From high-tech materials to feather and down, fend off the chill with these cosy covers
Given that we spend around one-third of our lives asleep, it makes sense to invest in bedding that will ensure a blissful night’s sleep – especially now the temperature is dropping. With the new chilly season coming, so is the search for the best winter duvet.
Ideal for hunkering down on frosty nights, snuggly covers – alongside the best mattress and best pillow – will ensure you get a top night’s sleep and keep you toasty without the need to dial up the central heating or switch on an electric blanket, making them a money-saving purchase, too.
Designed to keep you satisfyingly snug all season long, there are plenty of options to choose from but with everything from tog ratings, fillings and size to consider, it can be tricky to know which one is right for you. The first thing to decide on is the thermal tog rating – a scale that ranges from 1 tog (the coolest) to 18 tog (the warmest). For ultimate warmth, high tog options above 10.5 tog are ideal for winter but there are all-season options available, too. These clever duvets cater for every climate with two duvets – a lower and higher tog – to use in summer and spring/autumn respectively. Then, when the temperature really plummets, you can clip them together to create the ultimate high tog, winter-ready offering.
It’s also important to think about the filling, of which there are two types when it comes to duvets – natural and synthetic. Traditionally, naturally insulating materials like feather or down were thought to be the best defence against the cold but, more and more, we’re seeing advanced man-made materials that effectively mimic feathers and the fluffy underbelly of birds, with synthetic fibres that are just as warm, lightweight and breathable.
So, whether you’re after a luxury goose option, a hypoallergenic alternative or a budget-friendly buy, here’s your guide to finding the best winter duvet for a warm and cosy night’s sleep.
We slept our way through a wide range of winter and all-season duvets, from high-tech synthetic products to more traditional feather and down. We trialled the duvets over a number of nights, looking for warmth, first and foremost, but also breathability, weight, quality of craftsmanship and affordability. Extra points were given for the ability to machine wash.
Sarah Jones is our sleep expert here at IndyBest, she’s tried and tested a whole host of bedding for our guides, most notably, she’s reviewed all of the best mattresses. She’s researched different fabrics, thread count and compositions to get a strong understanding of the duvets that make getting shut-eye that bit better. All of the winter duvets in this guide have been tried and tested by Sarah from her home, the same place you will be using yours.
Cosy and luxurious, this duvet guarantees winter-ready warmth without breaking the bank. While it is synthetic, it is incredibly plush and soft with a down-like feel and has the classic rustle sound you’d expect from a natural filling. Plus, because it’s made with polyester, it’s suitable for anyone looking to avoid feathers.
The plump duvet has a 15 tog rating and does feel rather weighty but we found this only added to the snug feeling of being enveloped and ensured we had a completely uninterrupted night’s sleep. If you’re a warm sleeper or prefer something more lightweight, the good news is you can also pick it up in a 13.5 or 10 tog, both of which would do just as well through the colder months. The casing, too, is an incredibly soft, crisp cotton that’s kind to the skin and makes it easy to slip into your covers. Plus, the duvet is finished with a quilt stitch and bound edging for extra durability, meaning it should last you many years. Finally, we just loved how pleasingly chunky this duvet looked on our bed, elevating it to luxury hotel status. We’re not sure we’ll look back from Dorma’s full forever range and have already got our eyes on the 7.5 and 4.5 tog versions for spring/summer.
This 15 tog duvet is ideal for giving you extra warmth, even on the chilliest of nights. It has a soft hollow fibre filling that feels surprisingly lightweight and fluffy and surrounds you with a cosy feeling that means you get to enjoy a great sleep without having to turn up the thermostat at night.
It might not have that signature crunch you find with most natural duvets but it feels incredibly soft and we woke up feeling refreshed every time we bundled under it. It’s also one of the easiest duvets to clean on this list, as it’s machine washable and tumble drier friendly, so it can be back on your bed in no time, making it an ideal option for homes with small children, pets or just accident-prone adults. Simple yet effective, it gets the job done.
If you’re the type of person who tends to get hot at night, even in the depths of winter, this could be the duvet for you. A three-in-one solution, the Simba hybrid is comprised of two duvets – a lighter 3.5 tog and a warmer 7 tog – which you can use separately during warmer weather, or attach using poppers to form a 10.5 tog duvet when the chill sets in. What makes this duvet stand out from the rest is the clever fabric it uses to regulate your temperature. Made with cooling Stratos technology (similar to the tech that keeps astronauts cool in space), the duvet helps dissipate excess heat, ensuring you keep warm on cold nights, and cool on the hottest nights. The filling, which is made with recycled bottles, is evenly distributed and stays that way as it’s smartly packed into pocket squares. While this is certainly an investment, you are getting a premium quality product that can be used all year round.
We were surprised at how much we liked this duvet but, given that it’s made by one of the most popular hotel chains in the UK, we should have known it would be a hit. It’s clear that Premier Inn knows a thing or two about getting a good night’s sleep as this duvet helped us stay comfortably warm during colder nights and, despite being synthetic, we didn’t find overheating an issue at all. Light and puffy, it’s almost cloud-like and offers a cosy alternative for those wanting to avoid natural fillings. We really liked the satin striped fabric cover and, while it’s not the most sophisticated duvet of the bunch, it’s a brilliantly practical cover that does the job perfectly well without breaking the bank. If you’re interested, we’ve also reviewed the Premier Inn mattress.
A clever three-in-one design, this duvet is made up of two layers including a 4.5 tog and 13.5 tog duvet, which can be used separately or fastened together to create maximum warmth, giving you the best of both worlds. There’s lots to love about this duvet from Soak & Sleep – while it’s synthetic, it has a luxury feel with a soft, plush filling that’s evenly distributed and mimics the sensation of a natural and lofty feather duvet impressively well. We also really liked the snap studs that join the two duvets together, as they were quick and easy to secure, and didn’t bug no matter how much we tossed and turned. An ideal option for those looking for customisable warmth, it’s a great all-rounder and comes at a reasonable price.
This luxurious duvet is filled with 80 per cent soft goose down and 20 per cent goose feather, which not only makes it soft and lightweight but also just the right balance of cosy and temperature-controlled. Plus, it comes at a surprisingly reasonable price. The duvet retains heat and fluffiness well, although it does take some time to air and reach full loftiness on arrival.
Ideal for adding a touch of luxury to your bed, it’s encased in a smooth cotton cover, which ensures ultimate breathability to avoid overheating. While we tested the 13.5 tog, it’s available in a choice of togs including 4.5 and an all-season version that’s comprised of two separate 4.5 and 9 tog duvets, meaning you can find an option that works for you. It’s worth noting that Dusk recommends having this duvet professionally laundered.
The White Company is synonymous with luxury, so it should come as no surprise that this duvet, which is filled with Muscovy duck down and feathers, is one of the most sumptuous on our list.
Unexpectedly lightweight, the mix of 90 per cent down and 10 per cent feather creates a wonderfully warm duvet that’s plump, airy and ideal for wrapping up in on a cold night. Not too hot and not too cool, it did a great job of keeping our bodies at the right temperature and was a real pleasure to hunker beneath each night.
We loved the luxurious 233-thread count cotton cover and that the duvet comes with buttonholes and cufflinks, meaning you can join it with another of the brand’s offerings to create a mega tog offering. While professional laundering is recommended, you can machine wash and tumble dry this duvet. Plus, it comes with an impressive 10-year guarantee.
Down is a topic that can certainly ruffle a few feathers so, if you’re looking for a more ethical and sustainable option, a duvet made using recycled fibres is the way to go. This one from Rise & Fall – a brand known for its hotel-standard bedding – provides all the quality of luxury down but with added eco credentials since its filling is made using only fibres that have been recycled – no new down is added at all, and the filler is de-dusted, sterilised and washed before being used.
In terms of what it feels like, we were shocked at just how thin and light this duvet was, but don’t let that fool you. You see, the weight of a duvet does not relate to its tog rating. Duvets filled with feathers or down naturally have better thermal properties than synthetic versions, which means you don’t need as much filling to achieve the same rating, often making them lighter. As a result, we found this duvet to be supremely warm and snuggly, and wonderfully soft to dive into, despite only having a 10.5 tog rating, making it ideal for those who don’t like to feel too penned in at night.
If you’re looking for a first duvet for your little one, we highly recommend this down alternative option from Bedfolk. While it comes in a choice of togs, toddlers should opt for 4.5, even during winter. This is because young children are less able to regulate their body temperature and, as they’re small, the duvet traps more air around their bodies, keeping them warmer at lower tog ratings.
Made from recycled bottles, the filling creates a cosy drape for your child, helping them to feel snug and secure. While it’s not bulky, it quickly warms up and should serve you well all year round. The only downside here is that it is a tad high maintenance. While it’s possible to machine wash, Bedfolk recommends having it professionally laundered as most washing machines don’t have enough capacity to allow the duvet to properly re-loft.
Winter duvets can be hard to get right, particularly if your temperature fluctuates through the night. If you find a 10 tog too cool but a 13.5 too warm, this 12 tog option from Silentnight is the sweet spot for getting a good night’s rest. A rare tog to find, the duvet is soft to touch and the filling feels incredibly squishy and lightweight. It’s synthetic, so it’s not the most breathable option, but we didn’t have any issues with overheating and it’s also hypoallergenic, making it a worthy alternative for those who want to avoid natural fillings due to allergies. The duvet is also super easy to care for, fluffing up almost immediately on arrival and machine washable.
We loved Dorma’s full forever duvet for its ability to keep us supremely warm throughout the night, no matter how chilly it got. It’s a real joy to wrap up in and gave us the best night’s sleep we’d have in a long while. Plus, we were surprised at how affordable it was compared to similar, more expensive options. We were also really impressed with Simba’s cooling technology and clever three-in-one functionality. For those wanting a more purse-friendly option, the Premier Inn duvet is great value for money, while anyone wanting a natural filling will be blown away by the quality of The White Company’s down offering.
