16 best travel backpacks, tried and tested during hiking holidays and city breaks

Considering suitcases have all too often stolen the limelight, the trend of embracing the humble backpack is one we’re fully on board with, and we’ve been busy rounding up the best options on the market.

While suitcases benefit from a smooth set of wheels, they’re often more prone to pitfalls. We’ve lost count of the number of times an over-eager baggage handler has left our suitcase missing a wheel, and we’ve never quite got over the occasion when a faulty latch meant our suitcase appeared on the luggage carousel wide open, our underwear displayed for all to see.

So, what exactly makes one backpack better than another? Small stash pockets at the top of the bag are invaluable for storing items such as keys and spare change, while wide straps are great for spreading the weight.

Look for additional adjustable chest and waist straps, if you’re looking for a bag on the larger side (anything over 25l). We’re also huge fans of backpacks with openings on the sides and at the rear. This will mean you don’t have to rifle through your underwear, toiletries and bug spray to get to the items you’ve placed at the bottom of your bag.

We’ve picked out the best ones to suit any type of traveller, for city breaks, business trips and hiking holidays. Read on to find out which ones really impressed.

How we tested

open image in gallery A selection of the backpacks we tested ( Tamara Hinson )

We’re proud to say we consider ourselves backpack experts – we know our compression straps from our backboards, and we know precisely which features crank up the comfort and can help lighten the load. We put each backpack through its paces during trips to the Middle East and India, testing their capabilities to the max by filling them with everything from our gadgets and gizmos to the various items we needed for a weekend city break.

Why you can trust us

Tamara is a travel writer who has travelled the world, covering everything from hotel reviews to wildlife protection. Constantly on the go and with a keen eye for sustainable and quality products, she’s the ideal expert to advise our readers on what makes for some seriously good luggage. In the past, she has written review features on packing cubes, cabin bags, travel wallets, hand luggage, and so much more.

The best travel backpacks for 2025 are: