Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
From handbags to backpacks and more, these will keep your laptop secure when you’re on the go
Whether you lug your laptop to work every day or take it with you when you jet off on holiday, it’s time you show your tech a little more love by investing in one of the best laptop bags on the market. With everything from important documents to precious photos stored on our laptops, we don’t want to risk damaging, or even scratching, these essential, pricey pieces of kit while we’re out and about. However, help is at hand, as the best laptop bags are specially designed to keep your device safe and protect it from sudden downpours during your commute.
These bags usually have a padded pocket for the machine itself and sometimes have room to store extras, including cables and chargers. Laptop bags come in all shapes and sizes, so you won’t always need to look like you’re on your way to a meeting, either. With everything from smart leather messenger bags to casual backpacks and roomy totes available, think about whether you’ll need to cram your gym kit or a bottle of water in the same bag, or even if you’ll want the bag to double up as luggage during a weekend away.
Most importantly, check the size of the laptop the bag will fit before parting with your cash. While it needs to be large enough to hold your device, it’s also not a good idea to choose a bag far bigger than your machine, as having it move around too much could risk it being damaged.
We stashed our own laptop inside every bag we tested and carried each to meetings, on public transport and even on work trips away. We considered how much protection each bag gave our device and what else we could carry inside the bag at the same time. We also looked at how sturdy the zips were, if the bags were waterproof, how practical they would be for long-term use and whether it looked good enough to use every day.
Siobhan has been writing review features for IndyBest since. She covers a wide range of topics, having tried and tested everything from umbrellas to alcohol-free beer. But when it comes to tech products she has a keen eye for detail and quality, she uses her high standards to ensure our readers get the best advice possible.
We really felt like we meant business carrying this smart leather bag from M&S. It’s part briefcase, part messenger bag, with a detachable shoulder strap and top handles. We tested the chocolate brown colourway but it also comes in trusty black and dark navy.
Inside, there’s a smart patterned lining and a separate laptop pocket, plus plenty of room for chargers, a water bottle and emergency snacks. The leather really set it apart from most of the other bags we tested, making it feel like an investment that would last, though, be aware, it only fits laptops up to 14in.
If you’ve already got a treasured handbag or briefcase you use every day, you might just need a sleeve to give your laptop extra padding inside your bag.
This bargain option comes in seven different colours and sizes, so you can choose the one that fits your device like a glove (it’s worth measuring your device). There are no other bells or whistles here, so, don’t expect a pocket for cables or even a handle. The sleeve is a simple polyester case to protect your laptop from bumps and scrapes. It’s not sturdy enough to withstand a daily commute on its own but offers all the protection you’ll need if you tend to throw your laptop in another bag without a backwards glance.
This commute-friendly bag has almost everything you could need to carry your laptop safely on the way to work. Made from a webbing material with a padded and adjustable shoulder strap, it’s super-comfy to carry, however long your journey is.
We especially loved the magnetic fastening that ensured we never walked around with our bag accidentally hanging open. We also appreciated all the extra pockets and the organiser panel for all our bits and bobs, such as a small umbrella, a bottle of water and a book to read on the train.
Just be sure to measure your laptop carefully before buying, as this bag only holds devices up to 14in.
This sleeve really felt like it would keep our laptop safe. Made from four recycled PET bottles, it’s really sturdy, with a padded interior and soft, shock-absorbing lining that we reckon could withstand even the clumsiest tech owner.
It’s a little bigger than many of the other options we tested, so it’s ideal if you have a larger laptop to squeeze inside. However, it’s also slim enough to fit into another suitcase or bag, if you want to take it on your travels. Our one gripe is it had no other pocket for carrying cables or chargers, but if you like to carry the bare minimum and still want to keep your laptop safe, this has everything you need.
Planning on hitting the gym after work? This simple but stylish nylon backpack has plenty of room for trainers and towels and will keep your laptop safe. There are even water-bottle pockets at the side, so you won’t risk your drink leaking all over your device.
The bag is very comfortable to carry, with padded straps and a useful zippered front pocket for stashing smaller items such as a phone and wallet. There’s loads of room inside, too – we carried everything from a spare jumper to emergency shoes for a night out in ours and still had bags (sorry) of room left.
This stylish backpack works equally well in the evening or at a meeting. It’s worth noting, however, that the interior laptop pocket isn’t hugely padded, so we’d still recommend using a little caution when using this bag to keep your device safe.
It’s not cheap but if you travel a lot and want to carry everything you need in one beautifully designed bag, this is the one for you. Available in black and forest green, this is a dream of a backpack, with a wide-mouthed opening to help you see everything inside; a well-padded laptop pocket; a smaller pocket for a second tablet, and extremely comfy straps.
We loved the fact it has an anti-bacterial air mesh, to avoid a sweaty back when carrying it all day, and it has a slip-through panel, so you can slide it on top of a trolley bag at the airport.
There’s a hidden pocket for stashing valuables or a passport and one pocket with RFID shielding to protect against digital pickpockets. We took it as hand luggage on one long-haul flight, and now can’t remember how we ever lived without it – though, it’s worth stating it is too big to qualify as a cabin bag on Ryanair. All this, and it comes with a lifetime guarantee, to help justify the price.
Ever fancied taking your laptop up a mountain in a snowstorm? Now you can, with this ready-for-anything backpack that is seriously tough. It’s made from Armour Tech fabric, which is 100 per cent waterproof, with a double-sided TPU coating that can withstand everything from a weekday downpour to oil and mould. It’s all wipe-clean, with ergonomic back padding, a reinforced base and reflective detailing – ideal if you cycle to work.
It took us a second to get used to the roll-top closure, which means it can be made smaller for daily use or expanded to create a whopping 30l interior. In fact, we reckon it would be perfect at a music festival, to guarantee your clothes stay dry.
The laptop pocket is well-padded and removable, for ease, so, our device really felt safe inside. Oh, and did we mention there’s an integral emergency whistle? That could certainly liven up the morning commute.
Just because you prefer a no-frills laptop sleeve, doesn’t necessarily mean you want it tucked under your arm all day when you’re rushing around. This bargain bag combines all the minimal sleekness of a sleeve with an all-important handle, so it can be carried more conveniently.
It comes in a choice of six colours and five sizes – we tested the 15.6in sleeve in an attractive dark grey. This has a contrasting leather-look tan handle, which looks more expensive than it is. It’s made from water-resistant polyester fabric but we weren’t that fond of the way it felt to the touch. There are also two decently sized front pockets for smaller items, but the zip doesn’t go all the way around the sleeve, so, you will have to completely remove your laptop from the case when you come to use your device.
If you’re planning a weekend away – or just like to carry your whole life around with you each day – you’ll need a bag with a little more room.
This capacious tote should fit everything you need, even if you’re a chronic over-packer. The bag is made by Troubadour, a company founded by two colleagues who got together to design their own bag when they couldn’t find one they liked. The entire range now comes with an impressive five-year guarantee and the whole company is B Corp-certified, meaning it meets high social and environmental standards.
The bag has a padded section for a laptop – the biggest of any we tested – plus a quick-access phone pocket inside, along with side snaps to make it slimmer when there’s less inside. We really loved the fact it all closes with a sturdy zip, rather than gaping open as so many totes do. Though it’s too large for most people to use every day, it’s a godsend for regular travellers – we didn’t even come close to filling ours when we used it for a two-night trip.
Though this over-the-shoulder bag doesn’t seem much bigger than a traditional laptop case, we were astonished by just how much it can hold. Extremely lightweight at just 600g, it’s made of durable nylon that’s soft enough to squeeze in far more than you might think. It also has an additional padded area for other electronics or glasses and a range of zipped and mesh pockets to keep your belongings organised. Plus, our device seemed safe and secure in the separate 16in laptop sleeve.
It’s the extra details that really make this our favourite laptop bag, though. There’s an additional shoulder strap that can be stashed away in a pocket if it’s not needed, and even a hidden pocket for cash. Best of all, the bag comes with a TSID luggage tag from Travel Sentry, which can be registered to help reunite you with your bag if it’s ever misplaced. Smart in every sense.
We rarely carry just a laptop, so, we need a bag into which we can stuff all sorts of things, while still knowing our device is tucked away safely. This smart, go-anywhere backpack is brilliant if you want to keep your hands free – just sling it on and go. Cleverly, the separate padded laptop pocket also has an extra slip pocket inside, for an additional tablet or Kindle – ideal for travelling.
Available in six colours, including blush pink and stylish slate, it’s made of water-resistant nylon with a brushed fabric lining and an elasticated side pocket for a water bottle. We were especially wowed by the nifty bonus features, including a black sleeve to slot the bag over a suitcase handle, a key clip inside the front pocket and a removable packing pocket for extra clothes. The full zip opener is great to see everything inside and really makes this bag a no-brainer for keen travellers.
For a laptop case that really means business, a Gomatic bag is the way to go. The brand was started by two cousins as a Kickstarter campaign to launch an innovative wallet, and the duo has since gone on to introduce a whole range of functional, high-quality bags and camera accessories.
This one is packed with features, making it perfect if you travel for work. The water-resistant shoulder bag has two customisable panels, so you can adapt the interior to suit whatever you’re packing; a full perimeter zipper for unrestricted access; magnetic water bottle pockets; a safe pocket for valuables, and – best of all – a protective sunglasses case, so they won’t get squished in your bag.
There’s masses of space for cables and the laptop pocket is TSA-friendly – Gomatic claims you won’t need to take your device out of your bag at airport security, which is a complete travel game changer. Pair this with the Gomatic navigator sling (£60, Gomatic.co.uk) and you’ll be ready for anything.
If you’ve already forked out for a pricey laptop, it’s likely you don’t want to spend tons of cash just to be able to carry it around. This bag does all you need for just £20. Better still, it’s made from 11 recycled PET bottles and certified to the Global Recycled Standard.
Available in black, blue, red and green, the whole bag is padded, so you won’t have to fret about your device, and there’s both a short handle and a removable and adjustable shoulder strap for all-round convenience. Unlike other bags of this size, there’s also a decent size front pocket, which was able to house our cable and plug, so we didn’t need to find somewhere else to stash them. A good, no-fuss buy.
When does a laptop bag look nothing like a laptop bag? When Radley designs one so gorgeous you’d happily use it as a handbag even when you’ve left your device at home.
This open-top bag is perfect for anyone who needs to look smart for work but also wants to easily carry a smaller laptop or tablet. The thick leather exterior offers a surprising amount of padding and the central compartment zips shut, for added security. There are pockets inside, so you can easily reach essentials such as a phone or wallet, but there’s space for a cable and plug, too. We particularly like the metal feet on the bottom, so you won’t need to rest the bag itself on the grimy floor of a train or office. Anyone with a larger laptop will be green with envy that they have to give this one a miss.
No need to worry about your trusty MacBook getting damaged when you’re out and about with this tough, super-sturdy case, which has been designed especially with the Apple laptop in mind. It’s available in two different sizes – 13in and 16in – so, make sure you buy the right one for your MacBook, then relax knowing it’s completely secure inside.
The bag has a quilted diamond pattern exterior and a moulded hard shell that gives extra protection on the edges. Its slim profile means the whole case can easily be slipped inside a briefcase or larger bag, but it has a leather handle for when you need to carry the bag by itself, too. Best of all, the wide opening and suspension hinge mean you can use the MacBook – and even charge it – without taking it out of the case. We used it while working on a train and found it much easier than taking our MacBook out completely. The only downside? While there’s an internal pocket for a notebook or a cable, we couldn’t quite squeeze a plug inside, too.
The best laptop bag for you will depend on what style you prefer, from a minimalist sleeve to a fits-everything-but-the-kitchen-sink tote. However, we think the Marks and Spencer Autograph leather laptop bag is a smart choice that won’t show you up in even the most formal meeting. Plus, it has plenty of room to carry anything else you’ll need. If you have more cash to spend, you won’t regret splurging on the Briggs & Riley medium widemouth backpack, with its lifetime guarantee, comfortable straps and thought-of-everything interior. Meanwhile, if you’re just looking for a little extra protection for your tech, the Rainyear 14in laptop sleeve is a great budget option.
Listen to your favourite tunes in top-quality sound, with the best Bluetooth speakers
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in