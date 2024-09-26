Exercising regularly and eating a healthy balanced diet are essential for keeping your body well and maintaining optimal health. However, there’s one vitamin that (despite eating healthily) you simply have to supplement in autumn and winter: vitamin D. Due to shorter days and lack of sun exposure, experts say we can all benefit from taking vitamin D in the colder, darker months.

Dr Sam Oliver, an expert in sport and exercise science at Bangor University, says that “from October through to March due to insufficient sunlight, a low-dose daily oral vitamin D3 supplement might be needed to maintain vitamin D sufficiency”.

The sunshine vitamin, so-called because we get most of our daily recommended allowance from the sun’s rays, is essential for maintaining musculoskeletal health by supporting our bones, teeth and muscles. Research has also linked it to boosting the immune system, and Dr Oliver and his colleagues made another significant discovery last year.

“More recently, a greater understanding of vitamin D’s role within the immune system means that maintaining vitamin D sufficiency may also be important to prevent and cope with respiratory infections,” he explains. “For example, our recent research indicates winter vitamin D supplementation reduces the duration and severity of the common cold.”

How we tested

When it comes to vitamin D, we know it’s good for us and how it can help to support good health. However, there are a lot of options to choose from when you’re trying to select the right supplement for you and your family. We turned to experts to help demystify the process and tested each of the best options for ourselves too.

We tried a range of supplements with several methods of consumption, noting how easy they were to take, and considering a number of different strengths. It is possible to take too much vitamin D, which can have adverse effects, so do speak with your healthcare provider to find out which dose is right for you before beginning any new supplement protocol.

The best vitamin D supplements for 2024 are: