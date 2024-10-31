14 best women’s snow boots to keep feet warm and dry this winter

Winter is coming but if you’ve got great snow boots on your feet, you’ll never fear the cold or ice, whether you’re jetting off on a winter sports holiday in the Alps or just battling the elements during a dog walk in the park. The best snow boot should be three things: warm, weatherproof and grippy, and we’ve found some great options that are just that.

Waterproofing is key if you’re going to be stomping about in deeper snow. Look for boots that are labelled as fully waterproof, which means they’ll repel snow and rain – boots labelled ‘snowproof’ or ‘water-resistant’ may only be able to deal with light snowfall.

Next, you need a good grip on ice – choose tough, chunky soles made of rubber, with deep lugs (the grooves or indentations in the sole) to help stop you from slipping. As with hiking boots, good snow boots often use branded technology such as Gore-Tex waterproofing and Vibram or Michelin soles, and these are all reliable choices.

Just like thermal clothing, the best snow boots will also ensure warmth when winter temperatures dip below zero. Snow boots sometimes come with a temperature rating, such as -10C, which indicates the minimum temperatures in which they will perform well. Otherwise, look for boots with built-in insulation, such as PrimaLoft, or textiles such as sheepskin fleece or felt.

Snow boots should feel comfortable and roomy, with plenty of space for thick socks and no rubbing or tightness, especially at the heel or toes. Take ski socks with you when trying on winter boots and look for designs that ideally lace up tightly at the ankle, to stop falling snow getting at your socks.

Well-made snow boots can often cost upwards of £150 but, if you’re working outside or spending a lot of time in the snow this winter, it’ll be worth spending as much as you can afford on good boots that will last. That said, here, we’ve included some great winter boot options that cost less and are perfect for wearing as casual boots for cold walks or snow day fun in the city, too.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our reviewer hiked for at least five miles in each pair of boots on test ( Sian Lewis/The Independent )

We tried out each pair of boots in cold and wet conditions and wore each model for a hike that was at least five miles long. We looked for instant warmth, good grip on slippery surfaces, and full waterproofing, as well as a snug, adjustable fit.

The best women’s snow boots for 2024 are: