10 best protein powders for building muscle, tried and tested

Once the preserve of bodybuilders wanting arms like Arnold Schwarzenegger’s, protein powders are big business. The global protein supplements market is now forecast to grow from $20.39bn in 2023 to $22.25bn in 2024, helped along by the plant-based protein supplements market, which is currently valued at $1.12bn worldwide.
It’s statistics like these that prove people are waking up to the importance of protein consumption for good health, fitness and wellbeing, and acknowledging they probably don’t get enough of it in their diet.
As one of the three main macronutrients (along with fat and carbohydrates), protein is essential for promoting various processes in the body, from effective digestion and immune function to energy regulation and even improved mental health (this is thanks to protein’s amino acids, which form the vital building blocks for neurotransmitters, such as dopamine and serotonin, to help regulate mood and cognitive function). It’s these same amino acids that act as the Lego pieces your body needs to help build, maintain, and repair muscle tissue, whether you’ve had a hard weightlifting session in the gym or a hard day running around ticking off your to-do list.
It’s somewhat unfortunate, then, that our bodies don’t produce amino acids naturally. To enjoy their mind and body benefits, you need to ensure you get enough protein in your diet to hit the British Nutrition Foundation’s recommended daily allowance (RDA) of 0.75g of protein per kilogram of weight per person; a figure this study suggests is the bare minimum, and certainly not optimised for active types (many nutritionists recommend that people engaging in 150 minutes of exercise a week or more should be aiming for 1.2 to 1.5g of protein per kilo of weight per person).
Which helps to explain why protein powders are proving so popular with gym bunnies and wellbeing warriors alike, all seeking a tasty yet convenient way to boost their protein intake without having to reach for a satiating family-sized bucket of chicken wings.
But with hundreds of options to choose from, it can be hard to know which are the best protein powders to help you reach your goals. With that in mind, we’ve done the hard work for you and found the best protein powders and drinks on the market right now, to help boost your brain function, muscle gains, and mood.
Regular use of protein powder can take anywhere between six and 12 weeks to make a difference to muscle tone. Therefore, we looked at how much protein each powder offered per serving, and compared flavour, ease of use, cost per serving and added nutritional benefits.
Each powder was made up as per the packet instructions with water, semi skimmed milk and oat milk (on separate occasions), to see how easily it blended and how it affected taste. These are the powders that really packed a punch...
If you’re looking for a protein powder that tastes as amazing as its nutritional content sounds, this is the winner by a country mile. A world first, it features a unique blend of 22.9g of whey protein and 15g of bioactive collagen peptides per serving: a combination that the latest science suggests is way more effective than protein alone for building lean muscle mass when combined with resistance training.
Formulated by former Olympian and renowned sport scientist Professor Greg Whyte OBE, this Informed Sport certified blend is proven to strengthen and repair lean muscle while maximising hypertrophy (muscle building). It also speeds up the post-workout recovery of muscles and connective tissue, whether you’ve completed a marathon or simply need to recuperate from the day-to-day stresses of an active lifestyle.
Sadly, this protein powder is not suitable for vegetarians or vegans, which might help to explain why it tastes so good (coming from a tester who usually follows a gluten- and dairy-free diet but made an exception for this review). The strawberry flavour is reminiscent of Angel Delight, while the chocolate flavour is categorically the best of all on test here. Both flavours mix beautifully with water, as directed, and produce smooth shakes that are non-powdery and void of any artificial flavourings or weird aftertaste. In short, you’ll look forward to drinking this protein powder rather than dreading it.
Vegetarian and gluten-free, Myprotein’s impact whey packs a mighty punch of 23g of protein per 114 calorie serving. It has also been ranked grade A – the best of the best – by independent laboratory tests.
Rich in essential amino acids and BCAAs (branched chain amino acids), it’s the UK’s favourite brand of protein powder, and with 40 flavours to choose from, from peach tea and salted caramel to chocolate mint and golden syrup, it’s easy to see why. Informed Sport certified, it contains 2g of leucine per serving, which is needed for protein synthesis, and also contributes to post-workout recovery.
With around 1g to 1.5g of sugar per serving, depending on the flavour, it hasn’t been bulked out with sweeteners, despite all the unusual and saccharin-sounding flavours, and contains just 1.9g of fat and 1.8g of carbs per shake. Best of all, it’s wallet-friendly – a 1kg bag costing less than £20 will give you 33 servings, working out to just 57p per portion – and comes in widely recyclable plastic tubs.
This multiple award-winning product claims to be the world’s number one (bestselling) whey protein powder, thanks to the whopping 24g of protein you get per serving for 120 calories or fewer. If muscle-gain is your goal, this protein powder will help you reach it faster, thanks to its whey formula – whey essentially being the liquid that is scraped off cheese – which is said to be the most effective protein for the body to use, according to the Journal of Applied Physiology.
Widely used by pro athletes, the cherry on the top must be the extra 5.5g of naturally occurring BCAAs, which include essential nutrients such as leucine, isoleucine, and valine that can help to stimulate the building of protein in muscle and potentially reduce muscle breakdown after weight training and high-intensity workouts. Even better, it contains an additional 4g of glutamine and glutamine acid, to aid digestion.
Smooth, creamy and yummy, this offering might be a little on the sweet side for some but there’s a wide variety of flavours to try, so you’re sure to find one to your liking – the thousands of five-star reviews say it all.
For taste and texture alone, this protein powder deserves a gold medal. Light and refreshing, it’s made from a clear whey protein that mixes beautifully with water, delivering a thirst-quenching squash-like drink that’s especially enjoyable on hot days and after sweaty sessions.
While the peach flavour is delicious, it’s the raspberry and cranberry variety that’s the real star of the show. After much taste-testing, we’d say it tastes just like the fruity yet creamy insides of a Fab ice lolly, which is a win for us.
In terms of nutritional content, this low-sugar, Informed Sport registered formula delivers 20g of protein per serving, plus an additional 21g of carbohydrates to support recovery after exercise and kickstart the refuelling of muscle glycogen stores to aid muscle repair and reconditioning. Ideal for people who train most days or at a high intensity, it’s popular with professional footballers, triathletes and long-distance runners, and naturally includes leucine – an essential amino acid used in the biosynthesis of protein to stimulate muscle protein synthesis (muscle building).
If you like lifting weights, this could be the protein powder for you. It comes with a generous 34g protein serving in each serving, while keeping calories (147) carbohydrates (2g) and fat (1.1g) low.
The powder contains both fast-digesting whey protein and slow-digesting casein protein. It also has 3g of creatine, which can be used as a source of energy by your muscles when contracting, increasing power and performance in explosive activities like jumping or lifting heavy weights.
Particularly for a protein powder with a higher protein content, it mixed impressively well with water and tasted pretty good too. It wasn’t my favourite option on the flavour front, but it is the shake I reach for most regularly after a gym session thanks to its ingredients list and nutritional breakdown.
The ESN designer whey protein tub is refreshingly light on big claims and complex ingredients. “High protein, no added sugar,” is all the brand felt the need to say.
Each serving contains 22g of protein, 1.8g of carbohydrates, 1.6g of fat and 112 calories, making it an efficient way to up your protein intake without unwanted extras. But the thing that impressed me most was the taste.
The powder mixed effortlessly with 200ml of water to deliver a smooth, light-yet-creamy texture. This made it a lot easier to drink than many heavy shakes I’ve tried in the past – particularly post-workout. The shake tasted great too, with both the milk chocolate and dark cookies and cream options impressing on test thanks to their Goldilocks premium sweetness levels.
A 30-serving tub retails at £32.99, which is fairly standard for protein powder. But, from what I’ve seen, there are usually a few deals and discount codes to be found for the ESN website if you have a dig around.
Billed as the “best diet protein on the market”, this low-calorie, high-protein, low-carb blend is tailored for individuals with a focus on maintaining or building muscle mass while prioritising fat reduction.
You get 17g of protein per serving, derived from multiple sources (including whey and casein) that release into the bloodstream at different stages to support muscle growth and help you feel fuller for longer. Plus, you get the added benefit of fat-burning ingredients such as L-carnitine, CLA (conjugated linoleic acid), flaxseeds and green tea extract to support your fat loss and lean muscle goals.
I tried a few of the 12 flavours, including banana, salted caramel and cookies and cream. All tasted great using water alone and produced smooth, creamy shakes with zero lumps, but they’re probably best enjoyed in a smoothie, or added to plain porridge. With one serving containing 1.3g sugar, less than 3g carbs, and less than 100 calories, it’s a good choice for anyone with body recomposition goals.
This tasted unlike any whey protein I’ve ever used before, and I quite liked it. The powder’s natural blackcurrant flavouring gives it a refreshing tartness, which was a welcome departure from the supplements market’s fail-safe Neapolitan ice cream flavour spectrum.
It took a bit of extra shaking to ensure all lumps and bumps were ironed out, but overall the texture was pretty good too.
TriActive is Holland and Barrett’s new sports nutrition range, designed to deliver bonus benefits beyond competitors. The whey has added zinc, magnesium, manganese and copper, for the purposes of maintaining cognitive function, reducing tiredness and fatigue, and contributing to connective tissue health respective. It also contains a decent 21g of protein per serving, along with 1.7g of fat, 3.2g of carbs and 106 calories per serving, stacking up nicely against rivals.
Another thing I liked was the absence of a scoop; instead, serving sizes are given in tablespoons. This meant there was a little more variance in my servings than usual, but I didn’t end up with another unwanted scoop in my cutlery drawer when I reached the bottom of the tub.
Here’s another multiple award-winner. But this time, it’s plant-based. Form’s performance protein vegan blend combines wholesome ingredients such as organic pea, brown rice, and pumpkin seed protein to deliver a whopping 30g of protein, plus 5g of BCAAs per serving, to provide a complete amino acid profile that supports the maintenance and growth of muscle mass.
Presented in 100 per cent plastic-free, compostable packaging, this gluten-free powder contains added anti-inflammatory ingredients such as curcumin and black pepper extract to boost immunity and increase the absorption of nutrients, along with digestive enzymes such as amylase, protease and lactase to aid natural digestion and reduce bloating.
I tasted each of the five flavours available, and found they mixed well with water, producing smooth, creamy shakes. It’s fair to say they’re all on the sweet side – some people might find the vanilla and banoffee flavours a little too sweet. However, the chocolate peanut and chocolate hazelnut flavours are deliciously nutty, while the tiramisu flavour isn’t far off an iced coffee or frappe when mixed with water. Blend any of the flavours with almond milk, a banana and a large teaspoon of nut butter, and you’ll have a yummy treat that ticks all the boxes.
Make no mistake, this pea protein powder doesn’t taste great when simply mixed with water but that’s not what it’s intended for. Heat-stable and unflavoured, it’s specifically designed for cooking with, and is easily incorporated into a variety of hot dishes (sweet or savoury), from porridge and stews to soups and curries, to boost your protein consumption.
This protein powder has been a cupboard staple of mine for a couple of years – ever since it was recommended by a top nutritionist who put me on a gluten- and dairy-free diet to improve my gut health.
To easily add 8g of protein to your meal, all you need to do is sprinkle a heaped dessert spoon of this powder into your dish during cooking. Do this two or three times a day and you’ll soon be hitting your protein goals without chugging down shakes. Versatile, low in carbs and 100 per cent vegan, it’s also made with no artificial ingredients, added fillers or sugars, and is a great alternative to whey protein.
Easy to mix and utterly delicious, Uperform active whey & collagen is possibly the best-tasting protein powder I’ve encountered. Taste and texture aside, it packs a huge protein punch and contains 15mg of added collagen per serving, to boost joint health and training gains, giving you way more bang for your buck.
A special mention goes to SIS rego clear recovery, with its light and refreshing formula. The highly quaffable flavours will revive and rehydrate you after a sweaty session, and help to refuel your muscles following tough workouts.
