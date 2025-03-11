7 best backpacks with wheels for a smooth ride, tried and tested

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From long-haul adventures to office commutes, these hybrid bags will take the weight off your shoulders
Whether you’re catching a flight, taking the train or heading off the beaten track, the right backpack with wheels can make all the difference. Roll it effortlessly through airports, then sling it over your shoulders when tackling rougher ground. Most backpacks are cabin-friendly as well, making them ideal if you’re packing for shorter trips.
Before you buy, think about what you need from your wheeled backpack. Are you a frequent flyer looking for smooth airport navigation? A student needing space for a laptop? Or an outdoor adventurer after a rugged, all-terrain option with room for hiking or climbing gear?
Just be aware—airline rules on “cabin bag size” vary. Most stick to a maximum of 56cm x 45cm x 25cm, but always double-check before you travel. Capacity matters too – 30-40l is usually enough for a short trip.
Comfort is key when you’re not rolling your bag. Look for padded shoulder straps and a breathable back panel. Some models have a stowaway harness system, letting you tuck the straps away when using the wheels. Speaking of wheels, they’re often the first thing to break on cheaper cases, so investing in a solid option is worth it. Expect to pay around £100 or more for a reliable, cabin-sized backpack with wheels.
We stuffed each of the backpacks with wheels we tested to capacity then checked their dimensions and looked for useful pockets, comfortable straps, good-quality wheels and a durable handle. We also tested how comfortable they were to roll and to carry over a few miles.
All the Osprey backpacks we’ve tested have performed brilliantly, and this rucksack/wheelie bag hybrid is no different. With a 36l capacity, it’s super roomy and will take plenty of clothing or sports kit but should still squeeze within cabin bag restrictions with most airlines.
The hardware is great quality, and the comfortable handle and rugged wheels feel like they should last you for years. The shoulder straps are as good as a standalone backpack’s and there’s also a hip belt, to help with heavy loads. It’s pricey but worth the spend.
This dinkier version of the Mountain Warehouse voyager (also included in this round-up) is our top pick if you’re travelling on a budget. The voyager bag is simple but is made of tough ripstop fabric and sports a good laptop pocket. In plain black, it’s smart enough to pack for business trips or commuting, as well as for your travels. The rucksack straps can be zipped inside the bag quickly, to create a wheelie bag – it’s a fuss-free choice.
Get two bags for the price of one, with Mountain Warehouse’s voyager, which takes a massive 50l of kit and has a removable 20l daysack, which you can use for day trips. Both bags have padded shoulder straps, and the larger pack has good wheels that felt durable during testing. The retractable handle is a bit flimsy, compared with more expensive models, but we still think this is a bargainous combination of check-in and cabin luggage for less than £100.
A generous 42l of space makes Eastpak’s strapverz the roomiest pack we tested that still meets cabin bag restrictions, so, if you’re keen to pack in as much as possible without paying for a check-in bag, the Strapverz will do you proud.
What stood out during testing was the quality of the wheels and handle – you’re in for a smooth ride through passport control. The padded straps are fine but don’t offer loads of back support if you’re carrying a full load, so they’re better used for quickly hoisting the bag rather than an actual hike.
The clue is in the name – “giorno” means “day” in Italian, and this smaller backpack with wheels is ideal for day or weekend use. Inside, there’s a surprisingly roomy 25l space divided into handy compartments and pockets, including a good laptop sleeve and a handy external zipped pocket in which you can stash paperwork. Choose from bright colourways that are fun for kids as well as neutral navy and grey. The whole thing feels like great quality and should withstand daily use.
Whether you’re a professional photographer or a keen amateur snapper, you’re likely to be travelling with a wide array of camera bodies and lenses, and this protective wheeled backpack is the best we’ve tested when it comes to transporting such kit safely.
Inside the bag, there’s a removable divider for your camera bodies and lenses – keep it in for use on photography trips or swap it out for clothing and toiletries for weekends away. The outside of the Vanguard avio is pleasingly tough and doesn’t show stains, and the handle was one of the sturdiest when testing. Importantly, it also meets most carry-on restrictions.
Bright designs and motion-detected light-up wheels make Smiggle’s trolley a fun choice for little explorers. Plentiful pockets, including a laptop compartment, make these bags ideal for transporting school stuff as well as when packing for a family holiday – kids are likely to get loads of use out of them. The wheels and trolley handle feel sturdy and the shoulder straps are nicely padded, but we would have liked a sternum or waist strap for when kids are carrying a heavier load.
Our best on test is Osprey’s high-performing farpoint owing to being roomy, high quality and comfortable to carry, while photographers will find Vanguard’s veo ideal for carrying camera kit. Meanwhile, mini travellers will love using Smiggle’s epic adventures trolley for school and trips away.
