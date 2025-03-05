13 best packing cubes to keep your suitcase organised

Let’s face it, nobody likes packing a suitcase. We’re all for anything that can make the process a little less daunting, particularly when faced with increasingly stringent airline restrictions when it comes to baggage. This is where the best packing cubes come in.

It’s official – we’re stuffing more into our suitcases than ever before, and the right packing cube can make this process significantly easier, which is why we’ve tracked down the ones worthy of a spot in your luggage.

These zippered cubes are used to segregate different items, putting you on the fast track to packing perfection. Their growing popularity has pushed manufacturers to produce versions designed with a range of requirements in mind.

Looking for a cube in which to store your favourite shirt? Consider one with an internal pocket in which you can place the jewellery you’ll wear with it. Travelling through several countries (and climates) that require everything from hiking gear to smarter outfits? Opt for cubes that have generous areas of transparent mesh, which makes accessing different items quick and easy.

If you’re a packing cube obsessive like us, you can’t go wrong with colour-coordinated sets of multiple cubes. Another factor is sustainability, as a growing number of brands are using recycled materials or ones that have Bluesign certification – a global seal of approval for environment, health and production safety.

How we tested

open image in gallery Some of the packing cubes we tested for this review ( Tamara Hinson )

As keen travellers, we put a variety of travel cubes through their paces. We considered all aspects, whether it was the construction (we’re particularly keen on double and compression-style zips), rigidity (useful when it comes to more delicate items), and internal features, such as inner pockets. Only the best of the best made the cut, thanks to a review process that focused firmly on travellers’ wants and needs.

Why you can trust us

Tamara Hinson is a freelance travel writer who is a keen explorer, making her the perfect candidate for testing the best packing cubes. She most recently visited the Maldives, India’s Bandhavgarh National Park, and has even explored the most exciting new train journeys in Europe, putting each packing cube to the test. While she’s not busy traversing the globe, she also tests everything from the best travel pillows to cabin bags, so her research and recommendations are well worth trusting.

The best packing cubes for 2025 are: