Best hand luggage bags to avoid airline fees – tried and tested by a travel expert

Airlines are famously strict about the size of hand luggage you’re allowed to take on your flight. Unless you want to pay for extra baggage, you’ll need to squeeze your essentials into a rather small space.

We are starting to see some airlines soften a little, though, as following an agreement among European airlines to adopt a new minimum size for cabin luggage, Ryanair will increase its “personal bag” dimensions from 40 x 25 x 20cm to 40 x 30 x 20cm – giving space for 24 litres of luggage.

Easyjet’s basic allowance is a little more generous, but not by much – all passengers can take a bag measuring up to 45cm x 36cm x 20cm onboard. With both airlines, you’ll need to be able to fit this bag under your seat, rather than putting it in the overhead storage compartments, and the measurements need to include any wheels and handles.

Don’t assume the larger long-haul airlines are more generous, either – travel with Virgin Atlantic in its economy light class and you’ll be allowed just one bag measuring no more than 23cm x 36cm x 56cm (although this doesn’t need to fit under your seat).

Although all of the bags we’ve included will fit under your seat, we’ve deliberately emphasised ones that are soft-sided or expandable, so you can make the most of extra space when you’re travelling with airlines with slightly more generous allowances.

From duffel-style bags and totes to backpacks, keep reading to find the best hand luggage for your travels.

How we tested

Tamara put a range of hand luggage bags through their paces ( Tamara Hinson )

As frequent flyers, we’ve become accustomed to airlines’ increasingly strict rules. We can tell whether a bag will comply with airlines’ ridiculously strict rules at 50 paces, and know exactly how much we can stuff into our favourite backpack without risking getting pulled aside at the airline gate by an eagle-eyed easyJet employee. We stuffed these bags to capacity, scrutinised every detail with a laser-like focus and spent more hours analysing carry-on bag restrictions than we care to remember. In other words, you can rest assured these bags are the best when it comes to hand luggage.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Tamara Hinson is an experienced travel writer who has tested these bags on flights all over the world. She has tested and reviewed a wide range of travel gear for IndyBest, including mosquito repellent and packing cubes. Each of Tamara’s picks has been tested over thousands of miles, so you can be sure they hold up to their claims.

The best hand luggage bags for 2025 are: