you’ll have three high-quality Boori options to choose from. Overall, it’s an impressively sturdy product that looks good and is built to last.
If you’re looking for a robust cot bed that feels solid, is well-made and looks good, this westport design from Silver Cross is an excellent investment purchase. Founded in 1877, this renowned British brand is a go-to for royals and celebs alike.
Thanks to the minimalist design, it took just over an hour to put together, with simple-to-follow instructions and an Allen key included. When it’s time to move on from the cot, switching it to a toddler bed proved to be equally straightforward, with a high-quality wood finish. Plus, the statement white slats and warm oak finish guarantee it will look great in any nursery.
It’s already expensive, and the price is bumped up by the fact that the mattress is sold separately. However, the mattress is incredible. We tested one of the brand’s mattresses and found that it’s far superior to cheaper beds, so it could be worth the extra cost.
This classic cot bed centrepiece is elegant and well-made. It has a gorgeous pearlised white finish, sleigh-bed-style curves, and a handy drawer underneath that offers ample space for baby essentials such as bedding and sleepsuits.
It also comes with a wide choice of mattress options – we tested the hypoallergenic “finest” pocket-spring mattress, which raises the price somewhat, but it’s still one of the cheapest we tested. It’s breathable, supportive, and soft, with a machine-washable topper. Most importantly, our baby tester proved to be very comfortable on it.
Assembling this cot bed took around an hour and a half, and we were happy with the instructions and hardware provided to piece it together.
For the price point, it feels excellent quality – there are three mattress heights, the wood frame is solid, and the slats are durable, passing many a bounce test from our excitable 13-month-old tester. Once the baby has grown out of the cot function, this swiftly converts into an equally sturdy toddler bed.
There isn’t a choice of colours, but if you’re looking for a classic white, handsome piece of furniture that offers excellent value for money, this is a good option.
The award-winning snüzkot comes in a range of cool colourways, all featuring the brand’s signature curvy shape and stylish Scandinavian aesthetic. It’s also more compact than the other cot beds we tested, making it perfect for smaller nurseries or those with limited space.
As such, the internal dimensions aren’t standard size, which means you’re limited to purchasing the brand’s own snuzsurface mattress (from £139.95, Snuz.co.uk). However, that mattress has won countless awards for its breathability and adjustable firmness. You’ll also find a selection of extras to choose from, including a wide range of bedding.
The instructions aren’t the clearest to follow, but with a little patience, we had this up in just over an hour, with the help of an extra hand. It transforms easily from a solid and cosy cot with three adjustable mattress heights to a minimalist but equally sturdy toddler bed suitable for little ones aged up to four. It can then be adjusted into a junior bed for children up to 10 years old, with the separate purchase of an extension kit (£79.95, Snuz.co.uk).
At the cheaper end of the scale, this cool cot is without doubt value for money, particularly if you’re looking for a modern, space-saving design that’ll stand the test of time. It’s versatile, durable and functional, as well as being great to look at. A good investment piece.
Stokke’s updated version of the best-selling sleepi crib is made from solid beech wood. The curved edges mean no sharp corners, and there’s a perforated mattress bottom to maximise air circulation.
This bed also has four mattress levels when it’s in cot mode – a clear upgrade on the three most cot beds have, while the lockable and removable wheels make this possibly the easiest cot ever to manoeuvre, should you want to start with it in your room before moving into the baby’s nursery.
We tested the sleepi V3 in natural wood, but there are three Scandi-inspired finishes to choose from, including white and grey. When turning it into a toddler bed, all you need to do is remove part of the side rails.
The higher price point makes this a luxury purchase, and it’s slightly let down by the fact there’s no mattress included within that total cost – you’ll have to purchase that separately for an eye-watering £199, and with its unique oval shape, you don’t exactly have a wealth of other options. However, if budget isn’t an issue, you can also pick up extras such as the mesh liner, bedding and accessories to go with it.
For those looking to make the most of a smaller space, Stokke also offers the more compact mini V3 (£335, Johnlewis.com), which can be converted to a toddler bed with an extension pack.
Size: The most popular internal dimensions for a cot bed are 140cm x 70cm. However, not every brand sticks to this size. You should always check that the cot fits in the nursery, with space to move it around to convert it into a bed.
Length of use: A cot bed generally lasts until the age of four, but there are options out there that extend to five, eight and even 10 years with an expansion pack. You’ll find that the cost of one of these is much less than buying a whole new bed and mattress, so consider how long you might need it.
Extra features: Some cots will come with extra features included, such as teething rails, under-bed drawers and lockable castors or wheels for moving around the house. You can also sometimes purchase extras separately – look out for items such as baby changing tops, which save you having to buy a changing unit.
Mattress: As your baby’s cot bed will likely be used for at least four years, it’s important to spend time choosing the right mattress. Most brands will recommend their own mattresses, and often these are best. However, they’re very expensive; in some cases, it could be more feasible to purchase one separately. Whichever option you choose, always make sure the mattress is firm, flat and fits snugly inside the cot, with no gaps on either side. Whatever you do, you need to buy a new mattress, as second-hand baby mattresses are unsafe.
Ease of assembly: If you’re used to piecing together flatpack furniture, you should have no problems assembling a cot bed. However, some are notably easier to put together than others, and many will require you to store all the extra pieces that will allow you to later convert it into a toddler bed, so make sure you keep the instructions and any additional panels, nuts, and bolts in one place.
When it comes to choosing the perfect cot bed, there is something for every pocket and every style of nursery, so it pays to think about what is most important to you. The Mamas & Papas coxley cotbed was our overall winner, thanks to its quality, beautiful aesthetic, ease of assembly and because its mattress is a standard size (something that always makes buying bedding easier). That said, it is at the more expensive end of the scale, and there are options out there, such as the Snüz snüzkot, which may suit smaller households and budgets.
