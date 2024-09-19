With the weather changing constantly in the UK (sometimes by the hour), the best waterproof jackets will help protect you from the elements year-round but particularly as we brace ourselves for the winter storms ahead. After all, sometimes an umbrella just doesn’t cut it.

Whether you’re walking the dog, hiking up a mountain or trying to stay dry on the way to work, the market is saturated with waterproof jackets designed to suit a range of needs and budgets.

With so much choice on offer, when it comes to buying a waterproof jacket, there are a few things to consider, such as the length, fastening type and hood as well as the inclusion of taped seams and cuffs. Think about where and how you’ll be using the jacket, to ensure you pick one with the design features that will work for you.

If you’re after something that looks the part while being practical, we’ve got you covered with our round-up of the best waterproof jackets on the market right now. Similarly, if you’re after something you can wear for hours in unforgiving storms, look no further.

How we tested

open image in gallery A few of the jackets we put to the test ( Clare O'Reilly )

All jackets were worn over three test periods: firstly on a short walk in lighter drizzle, secondly on a longer walk in heavier rain, thirdly in a commuting scenario where time was spent on public transport, with the jacket worn either side of the journey. Each of the jackets was tested for comfort, style, ease of fastening, design and how well it coped with rain run-off. Keep scrolling to find out which ones impressed us the most.

The best women’s waterproof jackets for 2024 are: