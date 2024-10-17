8 best kids’ snow boots to keep little feet warm and dry all winter

Whether you’re battling cold and icy conditions in the UK or going abroad for some snowsports, the best kids’ snow boots will ensure little feet stay warm and dry, and your winter outings don’t get cut short.

Aside from being comfortable and waterproof, kids’ snow shoes should feature a thick tread, for the ultimate grip in icy conditions – outdoor adventures shouldn’t have to come to an end just because the weather’s taken a turn for the worse, after all.

Next up, you want to look at the warmth of the boot. Those lined with fleece or similar are going to protect against the cold coming up from the ground. We’ve all experienced how chilly wellies can be in the snow – this is what you want to avoid with snow boots.

Think about what socks – thick ski socks or everyday cotton pairs – your child is going to be wearing with their snow boots, too, so you can make sure there’s still a snug fit with whichever socks they’ll be donning.

With all this in mind, keep scrolling for our pick of the best kids’ snow boots for getting your little ones winter-ready.

How we tested

open image in gallery We enlisted some mini testers to put a range of kids’ snow boots through their paces ( The Independent/Zoe Phillimore )

From slashing in puddles to going on longer walks, our young testers had great fun trying out a range of kids’ snow boots. As for us adults, we kept an eye on comfort and warmth levels during longer use – our mini testers happily told us if they felt the cold. We also looked at durability, quality and price, to bring you the boots that offer the best value for money.

The best kids’ snow boots for 2024 are: