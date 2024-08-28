Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

10 best SAD lamps to banish the winter blues, tried and tested

Mood-boosting light therapy can help to brighten the dreariest time of year

Zoe Phillimore
Wednesday 28 August 2024 05:20 EDT
SAD lamps work by reducing melatonin, the hormone responsible for sleep, and increasing your serotonin levels
SAD lamps work by reducing melatonin, the hormone responsible for sleep, and increasing your serotonin levels (Lumie/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

If you tend to feel a little flat during winter, you are definitely not alone. Owing to dark mornings and drawn-out evenings, it’s really no surprise this time of year can negatively impact how we feel. After all, in the UK, we see less than eight hours of sunlight on the “shortest” day of the year.

Should you notice your mood being altered by the changing seasons, seasonal affective disorder (commonly known as SAD) could be to blame. If that’s the case, it may be well worth your while investing in one of the best SAD lamps, as these devices use the benefits of a bright light to help lift your mood during the darker, drearier months.

“If your feelings are interfering with your everyday life, it could be a sign that you have depression,” explains Stephen Buckley, head of information at Mind. “If [those feelings] keep coming back at the same time of year, doctors might call this seasonal affective disorder”.

Ring a bell? Well, SAD lamps are here to make life a little brighter again. Often called therapy lights, SAD lamps are very bright lamps that you sit in front of, ideally in the morning and around lunchtime. As the bright light hits you, your brain will be cajoled into slowing down the production of melatonin (the hormone responsible for sleep) and instead start pumping out serotonin (the hormone in charge of how you feel). This will improve your sense of wellbeing and help boost your energy levels.

You need a light that ideally blasts out around 10,000 lux (lux is the measurement of brightness) but even 2,500 lux still has some effect. You then want to sit in front of it for around 30 minutes a day. After a week of consistent use, you should start to feel the positive effects.

Related

Although they have a slightly different function, there’s also evidence wake-up lights and alarm clocks can ease SAD. For that reason, we’ve included a selection in this review. Before you embark on your light therapy journey, it’s important to check in with your GP, as light therapy is not suitable for everyone, including those on antipsychotic medication and people with certain skin and eye conditions.

How we tested

A selection of the best SAD lamps we tested for this review
A selection of the best SAD lamps we tested for this review (Zoë Phillimore)

We appraised the lamps based on how practical they were to use, as this directly impacted how likely we were to consistently use them. We also looked at brightness levels, how they looked in our home, and quality. As well as all of this, we considered value for money. Keep reading to find out which ones brightened up our days.

The best SAD lamps for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Lumie task light therapy desk lamp: £249, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – Beurer TL30 daylight therapy lamp: £44.79, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best light-up alarm clock – Beurer WL50 wake-up light: £79.97, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for ease of use – Lumie vitamin L SAD light: £99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best feature lamp – Lumie halo light therapy lamp: £219, Amazon.co.uk

Lumie task light therapy desk lamp

best SAD lamps indybest review Lumie task light therapy desk lamp
  • Best: Overall
  • Max lux level: 10,000 lux at 15cm
  • Light colour: Cool white
  • Size: 18cm x 17.5cm x 55cm
  • Why we love it
    • Looks great
    • High-contrast light
    • Flexible use
    • Great for video calls
  1.  £249 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Beurer TL30 daylight therapy lamp

best SAD lamps indybest review Beurer TL30 daylight therapy lamp .
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Max lux level: 10,000 lux at 10cm
  • Light colour: White
  • Size: 23.6cm x 15.6cm x 2.6cm
  • Why we love it
    • Compact design
  • Take note
    • Have to sit close to the lamp
  1.  £44 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Lumie mini light-therapy lamp

best SAD lamps indybest review Lumie mini light therapy lamp
  • Best: To use while working
  • Max lux level: 10,000 lux at 12cm
  • Light colour: White
  • Size: 22.5cm x 16.4cm x 9.4cm
  • Why we love it
    • Compact design
    • Easy to use
    • Three-year warranty and a 30-day trial
  1.  £59 from Lumie.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Beurer WL50 wake-up light

Best SAD lamps indybest review Beurer WL50 wake-up light
  • Best: Light-up alarm clock
  • Max lux level: Unspecified
  • Light colour: Orange, white, yellow
  • Size : 20.1cm x 13.2cm x 13.1cm
  • Why we love it
    • Compact
    • Sleep sounds included
    • Mood LED light function
    • FM radio
  1.  £79 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Philips SmartSleep wake-up light

best SAD lamps indybest review Philips SmartSleep wake-up light
  • Best: Wake-up lamp
  • Max lux level: 300 lux
  • Light colour: Orange, white, yellow
  • Size: 5.7cm x 7.8cm x 7.6cm
  • Why we love it
    • Great snooze function
    • There’s FM radio
    • Good range of wake-up sounds
  1.  £107 from Philips.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Beurer TL 45 perfect day daylight

best SAD lamps indybest review Beurer TL 45 perfect day daylight
  • Best: For varied intensity
  • Max lux level: 10,000 lux at 20cm
  • Light colour: White and yellow
  • Size: 25cm x 20cm x 6cm
  • Why we love it
    • Different light settings
    • You don’t have to sit too close
  • Take note
    • Not super attractive
  1.  £64 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Osalis energy light box

best SAD lamp indybest review Osalis energy light box
  • Best: Compact design
  • Max lux level: 10,000 lux
  • Light colour: Cool white, warm white and natural light
  • Size: 17.3cm x 24.7cm x 2.1cm
  • Why we love it
    • Great value
    • Lightweight
    • There are touch controls and a timer
  1.  £47 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Lumie vitamin L SAD light

best SAD lamp indybest review Lumie vitamin L SAD light
  • Best: For ease of use
  • Max lux level: 10,000 lux at 16cm
  • Light colour: Cool white
  • Size: 28cm x 20cm x 8cm
  • Why we love it
    • Small and compact
    • Good value
    • Flexible orientation
  1.  £99 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Lumie halo light-therapy lamp

best SAD lamp indybest review Lumie halo light therapy lamp
  • Best: Feature lamp
  • Max lux level: 10,000 lux at 20cm
  • Light colour: Warm white and cool white
  • Size: 33cm x 32.4cm x 19.7cm
  • Why we love it
    • Looks interesting
    • Touch controls
    • Adjustable warmth
    • Multifunctional
    • Super powerful
  • Take note
    • It’s expensive
  1.  £182 from Lumie.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Lifemax SAD therapy lamp

best SAD lamp indybest review Lifelight SAD therapy lamp
  • Best: Mid-range SAD lamp
  • Max lux level: 10,000 lux at 10cm
  • Light colour: Bright white
  • Size: 15.5cm x 12.9cm x 13.6cm
  • Why we love it
    • Compact
    • Good value
    • Adjustable brightness
  • Take note
    • Feels slightly less robust than some other models
  1.  £75 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: SAD lamps

We loved Lumie’s task lamp. It looks great, did a great job of boosting our mood and has functions beyond just an SAD lamp. The controls are easy to use and it gave our video calls a much-needed boost. However, it’s quite pricey. If you’re after something a bit more purse-friendly, our first port of call would be the Lumie mini, which is small but mighty.

For more ways to brighten your days, read our review of the best sunrise alarm clocks

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in