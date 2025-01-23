10 best protein powders for building muscle, tried and tested

Once the preserve of bodybuilders wanting arms like Arnold Schwarzenegger’s, protein powders are big business. The global protein supplements market is now forecast to grow from $20.39bn in 2023 to $22.25bn in 2024, helped along by the plant-based protein supplements market, which is currently valued at $1.12bn worldwide.

It’s statistics like these that prove people are waking up to the importance of protein consumption for good health, fitness and wellbeing, and acknowledging they probably don’t get enough of it in their diet.

As one of the three main macronutrients (along with fat and carbohydrates), protein is essential for promoting various processes in the body, from effective digestion and immune function to energy regulation and even improved mental health (this is thanks to protein’s amino acids, which form the vital building blocks for neurotransmitters, such as dopamine and serotonin, to help regulate mood and cognitive function). It’s these same amino acids that act as the Lego pieces your body needs to help build, maintain, and repair muscle tissue, whether you’ve had a hard weightlifting session in the gym or a hard day running around ticking off your to-do list.

It’s somewhat unfortunate, then, that our bodies don’t produce amino acids naturally. To enjoy their mind and body benefits, you need to ensure you get enough protein in your diet to hit the British Nutrition Foundation’s recommended daily allowance (RDA) of 0.75g of protein per kilogram of weight per person; a figure this study suggests is the bare minimum, and certainly not optimised for active types (many nutritionists recommend that people engaging in 150 minutes of exercise a week or more should be aiming for 1.2 to 1.5g of protein per kilo of weight per person).

Which helps to explain why protein powders are proving so popular with gym bunnies and wellbeing warriors alike, all seeking a tasty yet convenient way to boost their protein intake without having to reach for a satiating family-sized bucket of chicken wings.

But with hundreds of options to choose from, it can be hard to know which are the best protein powders to help you reach your goals. With that in mind, we’ve done the hard work for you and found the best protein powders and drinks on the market right now, to help boost your brain function, muscle gains, and mood.

How we tested the best protein powders

Regular use of protein powder can take anywhere between six and 12 weeks to make a difference to muscle tone. Therefore, we looked at how much protein each powder offered per serving, and compared flavour, ease of use, cost per serving and added nutritional benefits.

open image in gallery We tried the powders with water, semi-skimmed milk and oat milk ( Joanna Ebsworth )

Each powder was made up as per the packet instructions with water, semi skimmed milk and oat milk (on separate occasions), to see how easily it blended and how it affected taste. These are the powders that really packed a punch...

The best protein powders for 2025 are: