A new 'leakproof' Stanley quencher cup has just launched – but does it stand up to testing?

TikTok is still going crazy for these 1.2l reusable water bottles

Daisy Lester
Thursday 23 January 2025 11:07 EST
The new cups arrive with five fresh colourways
The new cups arrive with five fresh colourways (iStock/The Independent )

Essentially an adult sippy cup, a Stanley quencher (read: emotional support water bottles) is the unlikely product that went viral last year. Now, the brand has added a new design to its roster for 2025 to satisfy our thirst.

In response to the main critisism of the OG quencher, the new protour flip straw design claims to be fully leakproof. Boasting the same hefty 1.2l size, car cup-holder and ergonomic handle, the new-and-improved quencher features a flip straw instead.

With more than one billion views and counting on TikTok, the quencher flowstate has gained A-lister approval from the likes of Adele, Molly-Mae and Olivia Rodrigo (not to mention seemingly every influencer on Instagram). It’s no surprise the entire range has sold out multiple times since landing in the UK.

Despite being Gen Z’s favourite accessory, the tumbler brand actually has its roots all the way back in 1913, as a go-to for adventurers and hikers, but it’s reached new renown, thanks to the pastel-hued quencher cups.

The new quencher is also crafted from recycled stainless steel for more sustainable sipping and features double-wall vacuum insulation for keeping drinks cold for hours. Though coming in a range of aesthetically pleasing colours, from baby pink to cobalt blue, their main appeal is hydration (they are water bottles, after all).

We all know hydration is key for good skin, energy levels, temperature levels and overall good health, but most people’s daily water consumption is well below par. With the NHS recommending between 1.5l and 2.5l of water a day, Stanley’s new 1.2l cup will certainly help you on your way in 2025.

How we tested

(Daisy Lester)

If you’ve resolved to up your hydration levels this year, and are considering buying into the hype, I tested out the new cup’s credentials, including quality, usefulness and value for money. Above all, I assessed whether the quencher 2.0 really is leakproof. Keep reading for our full verdict on the Stanley quencher protour.

Stanley quencher protour flip straw, 1.2l

Stanley 1913 new quencher leak proof
  • Capacity: 1.2l
  • Colourways in stock: Rose quartz, frost fade, black, ash, azure fade
  • Dishwasher-safe: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Boosts water intake
    • Sturdy and durable
  • Take note
    • Can leak
    • Heavy

With its 1.2l capacity, the reusable tumbler promises to keep your thirst quenched while ensuring your cold drinks stay chilled for up to 11 hours (or two days when iced), thanks to Stanley’s double vacuum insulation. I tested these claims with ice-cold orange juice, which stayed deliciously chilled for all-day sipping.

Just like the original, there’s no denying it’s heavy, and the sheer size of the thing is slightly impractical for lugging around a city during the commute – it takes up more space than my lunch, laptop and book combined. But, when working from home, I appreciate the large capacity, which helps me boost my water intake.

The ergonomic handle adds to its ease of use, with the new quencher boasting added texture that allows for a more secure and comfortable grip. A favourite feature of the OG bottle, the protour boasts the same narrow base that fits some (but not all) car cup-holders. Plus, the entire bottle is dishwasher-safe. Crafted from recycled stainless steel, it’s not only durable, it’s sustainable, too, giving you peace of mind while sipping.

So far, so good – until it did the very thing the brand claim it’s not meant to do: leak. Tipping the bottle upside down, a droplet escape the new quencher’s supposedly secure straw flip lid.

The design remains unchanged, apart from the lid. While the original featured a simple screw lid with a small opening for the straw, the updated bottle features a screw lid with a flip up straw that’s designed to seal off the bottle from leakage.

stanley quencher bottle
(stanley quencher bottle )

Admittedly, the OG quencher leaked far more than the new protour (it was a steady stream rather than the odd droplet), so you could risk carrying the latest bottle in your bag. Though make sure it’s mostly upright or at least on its side. Strangely, the black bottle I also tested didn’t leak. I left it for a full hour upside down in my bag and there wasn’t any leakage upon removal. So, is it a design flaw or a manufacturing glitch? Either way, Stanley has not succeeded in solving the main problem with the viral quencher. And, considering the price, I wouldn’t be surprised if a new bottle took over TikTok soon (Aussie brand Frank Green has already gained plenty of reusable water bottle fans).

Beyond its practical use, the range of colours available certainly makes hydration a more stylish affair. You can covet the new quencher in rose quartz, frost fade, black, ash, azure fade. Perhaps these fresh shades will keep the Stanley stans loyal.

  1.  £50 from Stanley1913.com
The verdict: Stanley quencher protour flip straw

Helping significantly boost our daily water intake, Stanley’s new quencher also keeps drinks chilled or hot for hours thanks to its vacuum insulation. Plus, it features the same handy car cup and ergonomic handle as its predecessor.

Where the quencher falls short (again) is its portability and practicality. While the large size isn’t a problem for lounging at home, the cup’s heftiness makes it impractical for transporting while out and about. But the leaky lid is the most obvious flaw, especially considering the new version claims to be leakproof. With the bottle costing £50, a leakproof design should be a non-negotiable.

Though we’ll continue reaching for the Stanley cup while working from home, we won’t be abandoning our old reusable water bottle for the commute to the office just yet. Fingers crossed Stanley’s next launch will be fully leakproof (third time lucky, after all).

