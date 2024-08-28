When the body is lacking in nutrients like essential vitamins and minerals, it can significantly affect all aspects of health, from cognitive function to how often you get sick. But between life being busy, individual health requirements and having the time and energy to prepare and cook the healthiest meals possible, getting the nutrients you need can often feel like a tricky balance to strike.

Taking vitamin supplements can top up your dietary intake and most offer different combinations to suit different bodies and life stages. You can find vitamins to support menopause, to help with gut health or supplements for healthier hair, skin, nails and joints.

Multivitamins present a clever way of combining all the elements of varying supplement types in one capsule and most people take them to hit their recommended daily allowance of vital nutrients, helping to improve energy levels, immunity, brain health and bone strength. Multivitamins are also useful for kids and teens, giving their growing bodies and brains the extra nutrients they need to thrive. Whether you’re seeking to boost your energy, enhance immunity, or fill nutritional gaps, a high-quality multivitamin can make a big difference

Specialist menopause nutritionist Emma Bardwell says, “I will often recommend a multivitamin for a prescribed duration, particularly if a person is time-poor and doesn’t have the bandwidth to remember to take a regime of targeted nutrients. With a multivitamin, you get everything in one go.”

If you’re wondering how to add a multivitamin into your daily routine, nutritionist Maz Packham advises that, “it’s usually best to take a multivitamin with food, so getting into the habit of having it with your breakfast can be a good way to remember. If your meal contains some fat (think avocado, eggs or nuts) it will optimise absorption of the fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K.”

Though there are plenty of multivitamins to choose from, they’re not all created equal. You want to ensure you’re investing in a supplement with the right amounts of balanced high-quality nutrients that will impact the body in the best way.

We sought the advice of Maz Packham and Emma Bardwell to find out which multivitamin products they’d personally recommend, how to take them and which might be best suited to differing diets and lifestyles. Read on for our guide to the best multivitamin caspules and powders to boost wellbeing, approved and recommended by expert nutritionists.