Independent
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. 

Best multivitamins for women, men and children, according to experts

If you’re looking to improve overall health, these multivitamin tablets and powders could help give your body a boost

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Wednesday 28 August 2024 07:11
Comments
These supplements can help with joint health, cognitive function and gut health
These supplements can help with joint health, cognitive function and gut health (The Independent )

When the body is lacking in nutrients like essential vitamins and minerals, it can significantly affect all aspects of health, from cognitive function to how often you get sick. But between life being busy, individual health requirements and having the time and energy to prepare and cook the healthiest meals possible, getting the nutrients you need can often feel like a tricky balance to strike.

Taking vitamin supplements can top up your dietary intake and most offer different combinations to suit different bodies and life stages. You can find vitamins to support menopause, to help with gut health or supplements for healthier hair, skin, nails and joints.

Multivitamins present a clever way of combining all the elements of varying supplement types in one capsule and most people take them to hit their recommended daily allowance of vital nutrients, helping to improve energy levels, immunity, brain health and bone strength. Multivitamins are also useful for kids and teens, giving their growing bodies and brains the extra nutrients they need to thrive. Whether you’re seeking to boost your energy, enhance immunity, or fill nutritional gaps, a high-quality multivitamin can make a big difference

Specialist menopause nutritionist Emma Bardwell says, “I will often recommend a multivitamin for a prescribed duration, particularly if a person is time-poor and doesn’t have the bandwidth to remember to take a regime of targeted nutrients. With a multivitamin, you get everything in one go.”

If you’re wondering how to add a multivitamin into your daily routine, nutritionist Maz Packham advises that, “it’s usually best to take a multivitamin with food, so getting into the habit of having it with your breakfast can be a good way to remember. If your meal contains some fat (think avocado, eggs or nuts) it will optimise absorption of the fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K.”

Though there are plenty of multivitamins to choose from, they’re not all created equal. You want to ensure you’re investing in a supplement with the right amounts of balanced high-quality nutrients that will impact the body in the best way.

We sought the advice of Maz Packham and Emma Bardwell to find out which multivitamin products they’d personally recommend, how to take them and which might be best suited to differing diets and lifestyles. Read on for our guide to the best multivitamin caspules and powders to boost wellbeing, approved and recommended by expert nutritionists.

Nuzest green vitality

Nuzest good green vitality.jpg
  • Servings : 10
  • How to take: One scoop with 250ml of water
  1.  £32 from Amazon.co.uk

Wild Nutrition food-grown daily multinutrient for women

Wild Nutrition food-grown daily multinutrient for women.jpg
  • Servings: 30
  • How to take: Swallow two capsules daily
  1.  £28 from Amazon.co.uk

Wild Nutrition food-grown daily multi-nutrient for teen boys

Wild Nutrition food-grown daily for teen boys.jpg
  • Servings: 30
  • How to take: Swallow two capsules a day
  1.  £28 from Wildnutrition.com

Centrum advance 50+

Centrum Advance 50 plus.jpg
  • Servings: 180
  • How to take: Take one tablet daily with water
  1.  £18 from Amazon.co.uk

Pure Encapsulations o.n.e multivitamin

Pure Encapsulations o.n.e multivitamin.jpg
  • Servings : 60
  • How to take: Take 1 capsule daily, with a meal,
  1.  £34 from healf.com

Viridian essential vegan multivitamin

Viridian essential vegan multivitamin.jpg
  • Servings: 30
  • How to take: Take one capsule daily with food
  1.  £16 from Planetorganic.com

Equi wellness formula

Equi wellness formula.jpg
  • Servings: 30
  • How to take: Swallow six capsules a day with water
  1.  £70 from Equilondon.com

Multivitamins FAQs

Should I be taking multivitamins?

“While I’m not an advocate of supplements for supplements sake, I do think there can be an argument for taking a multivitamin as an insurance policy under certain circumstances,” explains Bardwell. She outlines that chronic stress can use up vital nutrients such as Vitamin C, magnesium, and many of the B vitamins. “Taking a multivitamin can also be beneficial when not eating particularly well or drinking too much alcohol after, let’s say, the festive season or for university students,” she adds.

Plus, age and health concerns come into the equation, too. “There’s also a lot to be said for taking a good multi as we get older, especially during or after illness. Older populations tend to have problems with malabsorption of nutrients, in which case a multivitamin can act as an insurance policy,” Bardwell says.

How long does it take for multivitamins to start working?

It depends on each individual when it comes to how long multivitamins take to start working, as this can vary according to absorption, any deficiencies and health conditions. As a general rule of thumb, multivitamins should take between a few weeks to a few months to start working.

Can you take too many vitamins and supplements?

It’s important to keep an eye on what you’re taking. Bardwell advises that, “if you’re taking a multi but also taking targeted supplements, you may actually find that the combined dose takes you over the RDA, which, in certain circumstances, can be deleterious to health”.

She adds: “There’s a general feeling that supplements are ‘natural’ so can be taken ad libitum – that isn’t the case. Large amounts of beta carotene and vitamin A, for example, may increase lung cancer risk in smokers and former smokers. Too much iron can result in something called hemochromatosis, which can damage your heart, liver and other organs.”

Bardwell also outlines that while the “dosages may not always be in accordance with the recommended daily amount (they often offer less than the RDA to allow for added vitamin and mineral intake from your diet), certain ingredients may interfere with prescription medications”. As always, speak to a qualified medical professional for expert advice.

