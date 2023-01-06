It’s safe to say that as a parent to a young child, your hands go through the mill – from constantly picking up and cradling your bundle of joy, to changing nappies and cleaning bottles, paws are in high demand.

All hands require that extra bit of TLC during the winter. In the cold weather, while our body does its best to get blood circulation to our vital organs, it changes the amount of blood circulated in our hands. Hence your poor fingers turning into cold, numb, chip-like appendages.

But if you’ve ever fumbled around to take your gloves off to tend to your baby’s needs / answer your phone et al while out on a crisp winter’s walk, you won’t be the first parent to neglect your own needs – or at the risk of faff, not bother wearing them at all.

However, there is an answer. Allow us to introduce pram gloves, which come in the shape of a handmuff, mitts or mittens that attach to your pushchair’s handlebar and are, quite simply, a godsend. This invention means parents’ hands can be free at the drop of a dummy while simultaneously keeping hard-working paws toasty and clocking up the pushchair mileage. And to top it all off, there’s a multitude of stylish options on the market, giving your pushchair the ultimate winter accessory.

From all-in-one handmuffs with eye-catching prints to sheepskin-lined mittens, pimp your pushchair and treat your hardworking hands to a little luxury, with our round-up of the very best pram gloves.

How we tested

Alongside our trusty Joolz geo (though these pram gloves should fit on most models of pushchairs or strollers), we wrapped ourselves, little ones and pushchairs up and faced the elements to test a range of pram handmuffs, mittens and mitts.

While the concept is wonderfully simple, we weighed up how easy the products were to attach, how secure they felt and how warm and happy the materials made our hands. Like all accessories, style comes into play, and given your pushchair is likely to have set you back a few pounds, price came into consideration too. Here are the ones that got our hands up.

The best pram mitts for 2023 are: