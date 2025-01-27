9 best weekend bags that are stylish yet practical

Whether you’re escaping your everyday for some rest and relaxation in the countryside, or throwing yourself into a new city, you should never leave home without the best weekend bag for the job.

But where packing is concerned, it can be difficult to know which bag to choose. One too big and you’re at the risk of overpacking, one too small and you’ll find yourself without the space for all your essentials.

Running the gamut of size, space and design, weekend – or weekender – bags are the perfect choice for any trip. And thankfully the options really are plentiful, with high street and designer brands offering a whole host of different options.

When it comes to picking the ideal one though, we recommend choosing something that’s capacious enough to hold two nights away worth of clothing, as well as has space for skincare and your favourite hair tool.

To help you on your quest for the best one for you, we’ve of course done the hard work for you, curating a round-up of the best weekender bags for men and women worth your money.

How we tested

When it came to testing, we roadtested these on a number of different trips, from one-night breaks to three-night trips away. When curating the list, we assessed the design, durability, convenience, space and size. From duffle bags to suitcases with wheels, it’s time to book a long weekend away.

open image in gallery A selection of weekend bags that we tested ( Samuel Mathewson / The Independent )

The best weekender bags for 2025 are: