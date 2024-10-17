8 best kids’ snow boots to keep little feet warm and dry all winter

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Find cosy, waterproof designs with a good amount of grip
Whether you’re battling cold and icy conditions in the UK or going abroad for some snowsports, the best kids’ snow boots will ensure little feet stay warm and dry, and your winter outings don’t get cut short.
Aside from being comfortable and waterproof, kids’ snow shoes should feature a thick tread, for the ultimate grip in icy conditions – outdoor adventures shouldn’t have to come to an end just because the weather’s taken a turn for the worse, after all.
Next up, you want to look at the warmth of the boot. Those lined with fleece or similar are going to protect against the cold coming up from the ground. We’ve all experienced how chilly wellies can be in the snow – this is what you want to avoid with snow boots.
Think about what socks – thick ski socks or everyday cotton pairs – your child is going to be wearing with their snow boots, too, so you can make sure there’s still a snug fit with whichever socks they’ll be donning.
With all this in mind, keep scrolling for our pick of the best kids’ snow boots for getting your little ones winter-ready.
From slashing in puddles to going on longer walks, our young testers had great fun trying out a range of kids’ snow boots. As for us adults, we kept an eye on comfort and warmth levels during longer use – our mini testers happily told us if they felt the cold. We also looked at durability, quality and price, to bring you the boots that offer the best value for money.
Mountain Warehouse has created these snow boots for very chilly conditions. If you’re off to the Alps or Lapland this winter, these are worth packing in your suitcase. They feature Mountain Warehouse’s IsoDry technology on the upper, meaning they’re designed to be waterproof and breathable.
Our mini tester loved the fun print on these snow boots and found them easy to put on, thanks to the elasticated fastening. The lower part of the shoe is moulded as one part, so water can’t find a way in. The lugs (aka tread) on these snow boots are noticeably thicker than a lot of kids’ snow boots in this line-up, too – perfect for trudging through proper snow and ice.
If your kids grow faster than the speed of light, you might not want to fork out loads for snow boots. This budget-friendly pair is a great option. Durable enough to last a whole season before they inevitably no longer fit, these boots come in three colourways: coral, orange and blue. There’s a Velcro side fastening, for frustration-free dressing. The fleece lining is nice and warm but the boots are only snowproof, which means they’re water-resistant but not waterproof. They tested well enough, though, lasting through a wet autumn walk quite well. There is a modest tread, meaning they’re perfectly grippy in muddy conditions, too.
As soon as these boots arrived, our mini tester donned them and stomped around the house. They loved how immediately comfortable they were, and they sure are easy for independent dressing, as they just slide on like wellies. What elevates these boots beyond mere welly status, though, is the fact they’re lined with a wool mix (30 per cent wool, 70 per cent polyester). Wool makes the boots naturally antibacterial and is fantastic at keeping feet temperate, so they don’t overheat. The upper fabric part of the boots is water-resistant rather than waterproof, which means, while they’re great for splashing in puddles, they’re not the best for trudging through rain and snow that covers them.
Robust and durable, these snow boots are clearly well-made. The upper part of the shoe is constructed from vegan ‘suede’, while the lower part of the boot is made from rubber. Our little tester traipsed through every puddle they could find during a 45-minute woodland walk, and the boots stood up to the test well. The fleece inner is removable, which means our mini tester could put the fleece on like a sock, then slide their whole foot into the shoe. Along with the elasticated, drawstring fastening, this made independent dressing easy for our seven-year-old. The tread on these boots is decent, with enough bite to cope with extremely slippery conditions.
We liked the retro aesthetic of these moon-boot-style snow boots. Our younger tester loved that these boots were easy to put on, too – a Velcro opening helps with this. The boots are made from synthetic fibres, so they’re terrifically lightweight, which is ideal for younger children. There’s a fairly decent tread on the outer sole, allowing it to grip pretty well in slippery conditions. Our tester reported that the boots were comfortable to wear, and this particular tester is not known for tolerating anything mildly uncomfortable. As the lining is polyester, the boots are not massively breathable, so, they’re best for chilly winter days. While the boots are water-repellent, they’re not waterproof – they’ve been made to trudge about in light snow but won’t be as effective in rainy weather.
These boots come in tiny sizes suitable for babies and toddlers and have been thoughtfully designed with this age group in mind. The Velcro strap undoes to reveal a wider Velcro opening that makes it easy to get on even very resistant toddlers. The double Velcro closure gives snug security around babies’ ankles, too. The lining is fleece, making it snug and warm for little toes – especially important if your toddler is sitting still in the pram at times. The foot is moulded in one part, meaning cracks are not going to appear as quickly. They certainly kept our tiny tester’s feet dry while they ran through puddles at top speed. Note the upper fabric section is water-repellent rather than waterproof.
We were impressed with these snow boots from Next. They’re treated with Hydroguard, making them completely waterproof. This was put to the test during some very rainy days, and our tester’s socks always came out of the boot bone dry. The faux-fur lining is very soft – some of the gentlest out of all the boots in this round-up. This was great for our sensory-sensitive tester, and they didn’t complain about their feet overheating or being cold, either. The memory foam inner sole helped them feel super cosy, too. There’s a nice chunky grip on these boots, yet they remain fairly lightweight.
Taking the belt and braces approach, these snow boots are completely waterproof with taped seams and a waterproof membrane. These are fantastic if you’re going to very chilly climes. We loved how supportive they are – perfect for long walks and hikes. The lining has been created with IsoTherm, which is what Mountain Warehouse uses in a lot of its thermal clothing. The boots are as snug as can be, without being bulky or sweaty. Elastic laces make these easy for kids who aren’t quite at the shoelace-tying stage. Our mini tester loved being able to put on these boots independently, ready for walks during testing.
The Whistler snow boots ticked all our boxes, as they’re fully waterproof, warm and grippy. They’re also well made and come at a really great price. All of the Moutain Warehouse boots we tried offered great value for money, especially the caribou single-stripe adaptive snow boot. For tiny toddler feet, we also loved the JoJo Maman Bebe snow boots, while Next’s faux-fur-lined boots offered great protection from the elements.
