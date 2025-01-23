Stanley quencher protour flip straw, 1.2l
- Capacity: 1.2l
- Colourways in stock: Rose quartz, frost fade, black, ash, azure fade
- Dishwasher-safe: Yes
- Why we love it
- Boosts water intake
- Sturdy and durable
- Take note
- Can leak
- Heavy
With its 1.2l capacity, the reusable tumbler promises to keep your thirst quenched while ensuring your cold drinks stay chilled for up to 11 hours (or two days when iced), thanks to Stanley’s double vacuum insulation. I tested these claims with ice-cold orange juice, which stayed deliciously chilled for all-day sipping.
Just like the original, there’s no denying it’s heavy, and the sheer size of the thing is slightly impractical for lugging around a city during the commute – it takes up more space than my lunch, laptop and book combined. But, when working from home, I appreciate the large capacity, which helps me boost my water intake.
The ergonomic handle adds to its ease of use, with the new quencher boasting added texture that allows for a more secure and comfortable grip. A favourite feature of the OG bottle, the protour boasts the same narrow base that fits some (but not all) car cup-holders. Plus, the entire bottle is dishwasher-safe. Crafted from recycled stainless steel, it’s not only durable, it’s sustainable, too, giving you peace of mind while sipping.
So far, so good – until it did the very thing the brand claim it’s not meant to do: leak. Tipping the bottle upside down, a droplet escape the new quencher’s supposedly secure straw flip lid.
The design remains unchanged, apart from the lid. While the original featured a simple screw lid with a small opening for the straw, the updated bottle features a screw lid with a flip up straw that’s designed to seal off the bottle from leakage.
Admittedly, the OG quencher leaked far more than the new protour (it was a steady stream rather than the odd droplet), so you could risk carrying the latest bottle in your bag. Though make sure it’s mostly upright or at least on its side. Strangely, the black bottle I also tested didn’t leak. I left it for a full hour upside down in my bag and there wasn’t any leakage upon removal. So, is it a design flaw or a manufacturing glitch? Either way, Stanley has not succeeded in solving the main problem with the viral quencher. And, considering the price, I wouldn’t be surprised if a new bottle took over TikTok soon (Aussie brand Frank Green has already gained plenty of reusable water bottle fans).
Beyond its practical use, the range of colours available certainly makes hydration a more stylish affair. You can covet the new quencher in rose quartz, frost fade, black, ash, azure fade. Perhaps these fresh shades will keep the Stanley stans loyal.