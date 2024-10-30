If you think you’re hitting your wellness quota by drinking plenty of water, think again. Though we may think we’re drinking enough water, the mineral content of the average glass of tap water isn’t actually as great for hydrating and replenishing our bodies as we might assume – especially after an intense workout.

When we sweat, our bodies lose water but they also lose vital mineral content like sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium – this is why sweat is salty. When our bodies warm up because of exercise or increased temperatures, we feel thirsty. This is our body asking for a top up of fluid to transport essential minerals and get them to where they need to be to optimise our recovery process.

When we drink plain tap water or filtered water after a workout, we’re doing a good job of topping up our water supply, but we’re not topping up those minerals we’ve lost while sweating. Water is great for you, and it contains trace elements of these minerals, but not in great quantities. And that’s where electrolytes come in.

Electrolytes are a collection of essential minerals that can be added to liquid as a fast way to top up depleted levels and support rapid recovery after sports, workouts and other high-intensity activities that might dehydrate you. They’re especially effective in warm environments where you might sweat more, like a hot yoga studio or after a sauna session.

You can find electrolytes in all kinds of sports and energy drinks, but many people prefer to forgo the sugar content in these drinks and instead, prefer to add a sachet directly to water. These sachets contain everything you need for your body to recover from a workout, so personally, I prefer them to sports drinks and use them after the gym or after a class every day.

Many people assume that electrolytes are only needed during the warmer months of the year, but I add them to my water year round. It doesn’t matter if it’s a frosty morning or if I’m not planning to work out that day, I’ll still make sure my body is optimally hydrated and has the minerals it needs for improved energy and brain function by adding a sachet to a glass of water. This can also help keep your hydration levels balanced if you tend to consume dehydrating drinks that contain caffeine or alcohol.

How we tested electrolyte sachets

When it comes to trying a new type of electrolyte sachet there are several things to assess. Firstly, are the sachets the correct grammage for my body? Secondly, what kinds of minerals and additional vitamins do they contain? Next, how well do they dissolve in water and how much water is needed per serving? And lastly, do they taste good?

Electrolytes have a reputation for being a little hard to swallow, so a pleasant flavour is a must. I used Myprotein’s lemon and lime, and strawberry and cherry hydrate sachets for a month and tested my post-workout energy levels, how hydrated I felt and how easy they were to use. These are the results.