Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

10 best gym leggings for every kind of workout

Whether you’re stretching or squatting, these styles won’t let you down

Siobhan Grogan,Emilie Lavinia
Tuesday 27 August 2024 10:29 EDT
We tried every style, type and design to rate the best gym leggings for 2024
We tried every style, type and design to rate the best gym leggings for 2024 (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Seeking out the best gym leggings is a little like searching for a needle in a haystack. There are so many options and knowing which features and what sort of fit will work best for you can be a challenge. We all have our preferences and we all exercise in slightly different ways, so what one person says works for them might not work for you. There are however, simple factors that you should consider when looking for the perfect leggings.

The ideal pair should be barely noticeable against your skin – comfort is the main factor here. What you wear to work out in shouldn’t hinder you in any way and shouldn’t need adjusting while you work out. If your gym leggings bunch up, fall down or dig in, they’re not the right pair for you.

They should also keep you cool and dry, so breathable or moisture-wicking material is essential, so you don’t end up overheating. While a cheap pair that won’t break the bank might seem more appealing, we’ve had plenty of bad experiences with cheap leggings that look nice but don’t offer any breatheability.

It’s worth considering the way you prefer to exercise before you buy. Runners or those who like high-impact classes may be better off with a lightweight pair, while yoga devotees will love looser or softer styles that don’t interfere with movement. Some prefer leggings with more compression, to hold everything in place, give a more streamlined silhouette and help with muscle recovery, but bear in mind these styles can be a little warmer.

A high waistband offers extra support, while an inner drawstring provides the closest possible fit. A deep pocket may also be essential if you want to carry your phone while working out, although, the pockets on many leggings are far too small for the average smartphone. If you want to track your workout, you may be better off with a wearable fitness tracker than keeping your phone on you at all times.

If you have sensitive skin or you’re prone to irritation, the placement of seams is important too – especially if your workout comprises a lot of running or squatting. And of course, you need to consider stretch – the more elastic your gym gear is the more it will allow you free range of movement – you don’t want to be restricted when you’re trying to lunge or reach.

Finally, it’s important to opt for a premium material that won’t sag or fall down and will stay looking just as good after endless washes – as all the ones we’ve highlighted below will. You’re going to be pushing these garments to the limit so anything that ends up bobbly and threadbare after a few wears and washes just won’t be a wise investment.

Related

How we tested

A selection of the best leggings we tested for this review
A selection of the best leggings we tested for this review (Siobhan Grogan)

We worked up a sweat to judge the best gym leggings by wearing every single pair to work out in. We wore them running outside and on the treadmill, in high-impact classes and even while hiking and horse riding. Most importantly, we squatted in every pair to make sure they were completely opaque, to save any embarrassment.

For each pair, we considered the fit and comfort, the sizes and colours available and if they were flattering. We judged how easy they were to move in and wash, their value for money and if we liked them so much we’d be happy to wear them while out for coffee after the gym.

The best gym leggings for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Gymshark vital seamless 2.0 leggings: £45, Gymshark.com
  • Best budget buy – Marks and Spencer go move cropped gym leggings: £22.50, Marksandspencer.com
  • Best size range – Fabletics oasis pureluxe high-waisted leggings: From £33.60, Fabletics.co.uk
  • Best eco-friendly option – Nike zenvy women’s gentle support high-waisted full-length leggings: £89.95, Nike.com
  • Best for performance – Over and Above proprio performance full tights: £175, Oaperformance.com

Gymshark vital seamless 2.0 leggings

Gymshark vital seamless 2.0 leggings-indybest
  • Best: Gym leggings overall
  • Sizes: XS - XXL
  • Colours: 18
  • Materials: 93% nylon, 7% elastane
  • Tumble dryer safe: Air drying recommended
  • Why we love it
    • Very flattering
    • Breathable mesh dots all over
    • Ribbed waistband offers great support
  • Take note
    • May be too thick for those who prefer lighter material
  1.  £45 from Gymshark.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Marks and Spencer Go Move cropped gym leggings

Marks and spencer go move cropped gym leggings-indybest
  • Best: Budget gym leggings
  • Sizes: 6 – 24
  • Colours: Black, grey marl, burgundy
  • Materials: 73% polyester, 27% elastane
  • Tumble dryer safe: Yes, at low temperature
  • Why we love it
    • Fantastic price
    • Very comfortable at waist
    • Good sized phone pocket
    • Cropped
  • Take note
    • No compression
    • Slightly thinner material than some others
  1.  £22 from Marksandspencer.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Myprotein MP women’s power leggings

Myprotein MP womens power leggings-indybest
  • Best: Gym leggings for squats
  • Sizes: XXS – XXL
  • Colours: Black, black space dye, blue lagoon, ice green, orchid, pebble blue and purple
  • Materials: 88% nylon, 12% elastane
  • Tumble dryer safe: No
  • Why we love it
    • Not at all see-through
    • Quick-drying fabric to absorb sweat
    • Very soft
  • Take note
    • May be too thick for high-impact workouts
  1.  £10 from Myprotein.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Kalenji women’s running leggings, warm

Decathlon womens running leggings warm-indybest
  • Best: Leggings for cold weather
  • Sizes: 4 – 18
  • Colours: Black
  • Materials: 91% polyester, 9% elastane
  • Tumbe dryer safe: No
  • Why we love it
    • Great price
    • Ideal for running outdoors
    • Easy to adjust with drawcord
  • Take note
    • Some may find them too warm
  1.  £7 from Decathlon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Fabletics oasis pureluxe high-waisted leggings

Fabletics oasis pureluxe high-waisted leggings-indybest
  • Best: For size range
  • Sizes: XXS – 4XL
  • Colours: Black, navy, merlot, black and white, glitter hologram, snow leopard print, sakura
  • Materials: 82% polyester, 18% elastane
  • Tumble dryer safe: Hang-drying is recommended
  • Why we love it
    • Extremely comfortable
    • Great range of colours and sizes
  • Take note
    • You’ll need a membership to get the cheapest price
  1.  £84 from Fabletics.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Peleton cadent laser dot legging

Peleton cadent laser dot legging-indybest
  • Best: Stylish gym leggings
  • Sizes: XS – 3XL
  • Colours: Black
  • Materials: 71% polyester, 29% spandex
  • Tumble dryer safe: Yes, on a low temperature
  • Why we love it
    • Great stretch
    • Stylish design
    • Wide waistband
  • Take note
    • Some may not like the visible branding
  1.  £82 from Apparel.onepeloton.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Vuori evolve legging

Vuori-leggings-indybest.png
  • Best: Gym leggings for all-day wear
  • Sizes: XXS – XXL
  • Colours: Black, smoke, fern, plum
  • Materials: 85% polyamide, 15% elastane
  • Tumble dryer safe: Yes, on a low temperature
  • Why we love it
    • Exceptionally smooth
    • Good moisture wicking
    • Very comfortable waistband
  • Take note
    • Expensive
  1.  £60 from Vuoriclothing.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Lululemon wunder train high-rise tight

Lululemon wunder train high-rise tight-indybest
  • Best: Gym leggings for high-impact exercise
  • Sizes: 4 – 24
  • Colours: Black, espresso, purple, red, navy, grey, olive, light blue, teal, greenmulti-coloured,
  • Materials: 77% nylon, 23% lycra elastane
  • Tumble dryer safe: Yes, on a low temperature
  • Why we love it
    • Excellent sweat-wicking
    • Supportive
    • Great stretch
  • Take note
    • Expensive
  1.  £88 from Lululemon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Nike zenvy women’s gentle-support high-waisted full-length leggings

Nike zenvy womens gentle support high-waisted full-length leggings-indybest
  • Best: Eco-friendly gym leggings
  • Sizes: XS – XXL
  • Colours: Earth, midnight navy, adobe, red stardust, black, fireberry
  • Materials: 84% nylon, 16% elastane
  • Tumble dryer safe: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Very stretchy
    • Wide waistband
    • Deep phone pocket
  • Take note
    • Light support only
  1.  £89 from Nike.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Over and Above proprio performance full tights

over and above best gym leggings
  • Best: For athletic performance
  • Colourways: Black
  • Material: 81% nylon tactel, 19% elastane mesh, 80% nylon, 20% elastane
  • Size range: XS-XXL
  • Pockets: No
  • Why we love it
    • In-built sensory nodes for movement
    • Extra compression for blood flow
    • Sleek look and feel
    • Smart design boosts recovery
  • Take note
    • Higher price point
  1.  £175 from Oaperformance.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Gym leggings

None of these gym leggings will let you down, whether you’re about to smash your personal best on the treadmill or finally perfect your downward dog. For style and affordability, it’s hard to beat the Gymshark vital seamless 2.0 leggings, which impressed us with sleek design and suck-everything-in hold. However, if money is no object, we’d take a pair of the Lululemon wunder train high-rise tights in every colour, because their breathability, stretch and flattering look are almost unbeatable. For peerless athetic support and recovery, consider investing in the Over and Above leggings. They ring in at a higher price point but if your training goals are serious, they’re guaranteed to see you through.

Born to run? Check out our round-up of the best running leggings

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in