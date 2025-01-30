Every minute, one million plastic bottles are bought around the world. And of the single-use plastic food and drink packaging being produced, 85 per cent of it will wind up in landfill or as unregulated waste. Switching from a single-use plastic bottle to a reusable one, then, is a no-brainer.

Beyond curbing our use of single-use plastic, some water bottles have features that could further incentivise the swap. Some are insulated which can keep our drinks icy cold for hours, while others come with a built-in water filter. We’ve found a water bottle for the people who hate water. Some water bottles have become a coveted fashion accessory of sorts – TikTok is still going wild for the Stanley quencher bottle (which has since re-launched with ‘leak-proof’ claims (naturally, we’ve reviewed it in full).

Buying one reusable bottle works out much cheaper than spending cash every time you fancy a drink. Plus, having one to hand all day means you’re far more likely to keep sipping, which can help control weight, regulate body temperature, aid digestion and prevent headaches.

Reusable water bottles can be made from stainless steel, ceramic, glass or even plastic, though this must be BPA-free, to ensure it is non-toxic. Stainless steel bottles are durable and will keep your drink cold all day but may not be dishwasher safe, while glass ones are easily recyclable, although, they can be heavy to carry around. Ceramic options can be used to keep drinks cold or hot and won’t taste metallic.

Pay attention to the cap, too. Children or those who plan to use their bottle while exercising may prefer pop-up straws, while anyone who likes to glug their drink should look for a chug cap. Other features to look for include filters, which can be useful when you’re unsure if the water is safe to drink, lockable lids to guarantee your bag won’t end up soaked, and even scented pods that may help you get through your 2l a day.

How we tested the best reusable water bottles

open image in gallery Our tester in action, trying out a range of water bottles ( The Independent/Siobhan Grogan )

We carried all these bottles with us over several weeks, to find the ones that worked best. We used them in our car, at the gym, on trains and planes, and threw them in the bottom of our bag when dashing between meetings. For each one, we noted whether it leaked, if it kept our drink cold all day, if our water took on a metallic taste and how easy the bottle was to carry around. We also noted how easy each bottle was to wash and dry at the end of the day. Extra points were awarded for stylish designs, too.

Why you can trust us

Siobhan Grogan is an award-winning journalist. She has reviewed a broad range of products for IndyBest, from microwaves to mattress protectors, and carefully tests all the products that feature in her reviews, to assess how they stand up to real-world use. She’s researched different water bottle features to look out for and considered sustainability.

The best reusable water bottles for 2025 are: