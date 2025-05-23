While The Lullaby Trust recommends your child sleeps in your room for the first six months, it won’t be long until you need to make your next big baby purchase – a cot or cot bed.

For many parents, a cot bed is a better choice than a standard cot. A cot will typically last you until your child is around two years old (or until they start to show signs of wanting to launch themselves over the bars). Cot beds, on the other hand, are designed to transform into a toddler bed when your child outgrows the cot.

Those cot beds typically last another couple of years, until your child is around four. In some cases, expansion packs can be purchased separately to ensure the bed lasts even longer, sometimes to the ages of 8 or 10.

Some will come with extra features, too, including drawers that slide underneath the base for storage, hanging rails for towels and clothes, and baby-safe teething rails. In some cases, you can also purchase a baby changing station base to place on the top of the cot, which makes an excellent space saver.

Much of your decision will rest on budget, the features you want from a cot bed, and how much space you have at home. However, there are a lot of options out there, and it can be hard to pick the right one. We tested a range of cot beds to work out which is best. We can’t promise your nights will always be peaceful, but our picks of the best cot beds at least bring a safe and comfortable snooze.

How we tested

Our testers reviewed dozens of cot beds, focusing on key features such as quality, durability, functionality, longevity, design, and how easy they were to build and later transform into a toddler bed. In some cases, where the bed came with a recommended mattress, our reviewers also tested this for breathability, firmness and comfort.

They also contemplated the care and maintenance of the cot. Life with a baby can be messy, so being able to wipe the bed clean is a must. Since most cot beds typically cost between £300 and £600, value for money was also a key consideration.

