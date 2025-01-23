Essentially an adult sippy cup, a Stanley quencher (read: emotional support water bottles) is the unlikely product that went viral last year. Now, the brand has added a new design to its roster for 2025 to satisfy our thirst.

In response to the main critisism of the OG quencher, the new protour flip straw design claims to be fully leakproof. Boasting the same hefty 1.2l size, car cup-holder and ergonomic handle, the new-and-improved quencher features a flip straw instead.

With more than one billion views and counting on TikTok, the quencher flowstate has gained A-lister approval from the likes of Adele, Molly-Mae and Olivia Rodrigo (not to mention seemingly every influencer on Instagram). It’s no surprise the entire range has sold out multiple times since landing in the UK.

Despite being Gen Z’s favourite accessory, the tumbler brand actually has its roots all the way back in 1913, as a go-to for adventurers and hikers, but it’s reached new renown, thanks to the pastel-hued quencher cups.

The new quencher is also crafted from recycled stainless steel for more sustainable sipping and features double-wall vacuum insulation for keeping drinks cold for hours. Though coming in a range of aesthetically pleasing colours, from baby pink to cobalt blue, their main appeal is hydration (they are water bottles, after all).

We all know hydration is key for good skin, energy levels, temperature levels and overall good health, but most people’s daily water consumption is well below par. With the NHS recommending between 1.5l and 2.5l of water a day, Stanley’s new 1.2l cup will certainly help you on your way in 2025.

How we tested

open image in gallery ( Daisy Lester )

If you’ve resolved to up your hydration levels this year, and are considering buying into the hype, I tested out the new cup’s credentials, including quality, usefulness and value for money. Above all, I assessed whether the quencher 2.0 really is leakproof. Keep reading for our full verdict on the Stanley quencher protour.