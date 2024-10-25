16 best probiotics to help improve gut health

If you struggle with bloating, stomach issues, low mood or chronic infections, chances are you’re dealing with a bacterial imbalance and inflammation in your gut. Our digestive tracts play host to trillions of bacteria that all function in tandem to keep us healthy. However, several things can upset the fine balance of bacteria that support digestion and immunity.

There’s a reason scientists refer to the gut as a second brain – a disrupted gut also has the power to affect our mood. The gut-brain axis is the direct link between your gut and your brain, so any issues with your gut flora can also affect your mental wellbeing. Gut microbiota – the hundreds of species of bacteria living in our guts – have been shown to influence our physical and mental health.

Research has found that people with suppressed emotions have a less diverse gut microbiome compared with other participants in the study, while certain species of bacteria have been linked with experiencing more negative emotions. In a separate study, researchers found that probiotic, prebiotic and synbiotic supplements (those that combine both probiotics and prebiotics) could help reduce the effects of some mental health problems such as anxiety and depression, as well as stress, sleep and even Alzheimer’s disease. Probiotics have also been shown to influence the intestinal microbiota in positive ways, with different strains displaying different positive effects on the human body.

Of course, you can eat a diet that’s rich in probiotic cultures. Yoghurt is the most popular choice among most people but other sources of natural probiotics are fermented foods like kimchi, pickles and sauerkraut and fermented drinks such as kombucha and kefir. Other gut-friendly foods are things like sourdough bread and cottage cheese. If these foods aren’t things you eat on a regular basis you might want to consider giving your gut a little help by way of a supplement. Supplements that contain probiotic bacteria vary – some contain a range of bacterial strains, others also contain prebiotic fibre and others offer additional nutrients like vitamin D.

“We’re at a stage now with probiotics where you can select specific probiotic products for specific purposes,” explains Sophie Medlin, consultant dietitian and director at CityDietitians and one of the UK’s leading experts in gut health. “For example, there are strains that are great for constipation, strains that are great for bloating, but also strains that are good for your mental health, immunity and for reducing inflammation,” adds Medlin.

The potential benefit of probiotics is exciting, especially with consumer products at clinical grade now readily in stores. Medlin recommends speaking with a registered dietician if you’re looking to take gut health supplements to manage specific conditions and you might want to test your gut health before taking a specific type of supplement.

Read on for our pick of the best probiotic and gut health supplements and how we tested.

How we tested

open image in gallery A selection of the best probiotic supplements we tested for this review ( Emily Goddard )

We consulted expert Sophie Medlin to seek information and advice on what probiotics are, their role within the body and why they are beneficial to add to your diet. Beyond this, we searched for a range of gut health supplements for people at various stages of life. When trying the supplements, we paid attention to how they left us feeling and made note of any changes to our health and wellbeing, specifically stomach issues like bloating, energy levels, skin health and immunity.

We also looked for probiotic supplements that featured a variety of strains of bacteria, those that were easy to take and store, and those suited to a range of budgets, lifestyles and health concerns.

The best probiotics for 2024 are: