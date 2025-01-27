9 best weekend bags that are stylish yet practical

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Prepare for your next overnight or weekend stay with these dependable luggage options
Whether you’re escaping your everyday for some rest and relaxation in the countryside, or throwing yourself into a new city, you should never leave home without the best weekend bag for the job.
But where packing is concerned, it can be difficult to know which bag to choose. One too big and you’re at the risk of overpacking, one too small and you’ll find yourself without the space for all your essentials.
Running the gamut of size, space and design, weekend – or weekender – bags are the perfect choice for any trip. And thankfully the options really are plentiful, with high street and designer brands offering a whole host of different options.
When it comes to picking the ideal one though, we recommend choosing something that’s capacious enough to hold two nights away worth of clothing, as well as has space for skincare and your favourite hair tool.
To help you on your quest for the best one for you, we’ve of course done the hard work for you, curating a round-up of the best weekender bags for men and women worth your money.
When it came to testing, we roadtested these on a number of different trips, from one-night breaks to three-night trips away. When curating the list, we assessed the design, durability, convenience, space and size. From duffle bags to suitcases with wheels, it’s time to book a long weekend away.
There’s no denying that Away has nailed the formula for stylish yet functional luggage, so much so the brand has undeniably reached cult status.
The hype around this carry-on has been real and shows no sign of waning. And we can see why. Of course, it is a high-end suitcase, but when we say it’s premium, you better believe us. It’s capacious enough to hold about things for about four nights away, making it the largest in this round-up. But, it’s very light, which is something we’ve found to be particularly important when it comes to luggage. Inside there are two separate compartments – one of which can be zipped shut, the other is a removable laptop sleeve. The hard shell makes it particularly durable.
This unisex bag from Asos Design is an affordable option for a weekend bag and holds a good amount for its size. The twin handles are useful for toting around on your shoulder or there is a detachable strap but we personally prefer without.
The scuba material is durable and gives a unique texture that is malleable so you don’t have to worry about creases or scratches.
Rains is known for its practical wet-weather outerwear, so this weekend bag is one to know if you’re looking for a waterproof design (it is the UK, after all). With functionality always at the forefront of this brand, it’s hardly a surprise that we found it to be one of the most durable.
To aid carrying from A to B, it features two different strap lengths, the longer of the two is of course detachable. Our only gripe is that there are no internal pockets at all with this one, so to make your life a little easier, we’d recommend investing in some packing cubes got all your future holidaying. Should you be looking for a different colour to black, there are a number of others to choose from, including navy, green and cream.
A bestseller from Bellroy is the ‘lite’ version of the traditional duffle bag, which is made to be lightweight and completely flexible so it can be rolled and folded up for storage or travel. We found this bag to be perfect for short trips, gym visits and even brought along to the office. The colour ‘moss’ is a nice offbeat shade that stands out from other duffle bags, but there are other more neutral colours including black, white and a checkered grey.
There are generously sized internal slip pockets, including ones at either end that can hold a bottle. The external pocket is big enough for all essentials that need to be within easy reach and there are also two smaller pockets for organisation. The external pocket has a clip to keep keys safe, too. The detachable shoulder strap is soft and comfortable and the material is weather resistant.
The bag is completely leather-free and made with recycled plastic from bottles.
Outdoor brand Fjällräven certainly knows a thing or two about bags – its kånken backpack reached cult status a number of years ago, which arguably accelerated the Scandi brand to the main stage.
Our attention here though is on this duffle bag, which has been very well designed – the handles on the top make it easy to move around, while the longer straps are beneficial if you’re walking for a longer distance. The outer fabric is a durable material, so we suspect it could withstand light rain. While on the inside you’ll find one zippable, mesh compartment for keeping your purse and keys safe – eliminating the need for a small bag.
The purple colour is super fun, but if you’re looking for something a little more low-key, it’s also available in black, dark green and navy – so there really is something for everyone.
When it comes to travel essentials, Osprey is certainly one to know, so much so, that its products have featured in everything from our review of the best travel bags to the best backpacks with wheels.
Owing to its reliability, we chose to give its carry-on bag a run for its money during a two-night break. And naturally, it did not disappoint. We were pleasantly surprised at how much we could squeeze into it, and we liked how, unlike other rucksacks, it opens out so you don’t need to rummage around trying to find exactly what you’re after. The main section is also split into different compartments to allow for extra organisation.
Another nifty feature we appreciated was the fact the straps can be zipped away should you wish to slot the bag onto your suitcase. And it also has a zippable, padded laptop sleeve that’ll keep your tech safe. While not the most sexy of designs, it’ll certainly stand the test of time. So, if you’re looking for a hands-free packing solution for your next weekend away, this is it.
This is a duffle/tote hybrid from Away with a longer strap that can be carried on the shoulder, which is a bonus when you need free hands to check maps on your phone or get out your train ticket. The 40-litre outdoor duffle (the smallest of three sizes) doubles as both a gym and weekend getaway bag. Another feature that makes this a great travel option is the sleeve which is designed for sliding over the handle of a larger suitcase.
The 40 litre option is still roomy and fits a change of clothes and necessities for light travel. There are two colours to choose from, including black and army green, and the material is both weather resistant and durable.
Did you know the classic Longchamp le pliage is also available in an extra large size for travel? The bag is made from an ultra-light nylon material with a leather handle and closure. The design is inspired by origami meaning you can fold it up very neatly for storage.
The interior of the bag is very large, and we even took this abroad for a four-night city stay. There is a small interior flap for passports, wallets or keys. This stylish bag is one you’ll be proud to tote around on your travels.
This duffel bag from Monos is available in a choice of sturdy nylon or vegan leather. Our tester has been toting around the vegan leather version of the weekender, including for an overnight stay, and found it to be compact and great for storing during travel.
A unique feature of Monos bags is the detachable ‘metro kit’ pouches that can work as a washbag, where you can store valuables while travelling, or use it as somewhere to put things you need quick access to, like your passports and keys.
For something professional that will be perfect for business travel, the Monos metro duffel is a great vegan leather option. For a stylish weekend away, try the Longchamp le pliage XL which folds up super small for easy storage.
But for something that’s convenient and premium, it’s got to be Away’s carry-on. It’s been well thought out, with a separate mesh compartment for your laptop, as well as a chic hard shell, plus there are plenty of colours to choose from. It’s clear to us why this brand has reached such cult status, and while an investment, this piece of luggage is a reliable choice for frequent travellers.
