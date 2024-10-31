14 best women’s snow boots to keep feet warm and dry this winter

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Whether you’re heading to cooler climes or walking the dog in the park, we’ve found footwear to suit
Winter is coming but if you’ve got great snow boots on your feet, you’ll never fear the cold or ice, whether you’re jetting off on a winter sports holiday in the Alps or just battling the elements during a dog walk in the park. The best snow boot should be three things: warm, weatherproof and grippy, and we’ve found some great options that are just that.
Waterproofing is key if you’re going to be stomping about in deeper snow. Look for boots that are labelled as fully waterproof, which means they’ll repel snow and rain – boots labelled ‘snowproof’ or ‘water-resistant’ may only be able to deal with light snowfall.
Next, you need a good grip on ice – choose tough, chunky soles made of rubber, with deep lugs (the grooves or indentations in the sole) to help stop you from slipping. As with hiking boots, good snow boots often use branded technology such as Gore-Tex waterproofing and Vibram or Michelin soles, and these are all reliable choices.
Just like thermal clothing, the best snow boots will also ensure warmth when winter temperatures dip below zero. Snow boots sometimes come with a temperature rating, such as -10C, which indicates the minimum temperatures in which they will perform well. Otherwise, look for boots with built-in insulation, such as PrimaLoft, or textiles such as sheepskin fleece or felt.
Snow boots should feel comfortable and roomy, with plenty of space for thick socks and no rubbing or tightness, especially at the heel or toes. Take ski socks with you when trying on winter boots and look for designs that ideally lace up tightly at the ankle, to stop falling snow getting at your socks.
Well-made snow boots can often cost upwards of £150 but, if you’re working outside or spending a lot of time in the snow this winter, it’ll be worth spending as much as you can afford on good boots that will last. That said, here, we’ve included some great winter boot options that cost less and are perfect for wearing as casual boots for cold walks or snow day fun in the city, too.
We tried out each pair of boots in cold and wet conditions and wore each model for a hike that was at least five miles long. We looked for instant warmth, good grip on slippery surfaces, and full waterproofing, as well as a snug, adjustable fit.
If you’ve got a keen eye for a bargain, snap up Mountain Warehouse’s snowflake boots. Despite costing four times less than the most expensive snow boots in our round-up, this pair still delivers on warmth and waterproofing, with a waterproof membrane to keep snow out and enough insulated filling to keep feet cosy in mountain conditions. Mountain Warehouse reckons these boots can hold up in temperatures as low as -30C, but we didn’t have the opportunity to confirm that during testing. We found they dealt with temperatures of -5C brilliantly, though. Their fuss-free looks in black make them easy to wear daily in winter, too.
Working outdoors in a blizzard? You need a snow boot with plenty of technical bells and whistles. Just after something cosy to wear for the commute or on country walks when it’s chilly? You can get away with something far more casual, such as Hey Dude’s rather cute Wendy peak apres. These attractive boots have a smart suede outer and a faux-shearling lining that feels lovely. A thick bouncy sole feels springy underfoot, while elasticated laces make it easy to get these boots on and off. There’s no waterproofing, but these boots are water-resistant enough to wear during light snowfall.
All-American brand Danner make seriously gorgeous hiking boots that you’ll want to show off. The shearling-lined version of the brand’s popular mountain pass boot is like wearing your favourite leather hiker, just made winter-ready with a thick wool lining, plus added insulation, to instantly trap in heat and keep feet warm all day. The sole is Vibram and offers great grip, while Gore-Tex repels rain and snow. If you want a snow boot that can take on extreme weather but still looks lovely, this pair is worth the spend.
Perhaps the most eye-catching, and definitely the chunkiest, snow boots we tested, this pair will get you noticed. With big bouncy soles, adjustable lace tops, zipped sides and an oversized shearling lining, lots of premium materials go into this good-looker, which is made from premium water-resistant Australian sheepskin with waterproof rubber trim. Looks aside, these boots are warm and waterproof enough to be a practical choice, too. Grip is limited, however – if you want something for cold-weather walking, try Emu’s Dongara 2.0 (£199, Emuaustralia.com).
The Keen Greta WP boot packs in everything we look for in a snow boot. Designed to tackle harsh weather, the waterproof leather exterior and cozy insulation of this hiker-style boot kept feet dry and warm in freezing conditions during testing. There’s excellent grip, too, even on slick ice, thanks to the shoe’s all-terrain outsole. Leather outers feel like wearing hiking boots, while the tall-cut and insulated top of the Greta traps in heat nicely above your ankles and stops snow or rain getting at your socks. A taller version is also available.
Meet the perfect winter wellington. Muck Boot’s Artic style takes the total waterproofing of rubber and adds a tough Vibram sole for great grip, even on mud and ice. Plus, there’s a warm lining, to keep toes toasty. Unlike many rubber boots, these are comfortable to wear when you’re walking longer distances, although the boots aren’t really breathable – switch to a non-insulated pair of Muck Boots during mild conditions. We’d also recommend trying a size up, if you want to wear these with thick socks. If you work outdoors, these wellies will keep you out in the fresh air in comfort all winter.
Most of us are out and about in mild conditions during winter and don’t need to reach for boots that can tackle extreme temperatures. If, however, you’re off abroad to ski or explore, or you work outside during the coldest conditions, you’ll need something that really can deal with freezing weather. On test, we found The North Face’s Chilkat boot to be one of the best, with 400g of insulation to protect feet, a waterproof lining and a high-cut, fleece-lined collar. These boots are also snowshoe-compatible. Take note – all that good stuff does make these boots quite heavy.
Xtratuf is new to the UK market but these rubber boots already have a legion of fans in the brand’s homeland of Alaska, where conditions are notoriously extreme. During testing, we loved the thick fleecy lining, plus the heavy-duty soles that you can walk and work in. What really stood out here, though, was the amazing grip – you can stand confidently on wet, slippery and icy surfaces. A great wellie for farming, fishing, dog walks and mucky work as well as for snow and winter walks, this is one boot you’ll find yourself popping on all winter.
Meet a boot that means business. Lined with a generous 400g of Primaloft synthetic insulation, Danner’s cloud cap provides instant welcome warmth even on bitterly cold days, and feels as soft as wearing a down jacket wrapped around your feet. Vibram Arctic grip rubber outsoles provided the best grip of any boot on test, holding fast on the slickest ice, so you can stride about confidently in the cold. A waterproof membrane stops snow seeping inside, and we also liked the quick drawstring closure and the smart suede looks of the cloud cap. Note these boots run small, so we’d advise ordering a size up from your usual.
Keep it simple, with Damart’s cosy padded thermolactyl boot. Popping your feet inside these soft boots is a real treat, thanks to a lovely faux-fur lining, and the padded outer is warm and water-resistant enough to deal with light snow and milder winter conditions. These get top marks for comfort, too – it is like wearing your favourite slippers outdoors. These boots aren’t thick or hardy enough for striding through deep snowfall, though, so save them for casual winter walks and use in the city. You may also need to size up if you plan to wear this design with thick woolly socks.
We love the retro look of these airy boots, which are pleasingly lightweight and cloudlike to wear – ideal if you don’t want to be weighed down by clunky designs. Puffy, waterproof nylon traps in body heat well – Pajar reckons these boots are good to go in temperatures as low as -30C. While we haven’t been able to test this claim, the boots are definitely warm enough if temperatures slip below 0C. Decent grip keeps you confident on ice, and we liked the high arches of the galaxy – great for anyone suffering from plantar fasciitis. The removable wool insoles are pleasingly breathable, too.
The montragon is a trekking boot designed for long days of hiking that’s also ready to withstand snow and cold. These tough boots offers brilliantly sticky grip, even on black ice and snowy surfaces, and have reinforced heels and toes to keep your feet safe on uneven, rocky ground. We also rated the thick, cushiony insoles, which add warmth and comfort even on all-day hikes in the snow. Great if you like to stay active in the hills in any weather. Most of the montagon’s materials are recycled, too.
Dryrobe is best known for its warm changing-robes aimed at surfers and wild swimmers, but the brand is now using its prowess to help keep your feet cosy, with these new thermal boots. These puffy booties feel like wearing slippers and can withstand bitter cold. We like their eco credentials, too – the boots are made from Bloom Rise, which turns harmful sea algae into material. These boots are water-resistant but not fully waterproof, so they’re better kept out of heavy snow and used in cold, dry conditions.
Our top-performing all-rounder is Sorel’s Torino V PARC, which is wonderfully warm and looks good, too. If you’re after rubber boots, try XTRATUF or Muck Boot’s high-performing offerings, while Emu Australia wins all the style points.
Keep warm while on the mountain, with our round-up of the best thermal clothing
