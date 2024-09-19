Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From hooded raincoats to stylish parkas, you’ll be home and dry with our edit
With the weather changing constantly in the UK (sometimes by the hour), the best waterproof jackets will help protect you from the elements year-round but particularly as we brace ourselves for the winter storms ahead. After all, sometimes an umbrella just doesn’t cut it.
Whether you’re walking the dog, hiking up a mountain or trying to stay dry on the way to work, the market is saturated with waterproof jackets designed to suit a range of needs and budgets.
With so much choice on offer, when it comes to buying a waterproof jacket, there are a few things to consider, such as the length, fastening type and hood as well as the inclusion of taped seams and cuffs. Think about where and how you’ll be using the jacket, to ensure you pick one with the design features that will work for you.
If you’re after something that looks the part while being practical, we’ve got you covered with our round-up of the best waterproof jackets on the market right now. Similarly, if you’re after something you can wear for hours in unforgiving storms, look no further.
All jackets were worn over three test periods: firstly on a short walk in lighter drizzle, secondly on a longer walk in heavier rain, thirdly in a commuting scenario where time was spent on public transport, with the jacket worn either side of the journey. Each of the jackets was tested for comfort, style, ease of fastening, design and how well it coped with rain run-off. Keep scrolling to find out which ones impressed us the most.
If you’re looking for something that’ll protect you from the wet as well as the cold, this is the ultimate jacket. Brand new for autumn 2024, the jacket features thermal reflective lining, which is second to none when it comes to combatting the chill. The chin guard meant, even in a downpour, under-layers stayed dry, and, for maximum warmth, there’s very minimal weight, with the insulation weighing just 80g. Available in aubergine, black and pink colourways, there’s something to suit every wardrobe, and this looked as stylish over work wear as it did in the woods and on the beach on a rainy day.
This is one of the most versatile jackets on our list, while also being one of the most budget-friendly options. The ripstop fabric and taped seams make it functional, while the slim fit makes it a stylish choice, too. It also packs away into its own carry case, so it’s a great option to take with you when you’re out and about, in case you get caught in the rain. We also loved the contrast zipper.
Adidas raindry technology ensures the rain is kept out, and the packable hood makes this a transitional jacket you can wear even when the sun is shining. The mesh lining makes it breathable and the adjustable cuffs and hood mean you can tailor it to fit how you want. Made from 100 per cent recycled polyester, it’s an ecological choice, and the vibrant colourway looks great. It also has zipped hand pockets with waterproofing on the zip, so, no matter how long you’re out in the elements, you can keep your phone dry.
By far the most stylish in our line-up, this parka features a cinched waist and zip pockets, making it cool and incredibly functional. It performed really well during bad weather, and it’s available in sizes XXS to XXL, for every body type. The popper fastening on top of the zip offers extra protection during those autumn rain storms during which it buckets down but doesn’t feel cold. This jacket is also one of the few on the list that functions brilliantly but would look completely at home in a pub beer garden on a Sunday afternoon. The zip-off hood makes it a great choice whatever the weather, too.
If you want a jacket you can wear and pack away easily, this is the one. The Eaton jacket is water-repellent, lightweight, breathable and folds easily into it’s own pouch, meaning you can use it for downpours but then pack it away when the sun comes out. Highly breathable, it folds into its own front chest pocket, so there’s never a danger you’ll lose the pouch it folds into, as it’s part of the jacket itself. Available in black and sizes XS to XL, the nylon elastane fabric means it can stretch slightly to accommodate anything worn underneath. The back vent assists the breathability and the hood with built-in visor and reflective strips mean it’s perfect for wearing while out running, whatever the weather.
Available in grey, red, navy and khaki, this jacket comes with a two-way zipper and saddle vents, making this is one of the most breathable options on our list. It’s available in sizes XS to XL, and the zip vents mean it can either hug the silhouette or hang looser, making it a really flattering cut to wear. Despite not being lined, it’s also incredibly warm and windproof. The inside pocket kept phones dry during testing, while the PFC-free eco dry finish repelled water and left it running off the jacket – something to keep in mind if you’re not wearing waterproof trousers, too.
When it comes to waterproofing on the go, this jacket is a great choice. Its stylish colour scheme and slim fit are flattering, while the hood does the job of keeping you dry, even in a headwind. It’s windproof, too, and the elastic hem and cuffs mean the rain can’t get where you don’t want it to.
Even better, it’s machine washable, so, bring on those muddy paws. This is a great option if you need a functional waterproof that won’t break the bank.
Due to its popularity, this jacket is currently sold out in all but a size 8.
If you’re after a utility jacket that not only looks amazing but functions fantastically (even in lashing rain), look no further. While taped seams have long been needed in the waterproof jacket world, the smart folks at Columbia have opted for external tape as a style feature, and it looks great.
The peripheral hood adjustment, water-diverting brim, drop tail, adjustable hem and cuffs all keep the rain at bay while you’re out and about. While this jacket kept us dry for hours in thundering rain, it also folded up neatly into a hand pocket when the clouds parted and the sun came out.
While every jacket on this list is waterproof, Arc’teryx has invested a lot of technology into the beta. It’s lightweight, waterproof, windproof, breathable, Fairtrade certified and reflective. If you want a jacket that’s all things for all women, this is a great option. What’s more, the Gore-Tex is an environmentally friendly ePE fabric that offers a reduced carbon footprint.
Breathable, lightweight, durable, waterproof, windproof and with great ventilation, this jacket is the perfect option for adventurers. The pockets are designed in such a way you can access them while you’re wearing a climbing harness or a backpack with a waist belt, and the hood has been designed so there’s enough space under it for a helmet.
The jacket is made from recycled materials, and all emissions during production and transport are climate-compensated. It’s also been designed so it can be easily recycled at the end of its life. The two-way zipper means you can open it from either end to cool down and ventilate, too. If you want to stay dry while being active, this is the perfect option.
While needs for a waterproof jacket will vary based on the activities you’ve got planned, we reckon the best all-rounder is the Columbia explorer’s edge II. It’s at home in an urban environment and coped admirably well in rural settings during heavy rainfall. The insulation is second to none, meaning it’s incredibly warm as well as waterproof. If you buy this jacket, you won’t be replacing it for a very long time. Special mention goes to Sealskinz for the ultimate pack away jacket but, if you’re looking for something a little more basic and budget-friendly, Mountain Warehouses’s swerve is a great pick.
