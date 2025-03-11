7 best backpacks with wheels for a smooth ride, tried and tested

Whether you’re catching a flight, taking the train or heading off the beaten track, the right backpack with wheels can make all the difference. Roll it effortlessly through airports, then sling it over your shoulders when tackling rougher ground. Most backpacks are cabin-friendly as well, making them ideal if you’re packing for shorter trips.

Before you buy, think about what you need from your wheeled backpack. Are you a frequent flyer looking for smooth airport navigation? A student needing space for a laptop? Or an outdoor adventurer after a rugged, all-terrain option with room for hiking or climbing gear?

Just be aware—airline rules on “cabin bag size” vary. Most stick to a maximum of 56cm x 45cm x 25cm, but always double-check before you travel. Capacity matters too – 30-40l is usually enough for a short trip.

Comfort is key when you’re not rolling your bag. Look for padded shoulder straps and a breathable back panel. Some models have a stowaway harness system, letting you tuck the straps away when using the wheels. Speaking of wheels, they’re often the first thing to break on cheaper cases, so investing in a solid option is worth it. Expect to pay around £100 or more for a reliable, cabin-sized backpack with wheels.

How we tested

open image in gallery We assessed each bag on quality, dimensions and more ( Sian Lewis )

We stuffed each of the backpacks with wheels we tested to capacity then checked their dimensions and looked for useful pockets, comfortable straps, good-quality wheels and a durable handle. We also tested how comfortable they were to roll and to carry over a few miles.

The best backpacks with wheels for 2025 are: