16 best probiotics to help improve gut health

Support your gut health, boost your immune system and reduce bloating with these probiotic supplements
If you struggle with bloating, stomach issues, low mood or chronic infections, chances are you’re dealing with a bacterial imbalance and inflammation in your gut. Our digestive tracts play host to trillions of bacteria that all function in tandem to keep us healthy. However, several things can upset the fine balance of bacteria that support digestion and immunity.
There’s a reason scientists refer to the gut as a second brain – a disrupted gut also has the power to affect our mood. The gut-brain axis is the direct link between your gut and your brain, so any issues with your gut flora can also affect your mental wellbeing. Gut microbiota – the hundreds of species of bacteria living in our guts – have been shown to influence our physical and mental health.
Research has found that people with suppressed emotions have a less diverse gut microbiome compared with other participants in the study, while certain species of bacteria have been linked with experiencing more negative emotions. In a separate study, researchers found that probiotic, prebiotic and synbiotic supplements (those that combine both probiotics and prebiotics) could help reduce the effects of some mental health problems such as anxiety and depression, as well as stress, sleep and even Alzheimer’s disease. Probiotics have also been shown to influence the intestinal microbiota in positive ways, with different strains displaying different positive effects on the human body.
Of course, you can eat a diet that’s rich in probiotic cultures. Yoghurt is the most popular choice among most people but other sources of natural probiotics are fermented foods like kimchi, pickles and sauerkraut and fermented drinks such as kombucha and kefir. Other gut-friendly foods are things like sourdough bread and cottage cheese. If these foods aren’t things you eat on a regular basis you might want to consider giving your gut a little help by way of a supplement. Supplements that contain probiotic bacteria vary – some contain a range of bacterial strains, others also contain prebiotic fibre and others offer additional nutrients like vitamin D.
“We’re at a stage now with probiotics where you can select specific probiotic products for specific purposes,” explains Sophie Medlin, consultant dietitian and director at CityDietitians and one of the UK’s leading experts in gut health. “For example, there are strains that are great for constipation, strains that are great for bloating, but also strains that are good for your mental health, immunity and for reducing inflammation,” adds Medlin.
The potential benefit of probiotics is exciting, especially with consumer products at clinical grade now readily in stores. Medlin recommends speaking with a registered dietician if you’re looking to take gut health supplements to manage specific conditions and you might want to test your gut health before taking a specific type of supplement.
Read on for our pick of the best probiotic and gut health supplements and how we tested.
We consulted expert Sophie Medlin to seek information and advice on what probiotics are, their role within the body and why they are beneficial to add to your diet. Beyond this, we searched for a range of gut health supplements for people at various stages of life. When trying the supplements, we paid attention to how they left us feeling and made note of any changes to our health and wellbeing, specifically stomach issues like bloating, energy levels, skin health and immunity.
We also looked for probiotic supplements that featured a variety of strains of bacteria, those that were easy to take and store, and those suited to a range of budgets, lifestyles and health concerns.
Packed with an impressive 21 different strains of bacteria and delivering an enormous 60 billion CFU (colony-forming units) per daily dose, this potent probiotic supplement is a big hitter, and at a reasonable price. The capsules themselves are easy to swallow, and the pill bottle can be stored in a cupboard without refrigeration.
This supplement contains clinically studied bacteria strains, such as bacillus coagulans, lactobacillus acidophilus and bifidobacterium infantis. Plus, it’s gluten-free and suitable for vegans, making it a good choice for most people looking to boost their gut health.
Our tester took the recommended two pills a day and felt their digestion became noticeably more efficient within days. That manifested as more frequent and easier pooping, with no wind or stomach bloating. The positive results meant our tester was keen to carry on taking the supplement.
As with most things in life, consistency is key when taking care of your gut health. For this reason, you’ll need a supplement that fits in with your monthly budget – there’s little point in just taking a supplement for a month and then stopping. Enter: Bio-Kult everyday gut – a more budget-friendly option, compared with some other brands.
Adults can take up to four capsules each day, while children can take up to two. However, our tester found there were benefits even when taking just one capsule a day. This is likely because this award-winning supplement contains 14 different live bacteria strains, with each capsule containing 2 billion live bacterial micro-organisms for your gut.
If you’re taking Bio-Kult while travelling or you’re on a course of antibiotics, a higher dose of four capsules is likely to be more effective for a short while.
Strawberry yoghurt gummies that taste like dessert, provide 30 per cent of our daily calcium and deliver 1 billion CFU of two widely studied strains of bacteria (lactobacillus paracasei and lactobacillus salivarius) to the gut? Yes, please.
This probiotic could not be simpler to take and store: just chew on two gummies a day. With no refrigeration needed, these make for an ideal gut health supplement to take while travelling and a great alternative for those who find it hard to swallow capsules.
Our tester loved the flavour of the vegan, gluten-free gummies and quite looked forward to taking their two a day. This supplement did, however, take a couple of days to get used to, as our tester found they had quite a bit of gas. However, this soon passed and they noticed they were pooping more regularly without changing their diet.
You’ll likely notice a change in how gassy or bloated you feel after taking a probiotic for the first time but rest assured, this is pretty normal and your stomach should settle after the first week. If problems persist, speak with your doctor or a nutritional expert.
We are all aware of the friendly bacteria in our gut, but did you know that women also have a vaginal microbiome? A healthy vaginal microbiome is dominated by lactobacillus. These bacteria are known to create the optimal antimicrobial environment but when levels drop this can lead to conditions such as bacterial vaginosis, thrush and other infections caused by bacterial imbalance and overgrowth.
Vida Glow’s gut pro has been specifically developed with women’s health in mind. Each one-a-day capsule holds 6 billion CFU of three lactobacillus species – lactobacillus plantarum, lactobacillus rhamnosus and lactobacillus reuteri– to nourish gut flora and support intimate health.
Besides probiotics, the supplement also includes the medicinal herbs ginger and gentiana lutea to improve digestion and relieve bloating, making this a good all-rounder for women.
It is, however, among the pricier options included in our round-up, working out at £1 a day.
Some gummy supplements can be particularly pricey – it seems you sometimes have to pay for the convenience of taking vitamins and minerals in sweet form. But the one-a-day Myvitamins gut gummies cost less than £25 for a two-month supply, making them among the best value for money we’ve found.
The tasty and convenient mixed berry flavour gummies contain 1 billion live bacillus coagulans cultures and a 40mg hit of vitamin C, which is 50 per cent of our daily recommended intake, for immune system support.
Be aware that the recipe also includes beef gelatine so they are not suitable for vegetarians and vegans.
Symprove is among the few gut health supplements to have been studied in a clinical trial. Research in 2019 gave people with certain gastrointestinal diseases either Symprove or a placebo over four weeks, to measure the supplement’s efficacy in reducing the symptoms of the conditions. The study found that Symprove reduced intestinal inflammation in people with ulcerative colitis and was well tolerated.
Symprove is a water-based supplement – the brand says this is what helps the bacteria reach the gut alive – and is taken as a 70ml shot each morning, 10 minutes before eating or drinking anything. This is a great option for those who dislike taking tablets and is a particularly easy way to care for your gut health.
Our tester had no existing gut health problems but found that taking the liquid supplement had a “soothing” effect on their digestive system and reduced bloating. They tested the original flavour, which wasn’t unpleasant but did take some getting used to.
There are also strawberry and raspberry, and mango and passionfruit flavours available and the strawberry version comes highly recommended by our fitness and wellbeing editor. Once a bottle is opened, this supplement needs to be stored in the fridge and used within 10 days.
Getting children to take supplements can be challenging, to say the least, but our six-year-old tester practically begged to take their daily Optibac kids gummy during our trial, describing the strawberry flavour as genuinely yummy.
The bacteria strain inside each gummy – bacillus coagulans Unique IS-2 – is among the most studied in children. One study in particular found that it provided relief to children with irritable bowel syndrome.
But there is plenty more to like about Optibac kids gummies, not least that they also provide 100 per cent of a child’s daily recommended vitamin D intake and 15 per cent of their calcium needs.
The supplement is also planet-friendly, thanks to its plastic-free packaging, and it’s also purse-friendly at £12 a month.
Taking antibiotics can help our bodies fend off infections, but they can also decimate the friendly bacteria living in our gut. Luckily, Artah enhanced synbiotic is safe for use with antibiotics – just take the supplement two hours either side of your prescribed medication to give your gut microbiota a fighting chance.
Among the 11 strains of clinically studied bacteria strains are those that are said to boost mental, sexual, metabolic, immune, skin and digestive health, while added digestive enzymes, such as amylase and lipase, help our bodies break down and absorb nutrients in the food we eat.
Our tester started off with a one-a-day dose of Artah enhanced synbiotic, then upped that to two capsules a day. Before long, they reported a noticeable reduction in bloating and a more comfortable feeling in their stomach.
Skin Diligent’s skin and biotics is the result of four years of research and has been designed to support gut health, hormone balance and skin health. The supplement combines four strains of lactobacillus bacteria with a host of other vitamins and minerals – including vitamins D3, C, E and Bs, magnesium and zinc – for a robust daily microbiome-balancing treatment.
Our 60-year-old tester found the two capsules each morning easy to take, but the need to avoid tea or coffee for up to 40 minutes was a little harder. They reported feeling “brighter”, with a general sense of wellbeing, and better sleep with daily use – likely due to the added magnesium and D3. However, they also noted they’d need to take the supplement longer to notice a real difference in the condition of their skin.
Skin Diligent recommends a three-month course (£105.30, Skindiligent.com) of the supplement, then a one- to two-month break before resuming the treatment for another three months. You can also buy a single month’s supply (£39, Skindiligent.com).
If you’re struggling with gut issues, look no further than Thorne’s sacro-b supplement. Loved by the likes of Karlie Kloss, this probiotic contains saccharomyces boulardii – a yeast species that enhances immune function in the gut by increasing sIgA.
When your gut flora is imbalanced you might experience a range of symptoms, from gas and bloating to constipation and diarrhea. A limited diet can cause gut issues but so can consuming too many processed or hard-to-digest foods, sugars and alcohol.
You might also find that if you’re taking antibiotics, your gut can suffer as antibiotics wipe out harmful bacteria but many friendly strains will be eliminated too.
The sacro-b supplement regulates the bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract and soothes the symptoms of GI issues. It’s also especially effective if you’re suffering from antibiotic-related problems and it’s gluten-free. Take one to three capsules a day between meals for best results.
If all-natural food supplements are your thing, Jerms is well worth checking out. This junk-free product might be called daily gut, but it’s a lot more than a probiotic supplement alone, as it also contains prebiotics, digestive enzymes and organic superfoods, such as flaxseed, ginger root, turmeric and lemon balm.
Also in the mix is organic marine calcium from seaweed, which is said to help our bodies break down and successfully absorb food while providing 50 per cent of our daily recommended calcium.
We tested Jerms by adding a teaspoon of the flavourless powder to our daily protein shake each morning – it has to be mixed with cold drinks or foods because high temperatures can kill the live bacteria. We liked how easily it fitted into our routine and, best of all, we soon noticed a “lighter” feeling, most probably from improved digestion.
Jerms is suitable for vegans, those avoiding fodmap foods and people with allergies and provides a great alternative to capsules and pills.
Claims about the bacteria in probiotics reaching the gut alive are not new, but Heights has backed up the claim with a study. The results of its third-party research found that most of the bacteria in its Smart probiotic do indeed reach the colon alive, where it can do its job. That’s said to be because of its delayed release capsule that breaks down nine times slower than those from some of its competitors. Impressive stuff.
Besides the scientific backing, our tester liked that the supplement – which contains seven strains of gut-friendly bacteria – was convenient to take, because there’s no particular time it should be taken. Plus, it can be taken with or without food.
Our tester is vegan, so was thrilled that a supplement like this was suitable for their lifestyle. Plus, they noticed an almost immediate reduction in bloating which can be a common issue for some following a plant-based diet.
Jules Miller, one of The Nue Co’s co-founders, has described her own issues with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), so it’s hardly surprising the brand knows its stuff when it comes to gut health. This supplement, which delivers probiotics and prebiotic inulin fibre from Jerusalem artichoke root, was developed specifically for people with IBS but is also a good all-rounder for those without specific gut problems.
It’s slightly unusual because it contains spores instead of the typical live bacteria, and that means the 15 billion spores per dose don’t start working until they reach your small intestine.
This is meant to give them a better chance of survival as they move through your body – the contents of many supplements can be destroyed by stomach acid before they can do any good, depending on how they’re formulated.
Our tester has become a regular user of prebiotics and probiotics since taking these supplements thanks to improved digestion and generally feeling more comfortable.
There are many supplements designed for use before, during and in the weeks after pregnancy, but this one can be a lifelong part of your gut health routine because it’s safe to take at any time of life.
Take two acid-resistant capsules on an empty stomach each morning for a gut-loving 20 billion CFU hit of six different bacteria strains, plus 40mg of prebiotic fructooligosaccharides.
We love that this high-quality supplement comes in recyclable packaging and is certified vegan and cruelty-free. It’s among the pricier options, but there is a 20 per cent saving to be had for regular users who subscribe.
It might be the most expensive probiotic in this line-up but the day pill from You’re Looking Well also offers your daily dose of vitamin D and 10 other essential nutrients to support skin, gut health and immunity in a 90-day supply.
The supplement has been designed to replace your existing probiotic and multivitamin supplements, placing everything you need in a single capsule to be taken once a day. So while the price point is high, it could save you money on all those other supplements and simplify your routine.
With vitamin K, B12, B6, folate, zinc and a host of other nutrients as well as three strains of probiotic bacteria (lactobacillus paracasei, bifidobacterium lactis and bifidobacterium lactis), our tester found their skin quality and issues with bloating improved after a month of taking the day pill.
Claudia Winkleman says she swears by the supplement and it’s also gluten-free and non-GMO, so if you’re looking for a solid all-rounder this could well be worth the investment.
Populating our gut with healthy bacteria is great, but those microbes need to be fed in order to thrive. That is where prebiotics come in. Myota’s flavoured prebiotic blends are science-backed supplements that are proven to improve gut health in clinical trials by providing 100 per cent of our daily prebiotic needs to nourish our intestinal microbiome.
Studies found that 93 per cent of people had more regular bowel movements, 80 per cent felt less bloated and 74 per cent had less tummy pain and cramping after three months of using Myota supplements. Other benefits included lower cholesterol levels, reduced blood sugar spikes and improved stress, anxiety and mood scores. Impressive stuff.
The powders are also easy to take by dissolving a scoop in a glass of cold water. Our tester tried the blood orange and ginger flavour, and they loved the refreshing citrus taste and spicy warmth. At £42.50 for a month’s supply, this supplement is not the cheapest option in our roundup, but we think the scientific backing and easy-to-drink powder formulation make this well worth the price.
For the best bang for your buck, we love the Nutravita 60 billion CFU pro bio cultures complex. With such a diverse range of bacteria strains and a potent 60 billion CFU per daily dose, it holds its own even among the big guns with a much higher price tag, especially in terms of rapid positive results. For those looking for a high-quality synbiotic, we would recommend The Nue Co’s prebiotic + probiotic supplement, but maybe consider a subscription to make it more affordable. If it’s an all-rounder you’re looking for, You’re Looking Well’s day pill contains probiotic strains, your daily vitamin D and 10 other essential nutrients for overall skin and gut health. However, if you struggle to take capsules and prefer a drinkable supplement, Symprove’s liquid blend will set you on the right path and comes highly recommended by nutritionists. For kids, we’re fans of the Optibac gummies and so was our tester.
Experts recommend choosing probiotic products with at least 1 billion colony-forming units (CFU) per daily dose. Research has shown some strains to be more effective than others for treating certain conditions, so it’s best to choose a probiotic that will achieve the specific effects you want, to ensure the product you choose is suitable for your particular needs. It’s best to talk to a healthcare professional to get some advice about specific conditions.
Look for probiotic products that contain strains of bifidobacterium, lactobacillus and saccharomyces – all of which have been found to provide health benefits, from helping your gut to treating diarrhoea.
While you can take your probiotic whenever you like, the advice suggests it should be taken on an empty stomach so the “good” or “friendly” bacteria can make their way to the gut as fast as possible, and at least 30 minutes before food. With this in mind, it’s probably best to take your supplement first thing in the morning, half an hour before breakfast. It is important to stay consistent with the time at which you take your supplement, so you can really see the benefits.
According to the NHS, “probiotics are thought to help restore the natural balance of bacteria in your gut (including your stomach and intestines)”.
Research has shown that prebiotics may be able to improve digestion and metabolism, as well as helping to regulate bowel movements. Additional benefits can also include improving calcium absorption and an increase in bone density.
There are many prebiotic foods that can help improve your overall body health as well as your gut microbiome. Examples of these foods include mushrooms, garlic, onions, cocoa powder, oats, flaxseeds, green veg such as asparagus and leeks, apples, nuts such as cashews and almonds, as well as many roots.
Probiotics are foods or supplements that contain live microorganisms that help to maintain or improve the “good” bacteria – otherwise known as normal microflora – in the body. Prebiotics, however, are typically high-fibre foods that act as food for microflora. A simple explanation is that probiotics are beneficial bacteria, and prebiotics are food for these bacteria.
The speed at which you notice improvements when using probiotics depends on a range of factors, such as the age of the user, how often you take it and, of course, the product itself. Most people, however, are likely to notice positive effects on their digestion in one to two weeks.
It’s important to note the purpose of probiotics is not to aid weight loss, and therefore should not be taken with that intent in mind. That being said, it's been shown that certain probiotics such as Lactobacillus strains may help people lose weight or body fat.
First working in hospitals where she specialised in gastrointestinal diseases, before lecturing at King’s College London, Sophie Medlin is a dietitian and the chair of the British Dietetic Association for London. She specialises in managing conditions such as colorectal dysfunction, diverticular disease, IBS and polycystic ovarian syndrome and consults on product development for vitamins and probiotics.
