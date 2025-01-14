Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Harness these good vibrations for relief, recovery and relaxation
Usually, the prospect of a good pummelling isn’t something that would appeal to us, however, after a long session at the gym, or a long day of sitting at a desk, the percussive effects of the best massage guns can soothe muscles after exercise or just relieve the stiffness that comes with inactivity.
Massage guns use their motors to replicate the technique of tapotement, where a massage therapist will go to work on you with rapid, tapping movements. The massage guns do this at different speeds, measured in percussions per minute (PPM), with the percussive back-and-forth of a good massage gun head moving between 1,400 and 3,200 PPM.
The handy tools come with multiple heads for different applications and for targeting specific problems, from deep-tissue massage to relieving pressure around the spine. Whichever head you’re using, it’s essential the gun’s body has good ergonomics, so you can hold it happily for as long as it takes to feel the benefits, without it feeling like a workout in itself, or causing any numbness in your hand.
Good design is also crucial, as the massage gun needs to be able to target those hard-to-reach areas, such as the small of your back, after a prolonged period of sitting.
You may also want to take noise levels into consideration – if you’re looking for a relaxing massage, it will help if it doesn’t sound like there’s a mini jackhammer in the room with you.
Each product was used before and after visits to the gym, particularly to see how well it eased the pain of delayed-onset muscle stiffness (the dreaded DOMS) that usually accompanies a strenuous session, and turns walking down the stairs the following morning into a painful event. We also used the guns to see how well they could work out any knots and soreness after hiking and running, as well as more general usage, such as helping us to relax and ease stiff muscles after a day at work.
Of all the massage guns on test, this product stood out because of its non-slip, detachable, angled extension handle that makes it very easy to reach (and apply pressure to) the mid back areas as well as the lower back region and the neck. Meanwhile, legs, chest and arms can be targeted by removing the extension.
The four massage heads (ball, U-shape, bullet and flat) are well designed, and the gun delivers five intensity levels, which are easy to control and change and are clearly represented on a large display. We also really liked the auto mode, which cycles up and down through the intensities, depending on how much pressure is applied.
This massage gun is incredibly quiet in operation, great value and the manufacturer has also managed to keep the weight down, which only adds to the tool’s overall usability.
This battery-operated gun is the least powerful on test, with only two settings (high and low), but it’s so light and its ergonomics are actually very good. The four heads weren’t fiddly to change and the design made it very easy to apply more pressure when needed.
This model is well suited for anyone who’s after a little distraction from aches and pains rather than going full tilt to relieve intense exercise-related soreness and stiffness. It would also suit the elderly, who might not want to wield one of the larger models.
The fact that this gun’s speed settings are in a lower range of PPM (1,600-2,800) means it’s particularly suited to get the muscle recovery process under way after a workout, so keep it in your gym bag and give yourself an impromptu changing room session to lessen the effect of DOMS in the coming days.
The other thing that makes it suited to the gym is that it’s light, compact and comes with a carry case that holds all four attachments, from a round head for deep massage to a U-shaped spinal head for the back. The gun was very quick and smooth to change speed setting, too, making it easy to use and to suit your needs.
The first thing we noticed about this massage gun was it’s very quiet in operation, even at the most intense of its five speed settings, which range from 1,800-3,000PPM. This intensity range means there’s plenty of scope to dial in the right level for a relaxing all-over massage without the gun drowning out the whale song.
The four interchangeable heads offer up the expected range of applications, and it was easy to turn on and off, with white LEDs showing you what intensity level you’re currently operating at. Although, we would have also liked an indicator on top of the massage gun, to make it easier to read when we were using it to target areas on the arm and chest.
This is another good option to sling in your gym bag. The Lola massage gun gives you the option to colour coordinate (if that’s your thing), with a total of nine different colourways to choose from. It’s a good little tool, too, with four speeds up to 3,000PPM and four heads, although, we found the cone and U-shaped attachments not particularly forgiving at the top speed. However, the cone attachment did a fantastic job of getting into deep tissue, especially post-run. Meanwhile, the ball offered up a very relaxing all-round massage, with the quiet motor adding to our serene state. Overall, the Lola was easy to operate and felt very nice in-hand.
Packing in most of the athlete-led technology that is also included in its more expensive stable mate, the MyoPro (£199, Myomaster.com), the Myolite comes with four heads and relies on what the manufacturer calls “ripple effect technology”, which it claims ripples through the full depth of the muscle tissue, to help with recovery.
This does seem to work in practice, because, even though the Myolite is compact and portable, it packs a real punch with its four speed settings, which jump from 1,600PPM to a mighty 3,200PPM. We really liked the fact the Myolite was able to harness the power of its top setting and translate that into a supremely effective deep-tissue session. It’s not for the faint-hearted, though, as there was very little performance fade from the gun, so, you can really work the muscle without affecting the PPM. Good ergonomics, easy operation and it’s quiet to boot.
Along with the usual attachments (ball, cone, U-shape and flat) this gun includes a cold compress head, which you can put in the freezer and apply to sore muscles post-exercise. It was very effective at easing stiffness in glutes, quads and hamstrings the day after a very challenging hike, and we were pleased with how long the head actually stayed cold, giving us around half an hour of use before we needed to pop it back in the freezer.
There’s a large LED display on top of the gun, which will tell you what level you’re currently at – it is easy to read if you’re working on your chest, arms and quads. There are eight speeds in total (with a maximum of 3,200PPM), making it easy to select a comfortable intensity.
There has been a recent drop in price for this gun (from £239.99) and, although it’s still one of the most expensive in our round-up, it’s very well priced for what it does – we found it delivered one of the most effective deep-tissue massages on test. This comes down to the excellent calibration of the machine, which enables you to apply enough pressure and depth to get the head down to a good level, so you can really feel it working, without it ever being so painful you need to stop.
The attachments are well designed and driven by five speeds – ranging from 1,400PPM to 3,200PPM – which are easily accessed from the button on top of the massage gun, with white LEDs showing you at what intensity you’re currently operating.
This is also one of the quietest massage guns we tested, plus, the manufacturer has managed to keep the weight down, so it’s easy to use.
Even though this gun only has three intensity settings, ranging from 1,600PPM to 2,400PPM, its solid ergonomics and light weight makes it very easy to use all over the body. Plus, and the addition of four well-designed attachments (bullet, flat, ball and fork) means it’s a good all-rounder that will provide a relaxing massage or a more targeted approach, if you really want to focus on an area of stiffness or soreness. In particular, the ball attachment (which is a good size) worked well on thighs, calves and glutes, while the bullet worked well on trigger points and areas of tenderness.
Inevitably, each massage gun will be used slightly differently, based on its settings, shape and features. Generally speaking, you should target muscle areas that have become sore post-workout or after sitting at a desk all day. Avoid bony areas such as joints and the spine, as well as bruised or cut skin. It’s always a good idea to start on a more gentle setting and work up to the more intense vibrations. Move the gun vertically, in small circles or horizontally, for up to two minutes at a time.
Massage guns can be useful for relieving tension across your whole body. They reduce lactic acid that can cause muscle tension and pain, additionally helping to increase your flexibility. Some can even help with your immune system, by improving lymphatic flow, ridding your body of toxins.
It has been noted that massage guns can improve muscle mass and the strength of one's muscles. It is more likely to help your overall muscle endurance, strength and power, which, ultimately, aids the body's ability to gain muscle. Massage guns are also said to improve muscle tone.
Sometimes, during pregnancy, circulation can decrease, so massage guns are a great way to aid this. However, it is important to keep use away from the abdomen and instead use it on areas such as your arms and calves.
Thanks to its unique, detachable extension, the Renpho reach massage gun proves to be one of the most versatile on the market. It really allows access to almost any area of the body and, more importantly, enables the user to apply pressure to the area to relieve soreness and stiffness, especially in combination with its good range of percussive intensities. If you have a little more cash to spend, we were also impressed by Wahl’s mini massage gun, which is ideal for sticking in your gym bag.
Claire O'Reilly has more than 20 years of experience as a freelance features writer and editor.
