10 best gym leggings for every kind of workout

Seeking out the best gym leggings is a little like searching for a needle in a haystack. There are so many options and knowing which features and what sort of fit will work best for you can be a challenge. We all have our preferences and we all exercise in slightly different ways, so what one person says works for them might not work for you. There are however, simple factors that you should consider when looking for the perfect leggings.

The ideal pair should be barely noticeable against your skin – comfort is the main factor here. What you wear to work out in shouldn’t hinder you in any way and shouldn’t need adjusting while you work out. If your gym leggings bunch up, fall down or dig in, they’re not the right pair for you.

They should also keep you cool and dry, so breathable or moisture-wicking material is essential, so you don’t end up overheating. While a cheap pair that won’t break the bank might seem more appealing, we’ve had plenty of bad experiences with cheap leggings that look nice but don’t offer any breatheability.

It’s worth considering the way you prefer to exercise before you buy. Runners or those who like high-impact classes may be better off with a lightweight pair, while yoga devotees will love looser or softer styles that don’t interfere with movement. Some prefer leggings with more compression, to hold everything in place, give a more streamlined silhouette and help with muscle recovery, but bear in mind these styles can be a little warmer.

A high waistband offers extra support, while an inner drawstring provides the closest possible fit. A deep pocket may also be essential if you want to carry your phone while working out, although, the pockets on many leggings are far too small for the average smartphone. If you want to track your workout, you may be better off with a wearable fitness tracker than keeping your phone on you at all times.

If you have sensitive skin or you’re prone to irritation, the placement of seams is important too – especially if your workout comprises a lot of running or squatting. And of course, you need to consider stretch – the more elastic your gym gear is the more it will allow you free range of movement – you don’t want to be restricted when you’re trying to lunge or reach.

Finally, it’s important to opt for a premium material that won’t sag or fall down and will stay looking just as good after endless washes – as all the ones we’ve highlighted below will. You’re going to be pushing these garments to the limit so anything that ends up bobbly and threadbare after a few wears and washes just won’t be a wise investment.

How we tested

open image in gallery A selection of the best leggings we tested for this review ( Siobhan Grogan )

We worked up a sweat to judge the best gym leggings by wearing every single pair to work out in. We wore them running outside and on the treadmill, in high-impact classes and even while hiking and horse riding. Most importantly, we squatted in every pair to make sure they were completely opaque, to save any embarrassment.

For each pair, we considered the fit and comfort, the sizes and colours available and if they were flattering. We judged how easy they were to move in and wash, their value for money and if we liked them so much we’d be happy to wear them while out for coffee after the gym.

The best gym leggings for 2024 are: