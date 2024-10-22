Given that we spend around one-third of our lives asleep, it makes sense to invest in bedding that will ensure a blissful night’s sleep – especially now the temperature is dropping. With the new chilly season coming, so is the search for the best winter duvet.

Ideal for hunkering down on frosty nights, snuggly covers – alongside the best mattress and best pillow – will ensure you get a top night’s sleep and keep you toasty without the need to dial up the central heating or switch on an electric blanket, making them a money-saving purchase, too.

Designed to keep you satisfyingly snug all season long, there are plenty of options to choose from but with everything from tog ratings, fillings and size to consider, it can be tricky to know which one is right for you. The first thing to decide on is the thermal tog rating – a scale that ranges from 1 tog (the coolest) to 18 tog (the warmest). For ultimate warmth, high tog options above 10.5 tog are ideal for winter but there are all-season options available, too. These clever duvets cater for every climate with two duvets – a lower and higher tog – to use in summer and spring/autumn respectively. Then, when the temperature really plummets, you can clip them together to create the ultimate high tog, winter-ready offering.

It’s also important to think about the filling, of which there are two types when it comes to duvets – natural and synthetic. Traditionally, naturally insulating materials like feather or down were thought to be the best defence against the cold but, more and more, we’re seeing advanced man-made materials that effectively mimic feathers and the fluffy underbelly of birds, with synthetic fibres that are just as warm, lightweight and breathable.

So, whether you’re after a luxury goose option, a hypoallergenic alternative or a budget-friendly buy, here’s your guide to finding the best winter duvet for a warm and cosy night’s sleep.

How we tested

We slept our way through a wide range of winter and all-season duvets, from high-tech synthetic products to more traditional feather and down. We trialled the duvets over a number of nights, looking for warmth, first and foremost, but also breathability, weight, quality of craftsmanship and affordability. Extra points were given for the ability to machine wash.

Why trust us

Sarah Jones is our sleep expert here at IndyBest, she’s tried and tested a whole host of bedding for our guides, most notably, she’s reviewed all of the best mattresses. She’s researched different fabrics, thread count and compositions to get a strong understanding of the duvets that make getting shut-eye that bit better. All of the winter duvets in this guide have been tried and tested by Sarah from her home, the same place you will be using yours.

