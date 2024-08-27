Jump to content
Best cabin bags for travel in 2024, from small suitcases to overnight backpacks

Whether for business or pleasure, choose one of these and you’ll pack like a pro

Tamara Hinson
Tuesday 27 August 2024 06:04 EDT
These handy travel companions were used to transport everything from computers and cameras to dive gear during testing
These handy travel companions were used to transport everything from computers and cameras to dive gear during testing (iStock/The Independent )
Our Top Picks

Whether you’re travelling light for a weekend away or want to keep your most valued possessions close at hand, the best cabin bags should offer good practicality without compromising on style.

When it comes to packing before you travel, there are ample options to choose from. There are duffel-style bags with removable straps as well as over-the-shoulder types that offer the perfect combination of style and ‘stuffability’ – in other words, easy access and room for pretty much everything, barring the kitchen sink.

Travellers with an abundance of tech should consider tougher builds. We’d recommend opting for cases with waxed fabric (as this will provide brilliant protection against wear and tear) and plenty of pockets (ideally ones accessible from the interior and exterior) for cables and power packs.

Adrenaline junkies and backpackers, meanwhile, are more likely to value bags with multiple interior compartments, which are a lifesaver when it comes to separating sand- or sweat-covered gear from other items. On the other hand, soft-sided bags – especially ones with exterior compression straps – can be useful when space is at a premium.

Keep reading to find out which ones had us on cloud nine.

How we tested

Whether it’s for work or pleasure, we travel a lot. While we might have a few favourite luggage brands, we’re always open to experimenting with new ones. As keen scuba divers, snowboarders and mountain bikers, we demand a lot from the bags we use, and we’re also pretty good at identifying features that will come in handy – along with the ones that simply aren’t worth the extra cash.

These particular bags were put through their paces on visits to Singapore, Indonesia and Manchester, and we used them to transport everything from computers and cameras to the dive gear we needed for a visit to one of Indonesia’s most remote archipelagos.

The best cabin bags for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Thule aion carry on spinner: £284.99, Thule.com
  • Best budget buy – Vango shuttle 25: £55, Vango.co.uk
  • Best premium suitcase – Briggs & Riley domestic carry-on expandable spinner: £439, Londonluggage.co.uk
  • Best lightweight suitcase – Marks and Spencer Oslo 4 wheel hard shell cabin suitcase: £95, Marksandspencer.com

Thule aion carry on spinner

best cabin bag
  • Best: Cabin bag overall
  • Size: 35cm x 23cm x 55cm
  • Weight: 3.25kg
  • Why we love it
    • Durable
    • Handy pockets
  • Take note
    • Heavier than some other bags we tested
  1.  £284 from Thule.com
Prices may vary
Vango shuttle 25

best cabin bag
  • Best: Budget cabin bag
  • Size: 59cm x 20cm x 31cm
  • Weight: 0.7kg
  • Why we love it
    • Well padded
    • Handy zippered pockets
  1.  £55 from Vango.co.uk
Prices may vary
Briggs & Riley domestic carry-on expandable spinner

best cabin bags
  • Best: Premium suitcase
  • Size: 56cm x 35.5cm x 23cm
  • Weight: 4.2kg
  • Why we love it
    • Innovative features
    • Extendable sidewalls for extra space
  • Take note
    • Pricey
  1.  £439 from Londonluggage.co.uk
Prices may vary
Marks and Spencer Oslo 4 wheel hard shell cabin suitcase

best cabin bags
  • Best: Lightweight suitcase
  • Size: 55cm x 36cm x 20cm
  • Weight: 2.5kg
  • Why we love it
    • Secure locking system
    • Plenty of pockets
  1.  £95 from Marksandspencer.com
Prices may vary
Samsonite magnum eco spinner

best cabin bag
  • Best: Hard-sided cabin bag
  • Size: 55cm x 40cm x 20cm
  • Weight: 2.6kg
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight without being flimsy
    • Sustainable
  1.  £173 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Tripp graphite horizon

best cabin bag
  • Best: For standing up to wear and tear
  • Size: 55cm x 39cm x 20cm
  • Weight: 2.7kg
  • Why we love it
    • Durable
  1.  £69 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Patagonia black hole duffel bag, 40l

best cabin bag
  • Best: Duffel-style cabin bag
  • Size: 53.3cm x 34.8cm x 26.9cm
  • Weight: 1.17kg
  • Why we love it
    • Fair Trade Certified
    • Made from recycled materials
  1.  £140 from Ellis-brigham.com
Prices may vary
Carl Friedrik the carry on

carl friedrik.png
  • Best: Stylish cabin bag
  • Size: 37cm x 55cm x 23cm
  • Weight: 3.9kg
  • Why we love it
    • Stylish
    • Robust outer shell
    • TSA-approved lock system
  • Take note
    • Expensive
  1.  £395 from Carlfriedrik.com
Prices may vary
Eastpak travelpack

eastpak.png
  • Best: Soft-sided cabin bag
  • Size: 51cm x 33cm x 23cm
  • Weight: 1kg
  • Why we love it
    • Two roomy compartments
    • Versatile
  1.  £95 from Johnlewis.com
Prices may vary
Cabin bags FAQs

What are the cabin bag allowances for different airlines?

Ryanair: 55cm x 40cm x 20cm

Jet2: 56cm x 45cm x 25cm

Wizz Air: 55cm x 40cm x 23cm

Easyjet: 56cm x 45cm x 25cm

British Airways: 56cm x 45cm x 25cm

As well as the above, passengers with these airlines can also take small personal items, such as a handbag or laptop case, on board.

The verdict: Cabin bags

Thanks to its fabulously innovative design, Thule’s aion carry on spinner bags the top spot (excuse the pun). This is one of the best cabin bags we’ve ever come across, and it’s got a sturdiness we don’t often see in soft-sided cabin cases.

Although we loved everything about Marks and Spencer’s Oslo 4 wheel hard shell cabin suitcase, it was its manoeuvrability that really sold it to us, while the Vango shuttle 25 offers a relatively affordable alternative.

Planning on catching 40 winks on the plane? Here’s our round-up of the best travel pillows

