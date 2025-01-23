What is an acupressure mat and can it help with back pain?

Acupressure is the latest buzzword in the world of health and wellbeing. It’s a practice that blends the fundamental teachings of Traditional Chinese Medicine with modern western practices in order to soothe aches and pains, reset the nervous system and bring about a sense of calm. Unlike acupuncture, which uses tiny needles to pierce the skin at various pressure points, acupressure employs a blunt tool or someone’s fingers to apply pressure without breaking the skin.

You might have seen acupressure products like ear seeds on Dragon’s Den and specialist massage clinics advertised on your social feeds. Perhaps the most common form of acupressure is via a mat, also known as a “bed of nails”. And while it might sound like a torture instrument, converts of the home treatment say that regular sessions on the sawtooth mats can help with pain, injuries, relaxation and sleep.

The squishy mats are covered in hundreds of tiny plastic spikes and celebrities like Elle Macpherson, Jennifer Lopez and Kate Beckinsale are all fans.

“I always like to say acupressure is like a reset button for the nervous system because sometimes our nerves have gotten a message and need to be told a different thing,” integrated medicine expert Doctor Hayley Parker tells The Independent.

Parker explains that by doing something like lying on an acupressure mat, or even just standing on one, we regulate the chemistry of the brain and body and the signals they send to one another which can help with stress and with physical pain. “It also helps to clear the clutter or the mis-signals and opposing signals of different systems so that the brain can be less foggy and think clearer. It helps us get out of this stress state,” she explains.

How does acupressure work?

Acupressure mats look a lot like a yoga mat, but the main difference is that they’re covered in several hundred tiny, plastic spikes. These small nubs deliver pressure to parts of the body, which is said to bring on the feel-good health benefits.

Acupressure itself is nothing new; it’s a form of traditional Chinese medicine that’s been around for centuries, and is usually performed by a practitioner who uses their fingers to firmly press onto key points around the body.

The mat works in a similar way. As you lie down against the surface, the plastic spikes uncomfortably press into your body and cause the brain to release endorphins; euphoric chemicals that naturally relieve stress, tension and pain. Fewer spikes create more discomfort so mats often come in varying styles and levels that either disperse the spikes evenly, or space them out for a more intense result.

“The organs of the muscles have nerves that connect to them, just like every other muscle in the body. Unlike muscles that we can consciously control like skeletal muscle tissue, the organ muscle which is smooth muscle tissue is subconsciously controlled, but connects to the brain nonetheless,” explains Doctor Parker.

“With the help of treatments like acupuncture and acupressure, the nerves are given a signal to wake back up,” she adds. “Additionally, acupuncture addresses the deeper root cause, like the tight muscles preventing nerve conductivity so that the organ-brain circuit will be stronger again and can create better ‘tone’ over time.”

What are the benefits of acupressure?

Whether you’re fighting fit or you avoid exercise at all costs, back pain, tight hips and sore shoulders are among the most common complaints for people of all ages. Inflammation of the muscles and joints affects both the keenest gym goers and those who lead sedentary lifestyles, whether due to injury, ageing or issues like chronic stress and poor diet.

Anecdotally, people claim that the mats can reduce stress, improve sleep, deliver energy, soothe headaches, support circulation and beat back pain. Much like foam rollers and other self-myofascial release tools, the mats use pressure to release muscle tension and improve blood flow around the body.

However, there’s very little scientific evidence to support the benefits of acupressure mats, although one small 2011 study said they could be a helpful tool for relaxation. Read on for the best acupressure mats to invest in, according to our expert testers.

How we tested

Our wellbeing editor and testing team trialled a variety of acupressure mats, from those meant for beginners to more intense varieties. We also tried customisable mats and those meant for different body parts, assessing the quality of the mat, filling and spikes, its provenance and the cost.

The best acupressure mats for 2025 are